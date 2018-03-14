Convenience wrapper for
gotto interact with GraphQL
A lightweight alternative to
apollo-client and
relay.
$ npm install graphql-got
const graphqlGot = require('graphql-got');
const query = `{
unicorn(name: "Foo Bar") {
id
name
}
}`;
graphqlGot('api.graphql.unicorn', {query}).then(response => {
console.log(response.body);
/*
{
unicorn: {
id: 0,
name: 'Foo Bar'
}
}
*/
});
Same as
got, but with some additional options below. URLs without protocol will be prepended with
https://.
Required
Type:
string
The
query to send to GraphQL.
Type:
Object
Variables to be used in your
query. Read more here.
Type:
string
If your
query contains multiple operations, this option is required to decide which operation to run.
Type:
string
If defined, an
Authorization header with
bearer ${TOKEN} will be sent.
MIT © Kevin Mårtensson