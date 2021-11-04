A GraphQL response deduplicator.

Removes duplicate entities from the GraphQL response.

Client support

graphql-deduplicator works with any GraphQL client that appends __typename and id fields to every resource. If your client automatically does not request __typename and id fields, these fields can be specified in your GraphQL query.

graphql-deduplicator has been tested with apollo-client .

How does it work?

__typename and an id values are used to construct a resource identifier. The resource identifier is used to normalize data. As a result, when GraphQL API response contains a resource with a repeating identifier, the apollo-client is going to read only the first instance of the resource and ignore duplicate entities. graphql-deduplicator strips body (fields other than __datatype and id ) from all the duplicate entities.

Motivation

graphql-deduplicator is designed to reduce the GraphQL response size by removing body of duplicate entities. This allows to make queries that return large datasets of repeated data without worrying about the cost of the response body size, time it takes to parse the response or the memory the reconstructed object will consume.

Real-life example

Consider the following schema:

interface Node { id: ID! } type Movie implements Node { id: ID! name: String! synopsis: String! } type Event implements Node { id: ID! movie: Movie! date: String! time: String! } type Query { events ( date: String ): [Event!]! }

Using this schema, you can query events for a particular date, e.g.

{ events (date: "2017-05-19") { __typename id date time movie { __typename id name synopsis } } }

Note: If you are using apollo-client , then you do not need to include __typename when constructing the query.

The result of the above query will contain a lot of duplicate information.

{ "data" : { "events" : [ { "__typename" : "Event" , "id" : "1669971" , "date" : "2017-05-19" , "time" : "17:25" , "movie" : { "__typename" : "Movie" , "id" : "1198359" , "name" : "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" , "synopsis" : "When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern, Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword Excalibur from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy... whether he likes it or not." } }, { "__typename" : "Event" , "id" : "1669972" , "date" : "2017-05-19" , "time" : "20:30" , "movie" : { "__typename" : "Movie" , "id" : "1198359" , "name" : "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" , "synopsis" : "When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern, Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword Excalibur from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy... whether he likes it or not." } }, ] } }

I've run into this situation when building https://applaudience.co.uk. A query retrieving 300 events produced a response of 1.5MB. When gziped, that number dropped to 100KB. However, the problem is that upon receiving the response, the browser needs to parse the entire JSON document. Parsing 1.5MB JSON string is (a) time consuming and (b) memory expensive.

The good news is that we do not need to return body of duplicate records (see How does it work?). For all duplicate records we only need to return __typename and id . This information is enough for apollo-client to identify the resource as duplicate and skip it. In case when a response includes large and often repeated fragments, this will reduce the response size 10x, 100x or more times.

In case of the earlier example, the response becomes:

{ "data" : { "events" : [ { "__typename" : "Event" , "id" : "1669971" , "date" : "2017-05-19" , "time" : "17:25" , "movie" : { "__typename" : "Movie" , "id" : "1198359" , "name" : "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" , "synopsis" : "When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern, Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword Excalibur from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy... whether he likes it or not." } }, { "__typename" : "Event" , "id" : "1669972" , "date" : "2017-05-19" , "time" : "20:30" , "movie" : { "__typename" : "Movie" , "id" : "1198359" } }, ] } }

The synopsis and name fields have been removed from the duplicate Movie entity.

Usage

You need to format the final result of the query. If you are using graphql-server , configure formatResponse , e.g.

import express from 'express' ; import { graphqlExpress } from 'graphql-server-express' ; import { deflate } from 'graphql-deduplicator' ; const app = express(); app.use( '/graphql' , graphqlExpress( () => { return { formatResponse : ( response ) => { if (response.data && !response.data.__schema) { return deflate(response); } return response; } }; })); app.listen( 3000 );

Example usage with apollo-client

You need to modify the server response before it is processed by the GraphQL client. If you are using apollo-client , use link configuration to setup an afterware, e.g.

import { ApolloClient } from 'apollo-client' ; import { ApolloLink, concat } from 'apollo-link' ; import { InMemoryCache } from 'apollo-cache-inmemory' ; import { HttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http' ; import { inflate } from 'graphql-deduplicator' ; const httpLink = new HttpLink({ credentials : 'include' , uri : '/api' }); const inflateLink = new ApolloLink( ( operation, forward ) => { return forward(operation) .map( ( response ) => { return inflate(response); }); }); const apolloClient = new ApolloClient({ cache : new InMemoryCache(), link : concat(inflateLink, httpLink) }); export default apolloClient;

Example usage with apollo-boost

It is not possible to configure link with apollo-boost . Therefore, it is not possible to use graphql-deduplicator with apollo-boost . Use apollo-client setup.

Note: apollo-boost will be discontinued starting Apollo Client v3.

Best practices

Enable compression conditionally

Do not break integration of the standard GraphQL clients that are unaware of the graphql-deduplicator .

Use deflate only when client requests to use graphql-deduplicator , e.g.

app.use( '/graphql' , graphqlExpress( ( request ) => { return { formatResponse : ( response ) => { if (request.query.deduplicate && response.data && !response.data.__schema) { return deflate(response); } return response; } }; }));

const httpLink = new HttpLink({ credentials : 'include' , uri : '/api?deduplicate=1' });

Example using with Apollo Server