graphql-firestore-subscriptions implements the PubSubEngine interface from the graphql-subscriptions package.

Unlike other databases, Google's Firestore comes across with real time updates. Therefore, it is not required to publish events to a queue or a pub-sub. However, there is still something to do to get the data to the clients. In graphql-firestore-subscriptions those tasks are called handlers. They are subscribing a specific topic and broadcast whatever you want over an AsyncIterator which is compatible with graphql-subscriptions.

Usage

First of all, you have to install the graphql-firestore-subscriptions package using yarn or npm by calling either yarn add graphql-firestore-subscriptions or npm i --save graphql-firestore-subscriptions .

Create a new graphql-firestore-subscription instance

import PubSub from 'graphql-firestore-subscriptions' ; const ps = new PubSub();

Adding handlers

A handler gets two arguments:

The broadcast function itself to send new data

function itself to send new data An object with options

Note, that the handler MUST return a unsubscribe function.

ps.registerHandler( () => { return () => { }; });

The unsubscribe function can either return void or a boolean value. If a boolean value is returned by the unsubscribe function, the PubSubEngine will throw an error if the return value is falsey.

Advanced handlers

Unlike other graphql-subscriptions, graphql-firestore-subscriptions requires a handler for each topic you are about to subscribe. To make the handler-creation as easy as possibile graphql-firestore-subscriptions comes across with a bunch of utility functions.

The following example shows a simple fall-through handler which takes document changes of a collection to broadcast this changes immediately.

import PubSub, { createFallThroughHandler } from 'graphql-firestore-subscriptions' ; import db from '../path/to/firestore/conenction' ; enum Topic { NEW_COMMENT = 'NEW_COMMENT' , } ps.registerHandler( ...createFallThroughHandler(db, { topic: Topic.NEW_COMMENT, collection: 'comment' , filter: [ 'added' ], }) );

You can also create multiple fall-through handlers at once:

import PubSub, { createFallThroughHandlerFromMap } from 'graphql-firestore-subscriptions' ; import db from '../path/to/firestore/connection' ; enum Topic { NEW_COMMENT = 'NEW_COMMENT' , UPDATE_COMMENT = 'UPDATE_COMMENT' , } createFallThroughHandlerFromMap(db, { [Topic.NEW_COMMENT]: { collection: 'comment' , filter: [ 'added' ], }, [Topic.UPDATE_COMMENT]: { collection: 'comment' , filter: [ 'modified' ], }, }).forEach( ( topic, handler ) => ps.registerHandler(topic, handler));

See API for additional information about how createFallThroughHandlerFromMap / createFallThroughHandler work.

Full example

import PubSub from 'graphql-firestore-subscriptions' ; import db from '../path/to/firestore/connection' ; enum Topic { NEW_COMMENT = 'NEW_COMMENT' , } const ps = new PubSub(); ps.registerHandler(Topic.NEW_COMMENT, broadcast => db.collection( 'comments' ).onSnapshot( snapshot => { snapshot .docChanges() .filter( change => change.type === 'added' ) .map( item => broadcast(item.doc.data())); }) ); const iterator = ps.asyncIterator(Topic.NEW_COMMENT); const addedComment = await iterator.next();

With apollo-server-graphql

Define a GraphQL schema with a Subscription type.

schema { query: Query mutation: Mutation subscription: Subscription } type Subscription { newComment: Comment } type Comment { message: String }

Now, implement the resolver:

export const resolvers = { Subscription: { newComment: { subscribe: () => ps.asyncIterator(Topic.NEW_COMMENT), }, }, };

Calling asyncIterator(topics: string | string[]) will subscribe to the given topics and will return an AsyncIterator bound to the PubSubEngine of graphql-firestore-subscriptions. Everytime, a handler calls the obtained broadcast -function, the PubSubEngine of graphql-firestore-subscriptions will publish the event.

API

createFallThroughHandler

function createFallThroughHandler ( fs: Firestore, overwriteOptions: FallThroughHandlerOptions ): [ string , Handler ] ;

Options

Name Type Description topic * string - collection * string The firebase collection transform `TransformStrategy (change: DocumentChange) => any` filter (change: DocumentChange) => boolean Called to filter document changes before they are broadcasted

* required

createFallThroughHandlerFromMap

function createFallThroughHandlerFromMap ( fs: Firestore, options: FallThroughHandlerFromMapOptions ): [ string , Handler ][] ;

Options

Name Type Description topic [topic: string]: Object See createFallThroughHandler#Options for a complete overview

Contribute

Something is broken? The documentation is incorrect? You're missing a feature? ...and you wanna help? That's great.

The following steps are describing the way from an idea / bug / ... to a pull-request.