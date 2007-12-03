NOTICE: The scalars defined in this repository have moved to the GraphQL-scalars repository where they will be maintained.
GraphQL ISO Date is a set of RFC 3339 compliant date/time scalar types to be used with graphQL.js.
RFC 3339 "defines a date and time format for use in Internet protocols that is a profile of the ISO 8601 standard for representation of dates and times using the Gregorian calendar."
Date and Time on the Internet: Timestamps, July 2002.
A basic understanding of GraphQL and of the graphQL.js implementation is needed to provide context for this library.
This library contains the following scalars:
Date: A date string, such as 2007-12-03.
Time: A time string at UTC, such as 10:15:30Z
DateTime: A date-time string at UTC, such as 2007-12-03T10:15:30Z.
Install
graphql-iso-date using yarn
yarn add graphql-iso-date
Or using npm
npm install --save graphql-iso-date
GraphQL ISO Date exposes 3 different date/time scalars that can be used in combination with graphQL.js. Let's build a simple schema using the scalars included in this library and execute a query:
import {
graphql,
GraphQLObjectType,
GraphQLSchema,
} from 'graphql';
import {
GraphQLDate,
GraphQLTime,
GraphQLDateTime
} from 'graphql-iso-date';
const schema = new GraphQLSchema({
query: new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'Query',
fields: {
birthdate: {
type: GraphQLDate,
//resolver can take a Date or date string.
resolve: () => new Date(1991, 11, 24)
},
openingNYSE: {
type: GraphQLTime,
//resolver can take a Date or time string.
resolve: () => new Date(Date.UTC(2017, 0, 10, 14, 30))
},
instant: {
type: GraphQLDateTime,
// resolver can take Date, date-time string or Unix timestamp (number).
resolve: () => new Date(Date.UTC(2017, 0, 10, 21, 33, 15, 233))
}
}
})
});
const query = `
{
birthdate
openingNYSE
instant
}
`;
graphql(schema, query).then(result => {
// Prints
// {
// data: {
// birthdate: '1991-12-24',
// openingNYSE: '14:30:00.000Z',
// instant: '2017-01-10T21:33:15.233Z'
// }
// }
console.log(result);
});
This project includes several examples in the folder
/examples explaining how to use the various scalars. You can also see some live editable examples on Launchpad:
Run the examples by downloading this project and running the following commands:
Install dependencies using yarn
yarn
Or npm
npm install
Run the examples
npm run examples
This section provides a detailed description of each of the scalars.
A reference is made to
coercionin the description below. For further clarification on the meaning of this term, please refer to the GraphQL spec.
A date string, such as 2007-12-03, compliant with the
full-date format outlined in section 5.6 of the RFC 3339 profile of the ISO 8601 standard for representation of dates and times using the Gregorian calendar.
This scalar is a description of the date, as used for birthdays for example. It cannot represent an instant on the time-line.
Result Coercion
Javascript Date instances are coerced to an RFC 3339 compliant date string. Invalid Date instances raise a field error.
Input Coercion
When expected as an input type, only RFC 3339 compliant date strings are accepted. All other input values raise a query error indicating an incorrect type.
A time string at UTC, such as 10:15:30Z, compliant with the
full-time format outlined in section 5.6 of the RFC 3339 profile of the ISO 8601 standard for representation of dates and times using the Gregorian calendar.
This scalar is a description of a time instant such as the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange for example. It cannot represent an exact instant on the time-line.
This scalar ignores leap seconds (thereby assuming that a minute constitutes of 59 seconds), in this respect it diverges from the RFC 3339 profile.
Where an RFC 3339 compliant time string has a time-zone other than UTC, it is shifted to UTC. For example, the time string "14:10:20+01:00" is shifted to "13:10:20Z".
Result Coercion
Javascript Date instances are coerced to an RFC 3339 compliant time string by extracting the UTC time part. Invalid Date instances raise a field error.
Input Coercion
When expected as an input type, only RFC 3339 compliant time strings are accepted. All other input values raise a query error indicating an incorrect type.
A date-time string at UTC, such as 2007-12-03T10:15:30Z, compliant with the
date-time format outlined in section 5.6 of the RFC 3339 profile of the ISO 8601 standard for representation of dates and times using the Gregorian calendar.
This scalar is a description of an exact instant on the time-line such as the instant that a user account was created.
This scalar ignores leap seconds (thereby assuming that a minute constitutes of 59 seconds). In this respect it diverges from the RFC 3339 profile.
Where an RFC 3339 compliant date-time string has a time-zone other than UTC, it is shifted to UTC. For example, the date-time string "2016-01-01T14:10:20+01:00" is shifted to "2016-01-01T13:10:20Z".
Result Coercion
JavaScript Date instances and Unix timestamps (represented as 32-bit signed integers) are coerced to RFC 3339 compliant date-time strings. Invalid Date instances raise a field error.
Input Coercion
When expected as an input type, only RFC 3339 compliant date-time strings are accepted. All other input values raise a query error indicating an incorrect type.