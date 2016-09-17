Dynamically generated documentation explorer for GraphQL schemas. It aims to provide a better overview of a schema than GraphiQL, but without querying features.
GraphQL-Docs supports both a dynamic mode and a static mode. In dynamic mode, GraphQL-Docs tries to work similarly to GraphiQL. Either use the minified files from GitHub:
<script src="https://github.com/mhallin/graphql-docs/releases/download/v0.2.0/graphql-docs.min.js"></script>
<!-- Note that you need to include React and ReactDOM *before* this script tag -->
Or download it into your own package via NPM:
npm install --save graphql-docs
GraphQL-Docs exposes a single React component that requires a function to run a
query against a server and return a
Promise with the result:
function fetcher(query) {
return fetch(window.location.origin + '/graphql', {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
Accept: 'application/json',
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
},
body: JSON.stringify({
query: query,
}),
}).then(function(r) {
return r.json();
});
}
ReactDOM.render(<GraphQLDocs.GraphQLDocs fetcher={fetcher} />, document.body);
All CSS is included in the Javascript code, so no other dependencies are required. You can find examples of both the first and second paradigms in the examples folder.
You can also generate a static documentation file based on a schema file or GraphQL endpoint:
npm install -g graphql-docs
graphql-docs-gen http://GRAPHQL_ENDPOINT documentation.html