Convenience wrapper for got to interact with GraphQL

A lightweight alternative to apollo-client and relay .

Install

npm install graphql-got

Usage

const graphqlGot = require ( 'graphql-got' ); const query = `{ unicorn(name: "Foo Bar") { id name } }` ; graphqlGot( 'api.graphql.unicorn' , {query}).then( response => { console .log(response.body); });

API

Same as got , but with some additional options below. URLs without protocol will be prepended with https:// .

query

Required

Type: string

The query to send to GraphQL.

variables

Type: Object

Variables to be used in your query . Read more here.

operationName

Type: string

If your query contains multiple operations, this option is required to decide which operation to run.

token

Type: string

If defined, an Authorization header with bearer ${TOKEN} will be sent.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson