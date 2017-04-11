When an error occurs when processing GraphQL queries, graphql-js sends the complete error message to the client with the response. In most cases, sending error messages to the client without supervision is a bad idea since those might leak sensitive information.
The
graphql-errors module fixes this issue by masking error messages sent to the client. This module intercepts GraphQL error messages and replaces them with
"Internal error" and a UUID. It also logs the error on the server with the stacktrace and it's UUID, making user bug reports easy to cross-reference.
const { maskErrors } = require('graphql-errors');
const schema = new graphql.GraphQLSchema({
// ...your schema here...
});
// Mask the error messages
maskErrors(schema);
// Use your schema like you normally would, for example:
app.use('/', graphqlHTTP({ schema: schema }));
Some error messages you do want to send to the user though, like permission errors, so
graphql-errors exports a
UserError class. Throwing a
UserError will not mask the error message so your users sees the exact one you threw:
const { UserError } = require('graphql-errors')
const resolvers = {
Query: {
hiddenField() {
// Your user sees: "Permission denied."
throw new UserError('Permission denied.');
}
}
}
Let's say your database throws an error because you exceeded some limit. Normally your user would see an error message saying "Database limit exceeded.", but not with
graphql-errors!
What the user gets in the response
{
"data": {
"post": null
},
"errors": [
{
"message": "Internal Error: e553aaa4-47dc-47db-9bfc-314cc2cf5833",
"locations": [
{
"line": 2,
"column": 3
}
],
"path": [
"post"
]
}
]
}
As you can see, no sensitive information is leaked to the user at all. You might think this'll make bug reports less useful, but note how a UUID is attached to the error message!
What you see in the server console
Error: Database limit exceeded.: e553aaa4-47dc-47db-9bfc-314cc2cf5833
at post (/project/server/queries/post.js:10:35)
at _callee$ (/project/node_modules/graphql-errors/dist/index.js:140:36)
at tryCatch (/project/node_modules/regenerator-runtime/runtime.js:64:40)
at Generator.invoke [as _invoke] (/project/node_modules/regenerator-runtime/runtime.js:355:22)
at Generator.prototype.(anonymous function) [as next] (/project/node_modules/regenerator-runtime/runtime.js:116:21)
at step (/project/node_modules/babel-runtime/helpers/asyncToGenerator.js:17:30)
at /project/node_modules/babel-runtime/helpers/asyncToGenerator.js:35:14
at F (/project/node_modules/babel-runtime/node_modules/core-js/library/modules/_export.js:35:28)
at /project/node_modules/babel-runtime/helpers/asyncToGenerator.js:14:12
at /project/node_modules/graphql-errors/dist/index.js:160:18
at resolveOrError (/project/node_modules/graphql/execution/execute.js:475:12)
at resolveField (/project/node_modules/graphql/execution/execute.js:461:16)
at /project/node_modules/graphql/execution/execute.js:275:18
at Array.reduce (native)
at executeFields (/project/node_modules/graphql/execution/execute.js:272:42)
at executeOperation (/project/node_modules/graphql/execution/execute.js:212:10)
Note how the same UUID (
"e553aaa4-47dc-47db-9bfc-314cc2cf5833") is sent to the user and logged together with the stack trace, making it easy to cross-reference user bug reports to your server logs.