GraphQL Documentation Explorer

Dynamically generated documentation explorer for GraphQL schemas. It aims to provide a better overview of a schema than GraphiQL, but without querying features.

Installation and usage

GraphQL-Docs supports both a dynamic mode and a static mode. In dynamic mode, GraphQL-Docs tries to work similarly to GraphiQL. Either use the minified files from GitHub:

< script src = "https://github.com/mhallin/graphql-docs/releases/download/v0.2.0/graphql-docs.min.js" > </ script >

Or download it into your own package via NPM:

npm install --save graphql-docs

GraphQL-Docs exposes a single React component that requires a function to run a query against a server and return a Promise with the result:

function fetcher ( query ) { return fetch( window .location.origin + '/graphql' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { Accept : 'application/json' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , }, body : JSON .stringify({ query : query, }), }).then( function ( r ) { return r.json(); }); } ReactDOM.render( < GraphQLDocs.GraphQLDocs fetcher = {fetcher} /> , document.body);

All CSS is included in the Javascript code, so no other dependencies are required. You can find examples of both the first and second paradigms in the examples folder.

Static documentation generation

You can also generate a static documentation file based on a schema file or GraphQL endpoint:

npm install -g graphql-docs graphql-docs-gen http://GRAPHQL_ENDPOINT documentation.html

Features

Markdown rendered documentation (using Marked).

All types and fields are recursively searched from the schema's root query and mutation objects. Types that can't be queried are not included.

Field arguments listed in separate tables in the cases where they do contain a description.

Planned features