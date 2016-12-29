openbase logo
gf

graphql-fetch

by Tejesh Mehta
1.0.1

Thin GraphQL client powered by fetch.

Readme

graphql-fetch Build Status js-standard-style

Thin GraphQL client powered by fetch.

Installation

npm i --save graphql-fetch

Usage

var fetch = require('graphql-fetch')('http://domain.com/graphql')

var query = `
  query q (id: String!) {
    user(id: $id) {
      id,
      email,
      name
    }
  }
`
var queryVars = {
  id: 'abcdef'
}
var opts = {
  // custom fetch options
}

/**
 * @param  {Query} query graphql query
 * @param  {Object} [vars]  graphql query args, optional
 * @param  {Object} [opts]  fetch options, optional
 */
fetch(query, queryVars, opts).then(function (results) {
  if (results.errors) {
    //...
    return
  }
  var user = result.data.user
  //...
})

Notes

  • Uses isomorphic-fetch under the hood, which makes fetch, Headers, Request, and Response globally available.

License

MIT

