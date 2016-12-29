Thin GraphQL client powered by fetch.
npm i --save graphql-fetch
var fetch = require('graphql-fetch')('http://domain.com/graphql')
var query = `
query q (id: String!) {
user(id: $id) {
id,
email,
name
}
}
`
var queryVars = {
id: 'abcdef'
}
var opts = {
// custom fetch options
}
/**
* @param {Query} query graphql query
* @param {Object} [vars] graphql query args, optional
* @param {Object} [opts] fetch options, optional
*/
fetch(query, queryVars, opts).then(function (results) {
if (results.errors) {
//...
return
}
var user = result.data.user
//...
})
fetch,
Headers,
Request, and
Response globally available.
MIT