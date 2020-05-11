graphql-firestore-subscriptions implements the
PubSubEngine interface from the graphql-subscriptions package.
Unlike other databases, Google's Firestore comes across with real time updates. Therefore, it is not required to publish events to a queue or a pub-sub. However, there is still something to do to get the data to the clients. In graphql-firestore-subscriptions those tasks are called handlers. They are subscribing a specific topic and broadcast whatever you want over an AsyncIterator which is compatible with graphql-subscriptions.
First of all, you have to install the graphql-firestore-subscriptions package using yarn or npm by calling either
yarn add graphql-firestore-subscriptions or
npm i --save graphql-firestore-subscriptions.
import PubSub from 'graphql-firestore-subscriptions';
const ps = new PubSub();
A handler gets two arguments:
broadcast function itself to send new data
Note, that the handler MUST return a unsubscribe function.
ps.registerHandler(() => {
// subscribe to a topic
return () => {
// unsubscribe
};
});
The unsubscribe function can either return void or a boolean value. If a boolean value is returned by the unsubscribe function, the
PubSubEngine will throw an error if the return value is falsey.
Unlike other graphql-subscriptions,
graphql-firestore-subscriptions requires a handler for each topic you are about to subscribe.
To make the handler-creation as easy as possibile graphql-firestore-subscriptions comes across with a bunch of utility functions.
The following example shows a simple fall-through handler which takes document changes of a collection to broadcast this changes immediately.
import PubSub, { createFallThroughHandler } from 'graphql-firestore-subscriptions';
import db from '../path/to/firestore/conenction';
// ...
enum Topic {
NEW_COMMENT = 'NEW_COMMENT',
}
ps.registerHandler(
...createFallThroughHandler(db, {
topic: Topic.NEW_COMMENT,
collection: 'comment',
filter: ['added'],
})
);
You can also create multiple fall-through handlers at once:
import PubSub, { createFallThroughHandlerFromMap } from 'graphql-firestore-subscriptions';
import db from '../path/to/firestore/connection';
// ...
enum Topic {
NEW_COMMENT = 'NEW_COMMENT',
UPDATE_COMMENT = 'UPDATE_COMMENT',
}
createFallThroughHandlerFromMap(db, {
[Topic.NEW_COMMENT]: {
collection: 'comment',
filter: ['added'],
},
[Topic.UPDATE_COMMENT]: {
collection: 'comment',
filter: ['modified'],
},
}).forEach((topic, handler) => ps.registerHandler(topic, handler));
See API for additional information about how
createFallThroughHandlerFromMap /
createFallThroughHandler work.
import PubSub from 'graphql-firestore-subscriptions';
import db from '../path/to/firestore/connection';
enum Topic {
NEW_COMMENT = 'NEW_COMMENT',
}
const ps = new PubSub();
ps.registerHandler(Topic.NEW_COMMENT, broadcast =>
// Note, that `onSnapshot` returns a unsubscribe function which
// returns void.
db.collection('comments').onSnapshot(snapshot => {
snapshot
.docChanges()
.filter(change => change.type === 'added')
.map(item => broadcast(item.doc.data()));
})
);
const iterator = ps.asyncIterator(Topic.NEW_COMMENT);
const addedComment = await iterator.next();
// ...
Define a GraphQL schema with a
Subscription type.
schema {
query: Query
mutation: Mutation
subscription: Subscription
}
type Subscription {
newComment: Comment
}
type Comment {
message: String
}
Now, implement the resolver:
export const resolvers = {
Subscription: {
newComment: {
subscribe: () => ps.asyncIterator(Topic.NEW_COMMENT),
},
},
};
Calling
asyncIterator(topics: string | string[]) will subscribe to the given topics and will return an AsyncIterator bound to the
PubSubEngine of graphql-firestore-subscriptions.
Everytime, a handler calls the obtained
broadcast-function, the
PubSubEngine of graphql-firestore-subscriptions will publish the event.
function createFallThroughHandler(
fs: Firestore,
overwriteOptions: FallThroughHandlerOptions
): [string, Handler];
|Name
|Type
|Description
topic*
string
|-
collection*
string
|The firebase collection
transform
|`TransformStrategy
|(change: DocumentChange) => any`
filter
(change: DocumentChange) => boolean
|Called to filter document changes before they are broadcasted
* required
function createFallThroughHandlerFromMap(
fs: Firestore,
options: FallThroughHandlerFromMapOptions
): [string, Handler][];
|Name
|Type
|Description
|topic
[topic: string]: Object
|See createFallThroughHandler#Options for a complete overview
Something is broken? The documentation is incorrect? You're missing a feature? ...and you wanna help? That's great.
The following steps are describing the way from an idea / bug / ... to a pull-request.
npm run test:unit OR
npm run test:unit:watch)