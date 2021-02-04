Introduction

The graphql-directive-auth was created to help with common authentication tasks that is faced in almost every API.

Table of Contents

Installation

yarn add graphql-directive-auth

Usage

We are able to use directives in two different way:

Default

To use the default directive behaviour, you need to set APP_SECRET environment variable, and that's all.

What default means, and what do I need to do?

@isAuthenticated - Just after you set environment variables, you need to have a valid JWT token and send it by Authorization in the HTTP headers. That's all, the directive will check your token and throw an error if the token is invalid or expired.

- Just after you set environment variables, you need to have a valid JWT token and send it by in the HTTP headers. That's all, the directive will check your token and throw an error if the token is invalid or expired. @hasRole - Checks roles of an authenticated user. To use it correctly, inside your JWT token you should have the role property with the correct role. If the user role doesn't match with the provided role, then directive will throw an error.

@hasRole before checking role is doing authentication to get roles from JWT token.

import { AuthDirective } from 'graphql-directive-auth' ; const AuthDirective = require ( 'graphql-directive-auth' ).AuthDirective; process.env.APP_SECRET = 'your_secret_key' ; const schema = makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs, resolvers, schemaDirectives : { ...AuthDirective(), auth : AuthDirective().isAuthenticated, role : AuthDirective().hasRole, }, });

Custom behaviour of authentication functions

If you need custom Authentication you can pass your authentication function to the main AuthDirective functions. Your authentication function should return an object which will be available via context.auth .

Authentication function signature:

context => { return { user : { id : 'your_user_id' , }, }; };

usage:

import { AuthDirective } from 'graphql-directive-auth' ; const AuthDirectives = require ( 'graphql-directive-auth' ).AuthDirective; const customAuth = AuthDirectives({ authenticateFunc : authenticateCustomFunc, checkRoleFunc : checkRoleCustomFunc }); const schema = makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs, resolvers, schemaDirectives : { ...customAuth, auth : customAuth().isAuthenticated, role : customAuth().hasRole, },

resolver:

export default { Query : { me() (root, args, ctx){ const userId = ctx.auth.user.id; }, }, };

Custom check role function

Same as with the authenticate function, you can add your own logic to checking roles. Here is an example of implementation:

import { AuthenticationError } from 'apollo-server' ; import jwt from 'jsonwebtoken' ; import { jwtSecret } from '../config' ; export default (ctx, value) => { const authorization = ctx.request && ctx.request.headers && ctx.request.headers.authorization; if (!authorization) { throw new AuthenticationError( 'Unauthorized access!' ); } const token = authorization.replace( 'Bearer ' , '' ); const decodedToken = jwt.verify(token, jwtSecret); const mandatoryRoles = value.split( ',' ).map( ( s ) => s.trim()); if (decodedToken && decodedToken.user && decodedToken.user.roles) { const { roles } = decodedToken.user; const rolesIntersection = roles.filter( ( role ) => mandatoryRoles.includes(role), ); if (rolesIntersection.length === 0 ) { throw new AuthenticationError( 'Invalid role!' ); } return rolesIntersection; } throw new AuthenticationError( 'Invalid token!' ); };

How to create your own function

Function accepts two parameters, one is the context and the second is the value from the directive

To reject an access to the particular field, you need to throw an Error that will be caught by the directive and returned if required.

Function doesn't need to return anything special

Directive Parameters

'@isAuthenticated' - checks if user is authenticated

'@hasRole(role: "user, admin")' - checks if user is authenticated and has the specified roles

if you use graphql-import then you need to add this definition on top of the schema:

directive @isAuthenticated on FIELD | FIELD_DEFINITION directive @hasRole(role: String) on FIELD | FIELD_DEFINITION

Contributing

I would love to see your contribution. ❤️

For local development (and testing), all you have to do is to run yarn and then yarn dev . This will start the Apollo server and you are ready to contribute 🎉

Run yarn test (try --watch flag) for unit tests (we are using Jest)

LICENSE

The MIT License (MIT) 2018 - Luke Czyszczonik - lukasz.czyszczonik@gmail.com