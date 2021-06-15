openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

graphql-faker

by APIs-guru
2.0.0-rc.25 (see all)

🎲 Mock or extend your GraphQL API with faked data. No coding required.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Mocking

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GraphQL Faker logo

GraphQL Faker

Build Status npm David David npm docker

Mock your future API or extend the existing API with realistic data from faker.js. No coding required. All you need is to write GraphQL SDL. Don't worry, we will provide you with examples in our SDL editor.

In the GIF below we add fields to types inside real GitHub API and you can make queries from GraphiQL, Apollo, Relay, etc. and receive real data mixed with mock data. demo-gif

How does it work?

We use @fake directive to let you specify how to fake data. And if 60+ fakers is not enough for you, just use @examples directive to provide examples. Use @listLength directive to specify number of returned array items. Add a directive to any field or custom scalar definition:

type Person {
  name: String @fake(type: firstName)
  gender: String @examples(values: ["male", "female"])
  pets: [Pet] @listLength(min: 1, max: 10)
}

No need to remember or read any docs. Autocompletion is included!

Features

  • 60+ different types of faked data e.g. streetAddress, firstName, lastName, imageUrl, lorem, semver
  • Comes with multiple locales supported
  • Runs as a local server (can be called from browser, cURL, your app, etc.)
  • Interactive editor with autocompletion for directives with GraphiQL embedded
  • ✨ Support for proxying existing GraphQL API and extending it with faked data Extend mode diagram

Install

npm install -g graphql-faker

or run it in a Docker container, see Usage with Docker

TL;DR

Mock GraphQL API based on example SDL and open interactive editor:

graphql-faker --open

Note: You can specify non-existing SDL file names - Faker will use example SDL which you can edit in interactive editor.

Extend real data from SWAPI with faked data based on extension SDL:

graphql-faker ./ext-swapi.graphql --extend http://swapi.apis.guru

Extend real data from GitHub API with faked data based on extension SDL (you can get token here):

graphql-faker ./ext-gh.graphql --extend https://api.github.com/graphql \
--header "Authorization: bearer <TOKEN>"

Usage

graphql-faker [options] [SDL file]

[SDL file] - path to file with SDL. If this argument is omitted Faker uses default file name.

Options

  • -p, --port HTTP Port [default: env.PORT or 9002]
  • -e, --extend URL to existing GraphQL server to extend
  • -o, --open Open page with SDL editor and GraphiQL in browser
  • -H, --header Specify headers to the proxied server in cURL format, e.g.: Authorization: bearer XXXXXXXXX
  • --forward-headers Specify which headers should be forwarded to the proxied server
  • --co, --cors-origin CORS: Specify the custom origin for the Access-Control-Allow-Origin header, by default it is the same as Origin header from the request
  • -h, --help Show help

When specifying the [SDL file] after the --forward-headers option you need to prefix it with -- to clarify it's not another header. For example:

graphql-faker --extend http://example.com/graphql --forward-headers Authorization -- ./temp.faker.graphql

When you finish with an other option there is no need for the --:

graphql-faker --forward-headers Authorization --extend http://example.com/graphql ./temp.faker.graphql

Usage with Docker

docker run -p=9002:9002 apisguru/graphql-faker [options] [SDL file]

To specify a custom file, mount a volume where the file is located to /workdir:

docker run -v=${PWD}:/workdir apisguru/graphql-faker path/to/schema.sdl

Because the process is running inside of the container, --open does not work.

Development

npm i
npm run build:all
npm run start

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

fak
fakerWhat really happened with Aaron Swartz?
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
204
Top Feedback
35Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
24Highly Customizable
mswSeamless REST/GraphQL API mocking library for browser and Node.js.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
818K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
6Bleeding Edge
nockHTTP server mocking and expectations library for Node.js
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
json-schema-fakerJSON-Schema + fake data generators
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
145K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cas
casualFake data generator for javascript
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
74K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
mas
mock-aws-s3Library to mock the AWS SDK for Node.js
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
43K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial