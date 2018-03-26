Webpack loader for graphql-import

Install

yarn add --dev graphql-import-loader

Usage

Resolve GraphQL file import statements as a string. See the tests for more details

# import { A } from 'src/schema/a.graphql' # import { B } from 'src/schema/b.graphql' # import { C, D } from 'src/schema/cd.graphql' type Complex { id: ID! a: A! b: B! c: C! d: D! }

import typeDefs from './schema.graphql'

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { exclude : /node_modules/ , test : /\.graphql$/ , use : [{ loader : 'graphql-import-loader' }] } ] } }

Examples

Simple Server:

import { GraphQLServer } from 'graphql-yoga' import resolvers from './resolvers' import typeDefs from './schema.graphql' const server = new GraphQLServer({ typeDefs, resolvers }) server.start( () => console .log( 'Server running on :4000' ))

Advanced:

