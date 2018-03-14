openbase logo
graphql-got

by Kevin Mårtensson
0.1.2 (see all)

Convenience wrapper for got to interact with GraphQL

Popularity

Downloads/wk

718

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

graphql-got Build Status

Convenience wrapper for got to interact with GraphQL

A lightweight alternative to apollo-client and relay.

Install

$ npm install graphql-got

Usage

const graphqlGot = require('graphql-got');

const query = `{
    unicorn(name: "Foo Bar") {
        id
        name
    }
}`;

graphqlGot('api.graphql.unicorn', {query}).then(response => {
    console.log(response.body);
    /*
    {
        unicorn: {
            id: 0,
            name: 'Foo Bar'
        }
    }
    */
});

API

Same as got, but with some additional options below. URLs without protocol will be prepended with https://.

query

Required
Type: string

The query to send to GraphQL.

variables

Type: Object

Variables to be used in your query. Read more here.

operationName

Type: string

If your query contains multiple operations, this option is required to decide which operation to run.

token

Type: string

If defined, an Authorization header with bearer ${TOKEN} will be sent.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson

