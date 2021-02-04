The
graphql-directive-auth was created to help with common authentication tasks that is faced in almost every API.
yarn add graphql-directive-auth
We are able to use directives in two different way:
To use the default directive behaviour, you need to set
APP_SECRET environment variable, and that's all.
default means, and what do I need to do?
@isAuthenticated - Just after you set environment variables, you need to have a valid JWT token and send it by
Authorization in the HTTP headers. That's all, the directive will check your token and throw an error if the token is invalid or expired.
@hasRole - Checks roles of an authenticated user. To use it correctly, inside your JWT token you should have the
role property with the correct role. If the user role doesn't match with the provided role, then directive will throw an error.
@hasRolebefore checking role is doing authentication to get roles from JWT token.
import { AuthDirective } from 'graphql-directive-auth';
// or
const AuthDirective = require('graphql-directive-auth').AuthDirective;
// set environment variable, but in better way ;)
process.env.APP_SECRET = 'your_secret_key';
const schema = makeExecutableSchema({
typeDefs,
resolvers,
schemaDirectives: {
// to use @hasRole and @isAuthenticated directives
...AuthDirective(),
// custom name for @isAuthenticated
auth: AuthDirective().isAuthenticated,
// custom name for @hasRole
role: AuthDirective().hasRole,
},
});
If you need custom Authentication you can pass your authentication function to the main
AuthDirective functions. Your authentication function should return an object which will be available via
context.auth.
Authentication function signature:
context => {
// your logic here
// you should return an object
// this object will be passed inside your resolver
// it is available inside context via auth property
return {
user: {
id: 'your_user_id',
},
};
};
usage:
import { AuthDirective } from 'graphql-directive-auth';
// or
const AuthDirectives = require('graphql-directive-auth').AuthDirective;
const customAuth = AuthDirectives({
authenticateFunc: authenticateCustomFunc,
checkRoleFunc: checkRoleCustomFunc
});
const schema = makeExecutableSchema({
typeDefs,
resolvers,
schemaDirectives: {
// to use @hasRole and @isAuthenticated directives
...customAuth,
// custom name for @isAuthenticated
auth: customAuth().isAuthenticated,
// custom name for @hasRole
role: customAuth().hasRole,
},
resolver:
export default {
Query: {
me() (root, args, ctx){
const userId = ctx.auth.user.id; // your_user_id
},
},
};
Same as with the authenticate function, you can add your own logic to checking roles. Here is an example of implementation:
import { AuthenticationError } from 'apollo-server';
import jwt from 'jsonwebtoken';
import { jwtSecret } from '../config';
export default (ctx, value) => {
const authorization =
ctx.request && ctx.request.headers && ctx.request.headers.authorization;
if (!authorization) {
throw new AuthenticationError('Unauthorized access!');
}
const token = authorization.replace('Bearer ', '');
const decodedToken = jwt.verify(token, jwtSecret);
const mandatoryRoles = value.split(',').map((s) => s.trim());
if (decodedToken && decodedToken.user && decodedToken.user.roles) {
const { roles } = decodedToken.user;
const rolesIntersection = roles.filter((role) =>
mandatoryRoles.includes(role),
);
if (rolesIntersection.length === 0) {
throw new AuthenticationError('Invalid role!');
}
return rolesIntersection;
}
throw new AuthenticationError('Invalid token!');
};
if you use
graphql-importthen you need to add this definition on top of the schema:
directive @isAuthenticated on FIELD | FIELD_DEFINITION
directive @hasRole(role: String) on FIELD | FIELD_DEFINITION
I would love to see your contribution. ❤️
For local development (and testing), all you have to do is to run
yarn and then
yarn dev. This will start the Apollo server and you are ready to contribute 🎉
Run yarn test (try
--watch flag) for unit tests (we are using Jest)
The MIT License (MIT) 2018 - Luke Czyszczonik - lukasz.czyszczonik@gmail.com