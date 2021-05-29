Add-on to work with GraphQLResolveInfo which helps to extract requested fields list for a particular object resolver. This helps to bypass requested fields data to underlying services or data sources to extract only those minimal parts of data which was requested by end-user.
TypeScript Included!!!
npm i graphql-fields-list
With JavaScript:
const { fieldsList, fieldsMap } = require('graphql-fields-list');
With TypeScript:
import { fieldsList, fieldsMap } from 'graphql-fields-list';
For the following query :
{
post { # post: [Post]
id
author: {
id
firstName
lastName
}
}
}
resolve(source, args, context, info) { // resolver of Post.author,
console.log(fieldsList(info)); // [ 'id', 'firstName', 'lastName' ]
console.log(fieldsMap(info)); // { id: false, firstName: false, lastName: false }
console.log(fieldsProjection(info)); // { id: 1, firstName: 1, lastName: 1 };
}
// or, if there is high-level resolver does the work:
resolve(source, args, context, info) { // resolver of Post
console.log(fieldsList(info)); // [ 'id', 'author' ]
console.log(fieldsMap(info)); // { id: false, author: { id: false, firstName: false, lastName: false } }
console.log(fieldsProjection(info)); // { id: 1, 'author.id': 1, 'author.firstName': 1, 'author.lastName': 1 };
}
Since version 2.0.0 there is breaking change in
fieldsMap() function interface
now it relies on the same options object as was defined for
fieldsList()
instead of bypassing separate arguments. You will need to change your code
if
fieldsMap being used.
For example, if there was a usage of
path and
withDirecives arguments, like:
fieldsMap(info, 'users.edges.node', false);
it should be changed to:
fieldsMap(info, { path: 'users.edges.node', withDirectives: false });
Let's assume we have the following GraphQL schema:
interface Node {
id: ID!
}
type PageInfo {
hasNextPage: Boolean!
hasPreviousPage: Boolean!
startCursor: String
endCursor: String
}
type Query {
node(id: ID!): Node
viewer: Viewer
}
type User implements Node {
id: ID!
firstName: String
lastName: String
phoneNumber: String
email: String
}
type UserConnection {
pageInfo: PageInfo!
edges: [UserEdge]
}
type UserEdge {
node: User
cursor: String!
}
type Viewer {
users(
after: String,
first: Int,
before: String,
last: Int
): UserConnection
}
And using the query:
query UserNames query {
viewer {
users {
pageInfo {
startCursor
endCursor
}
edges {
cursor
node {
id
firstName
lastName
}
}
}
}
}
Our goal is to extract and return ONLY
id,
firstName and
lastName
fields from the user data. To achieve that we would need to bypass
required fields information to underlying service or database, for
example, let's assume we want to select that kind of data from mongodb.
In this case we will need to implement a resolver which will fetch only requested fields from our database like this:
const { connectionFromArray } from 'graphql-relay';
const { fieldsList } = require('graphql-fields-list');
// ... assuming we implement resolver on 'viewer' node:
async resolve(src, args, context, info) {
// we want to get a clue which user data fields are requested, so:
const fields = fieldsList(info, { path: 'users.edges.node' });
// RESULT: fields = ['id', 'firstName', 'lastName']
// Now we can fetch from mongodb only required part of the data
// instead of fetching entire user data document (assuming
// userDb is initialized model of mongoose):
const users = await userDb.find().select(fields.join(' ')).exec();
return { viewer: { users: connectionFromArray(users, args) } };
}
In the example above we assume our user model in database contains the
same field names as defined by a graphql request. BTW, in a real world,
there could be a need to re-map field names from a graphql query to
some different names stored in a database. For example, we would need
to use automatically created
_id field in mongodb as
id field in
a graphql request. This can be easily achieved specifying a
transform
map option:
const fields = fieldsList(info, {
path: 'users.edges.node',
transform: { id: '_id' },
});
// RESULT: fields = ['_id', 'firstName', 'lastName']
By the way, in some particular cases there could be a need to retrieve
a whole fields name hierarchy from a graphql request. This could be
achieved using
fieldsMap function:
const { fieldsMap } = require('graphql-fields-list');
// ... inside the resolver as we did above:
const map = fieldsMap(info);
/*
RESULT:
map = {
users: {
pageInfo: {
startCursor: false,
endCursor: false
},
edges: {
cursor: false,
node: {
id: false,
firstName: false,
lastName: false
}
}
}
}
*/
Function
fieldsMap also accepts same optional arguments as fieldsList:
const map = fieldsMap(info, { path: 'users.pageInfo' });
/*
RESULT:
map = {
startCursor: false,
endCursor: false
}
*/
For leafs of the fields tree it will return
false value, which is
usable when you need to detect that the end of a tree branch is reached
during traversal.
Both
fieldsMap and
fieldsList work as expected with graphql query
fragmentation, so can be safely used within any possible queries.
Since version 1.1.0 it also supports
@skip and
@include directives
in queries. This is enabled by default. If you need to disable
directives support for some reason it may be turned off using
withDirectives = false option correspondingly:
fieldsList(info, { withDirectives: false });
fieldsMap(info, { withDirectives: false });
Please, note, currently
fieldsMapaccepts
transformoption argument, but DOES NOT USE IT for transformations. This function will return always the map of the actual query fields. All transformations accepted only by
fieldsListand
fieldsProjectionfunctions!
Since version 2.0.0
In some cases it could be useful to operate with fields projections instead of
mapping object. For example, projection could be used with MongoDB queries.
To extract fields projection object from GraphQLResoleInfo you can utilize
fieldsProjection() function:
const projection = fieldsProjection(info, { path: 'users.edges.node' });
/*
RESULT:
projection = {
id: 1,
firstName: 1,
lastName: 1,
phoneNumber: 1,
email: 1,
address: 1,
}
*/
Projections use dot-notation for a fields and always returned as a flat object:
const projection = fieldsProjection(info, { path: 'users.edges' });
/*
RESULT:
projection = {
'node.id': 1,
'node.firstName': 1,
'node.lastName': 1,
'node.phoneNumber': 1,
'node.email': 1,
'node.address': 1,
}
*/
Projections also accepts keepParentField option, which should return the parents included in the object not only the leaves.
const projection = fieldsProjection(info, {
path: 'users',
keepParentField: true,
});
/*
RESULT:
projection = {
'edges': 1, // parent node
'edges.node': 1, // parent node
'pageInfo': 1, // parent node
'pageInfo.startCursor': 1,
'pageInfo.endCursor': 1,
'pageInfo.hasNextPage': 1,
'edges.node.id': 1,
'edges.node.firstName': 1,
'edges.node.lastName': 1,
'edges.node.phoneNumber': 1,
'edges.node.email': 1,
'edges.node.address': 1,
}
*/
Projections also accepts transform option, which should be a mapping object between projections paths:
const projection = fieldsProjection(info, {
path: 'users.edges',
transform: {
'node.id': 'node._id',
'node.firstName': 'node.given_name',
'node.lastName': 'node.family_name',
},
});
/*
RESULT:
projection = {
'node._id': 1,
'node.given_name': 1,
'node.family_name': 1,
'node.phoneNumber': 1,
'node.email': 1,
'node.address': 1,
}
*/
Since version 2.1.0
It supports
skip option to filter output of
fieldsList(),
fieldsMap() and
fieldsProjection() functions.
Skip option accepts an array of field projections to skip. It allows usage
of wildcard symbol
* within field names. Please, note, that skip occurs
before transformations, so it should reflect original field names,
transformations would be applied after skip is done.
Typical usage as:
const map = fieldsMap(info, { skip: [
'users.pageInfo.*',
'users.edges.node.email',
'users.edges.node.address',
'users.edges.node.*Name',
]});
/*
RESULT:
map = {
users: {
edges: {
node: {
id: false,
phoneNumber: false,
},
},
},
}
*/
const projection = fieldsProjection(info, {
skip: [
'users.pageInfo.*',
'users.edges.node.email',
'users.edges.node.address',
'users.edges.node.*Name',
],
transform: {
'users.edges.node.id': 'users.edges.node._id',
},
});
/*
RESULT:
projection = {
'users.edges.node._id': 1,
'users.edges.node.phoneNumber': 1,
};
*/
Q1. Can we exclude
__typename from fieldsList?
const some = fieldsList(info)
// some output
[ 'id', 'name', '__typename' ]
A1. Usually this problem occurs with using Apollo clients. Sure, you can overcome this with use of skip option:
const some = fieldsList(info, { skip: ['__*'] })
This is exactly the case, why skip option is created for.