NOTICE: The scalars defined in this repository have moved to the GraphQL-scalars repository where they will be maintained.

GraphQL ISO Date is a set of RFC 3339 compliant date/time scalar types to be used with graphQL.js.

RFC 3339 "defines a date and time format for use in Internet protocols that is a profile of the ISO 8601 standard for representation of dates and times using the Gregorian calendar."

Date and Time on the Internet: Timestamps, July 2002.

A basic understanding of GraphQL and of the graphQL.js implementation is needed to provide context for this library.

This library contains the following scalars:

Date : A date string, such as 2007-12-03.

: A date string, such as 2007-12-03. Time : A time string at UTC, such as 10:15:30Z

: A time string at UTC, such as 10:15:30Z DateTime : A date-time string at UTC, such as 2007-12-03T10:15:30Z.

Getting started

Install graphql-iso-date using yarn

yarn add graphql-iso-date

Or using npm

npm install --save graphql-iso-date

GraphQL ISO Date exposes 3 different date/time scalars that can be used in combination with graphQL.js. Let's build a simple schema using the scalars included in this library and execute a query:

import { graphql, GraphQLObjectType, GraphQLSchema, } from 'graphql' ; import { GraphQLDate, GraphQLTime, GraphQLDateTime } from 'graphql-iso-date' ; const schema = new GraphQLSchema({ query : new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'Query' , fields : { birthdate : { type : GraphQLDate, resolve : () => new Date ( 1991 , 11 , 24 ) }, openingNYSE : { type : GraphQLTime, resolve : () => new Date ( Date .UTC( 2017 , 0 , 10 , 14 , 30 )) }, instant : { type : GraphQLDateTime, resolve : () => new Date ( Date .UTC( 2017 , 0 , 10 , 21 , 33 , 15 , 233 )) } } }) }); const query = ` { birthdate openingNYSE instant } ` ; graphql(schema, query).then( result => { console .log(result); });

Examples

This project includes several examples in the folder /examples explaining how to use the various scalars. You can also see some live editable examples on Launchpad:

Run the examples by downloading this project and running the following commands:

Install dependencies using yarn

yarn

Or npm

npm install

Run the examples

npm run examples

Scalars

This section provides a detailed description of each of the scalars.

A reference is made to coercion in the description below. For further clarification on the meaning of this term, please refer to the GraphQL spec.

A date string, such as 2007-12-03, compliant with the full-date format outlined in section 5.6 of the RFC 3339 profile of the ISO 8601 standard for representation of dates and times using the Gregorian calendar.

This scalar is a description of the date, as used for birthdays for example. It cannot represent an instant on the time-line.

Result Coercion

Javascript Date instances are coerced to an RFC 3339 compliant date string. Invalid Date instances raise a field error.

Input Coercion

When expected as an input type, only RFC 3339 compliant date strings are accepted. All other input values raise a query error indicating an incorrect type.

Time

A time string at UTC, such as 10:15:30Z, compliant with the full-time format outlined in section 5.6 of the RFC 3339 profile of the ISO 8601 standard for representation of dates and times using the Gregorian calendar.

This scalar is a description of a time instant such as the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange for example. It cannot represent an exact instant on the time-line.

This scalar ignores leap seconds (thereby assuming that a minute constitutes of 59 seconds), in this respect it diverges from the RFC 3339 profile.

Where an RFC 3339 compliant time string has a time-zone other than UTC, it is shifted to UTC. For example, the time string "14:10:20+01:00" is shifted to "13:10:20Z".

Result Coercion

Javascript Date instances are coerced to an RFC 3339 compliant time string by extracting the UTC time part. Invalid Date instances raise a field error.

Input Coercion

When expected as an input type, only RFC 3339 compliant time strings are accepted. All other input values raise a query error indicating an incorrect type.

A date-time string at UTC, such as 2007-12-03T10:15:30Z, compliant with the date-time format outlined in section 5.6 of the RFC 3339 profile of the ISO 8601 standard for representation of dates and times using the Gregorian calendar.

This scalar is a description of an exact instant on the time-line such as the instant that a user account was created.

This scalar ignores leap seconds (thereby assuming that a minute constitutes of 59 seconds). In this respect it diverges from the RFC 3339 profile.

Where an RFC 3339 compliant date-time string has a time-zone other than UTC, it is shifted to UTC. For example, the date-time string "2016-01-01T14:10:20+01:00" is shifted to "2016-01-01T13:10:20Z".

Result Coercion

JavaScript Date instances and Unix timestamps (represented as 32-bit signed integers) are coerced to RFC 3339 compliant date-time strings. Invalid Date instances raise a field error.

Input Coercion

When expected as an input type, only RFC 3339 compliant date-time strings are accepted. All other input values raise a query error indicating an incorrect type.