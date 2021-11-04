A GraphQL response deduplicator.
Removes duplicate entities from the GraphQL response.
graphql-deduplicator works with any GraphQL client that appends
__typename and
id fields to every resource. If your client automatically does not request
__typename and
id fields, these fields can be specified in your GraphQL query.
graphql-deduplicator has been tested with
apollo-client.
__typename and an
id values are used to construct a resource identifier. The resource identifier is used to normalize data. As a result, when GraphQL API response contains a resource with a repeating identifier, the
apollo-client is going to read only the first instance of the resource and ignore duplicate entities.
graphql-deduplicator strips body (fields other than
__datatype and
id) from all the duplicate entities.
graphql-deduplicator is designed to reduce the GraphQL response size by removing body of duplicate entities. This allows to make queries that return large datasets of repeated data without worrying about the cost of the response body size, time it takes to parse the response or the memory the reconstructed object will consume.
Consider the following schema:
interface Node {
id: ID!
}
type Movie implements Node {
id: ID!
name: String!
synopsis: String!
}
type Event implements Node {
id: ID!
movie: Movie!
date: String!
time: String!
}
type Query {
events (
date: String
): [Event!]!
}
Using this schema, you can query events for a particular date, e.g.
{
events (date: "2017-05-19") {
__typename
id
date
time
movie {
__typename
id
name
synopsis
}
}
}
Note: If you are using
apollo-client, then you do not need to include
__typename when constructing the query.
The result of the above query will contain a lot of duplicate information.
{
"data": {
"events": [
{
"__typename": "Event",
"id": "1669971",
"date": "2017-05-19",
"time": "17:25",
"movie": {
"__typename": "Movie",
"id": "1198359",
"name": "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword",
"synopsis": "When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern, Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword Excalibur from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy... whether he likes it or not."
}
},
{
"__typename": "Event",
"id": "1669972",
"date": "2017-05-19",
"time": "20:30",
"movie": {
"__typename": "Movie",
"id": "1198359",
"name": "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword",
"synopsis": "When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern, Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword Excalibur from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy... whether he likes it or not."
}
},
// ...
]
}
}
I've run into this situation when building https://applaudience.co.uk. A query retrieving 300 events produced a response of 1.5MB. When gziped, that number dropped to 100KB. However, the problem is that upon receiving the response, the browser needs to parse the entire JSON document. Parsing 1.5MB JSON string is (a) time consuming and (b) memory expensive.
The good news is that we do not need to return body of duplicate records (see How does it work?). For all duplicate records we only need to return
__typename and
id. This information is enough for
apollo-client to identify the resource as duplicate and skip it. In case when a response includes large and often repeated fragments, this will reduce the response size 10x, 100x or more times.
In case of the earlier example, the response becomes:
{
"data": {
"events": [
{
"__typename": "Event",
"id": "1669971",
"date": "2017-05-19",
"time": "17:25",
"movie": {
"__typename": "Movie",
"id": "1198359",
"name": "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword",
"synopsis": "When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern, Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword Excalibur from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy... whether he likes it or not."
}
},
{
"__typename": "Event",
"id": "1669972",
"date": "2017-05-19",
"time": "20:30",
"movie": {
"__typename": "Movie",
"id": "1198359"
}
},
// ...
]
}
}
The
synopsis and
name fields have been removed from the duplicate
Movie entity.
You need to format the final result of the query. If you are using
graphql-server, configure
formatResponse, e.g.
import express from 'express';
import {
graphqlExpress
} from 'graphql-server-express';
import {
deflate
} from 'graphql-deduplicator';
const app = express();
app.use('/graphql', graphqlExpress(() => {
return {
formatResponse: (response) => {
if (response.data && !response.data.__schema) {
return deflate(response);
}
return response;
}
};
}));
app.listen(3000);
apollo-client
You need to modify the server response before it is processed by the GraphQL client. If you are using
apollo-client, use
link configuration to setup an afterware, e.g.
// @flow
import {
ApolloClient
} from 'apollo-client';
import {
ApolloLink,
concat
} from 'apollo-link';
import {
InMemoryCache
} from 'apollo-cache-inmemory';
import {
HttpLink
} from 'apollo-link-http';
import {
inflate
} from 'graphql-deduplicator';
const httpLink = new HttpLink({
credentials: 'include',
uri: '/api'
});
const inflateLink = new ApolloLink((operation, forward) => {
return forward(operation)
.map((response) => {
return inflate(response);
});
});
const apolloClient = new ApolloClient({
cache: new InMemoryCache(),
link: concat(inflateLink, httpLink)
});
export default apolloClient;
apollo-boost
It is not possible to configure link with
apollo-boost. Therefore, it is not possible to use
graphql-deduplicator with
apollo-boost. Use
apollo-client setup.
Note:
apollo-boost will be discontinued starting Apollo Client v3.
Do not break integration of the standard GraphQL clients that are unaware of the
graphql-deduplicator.
Use
deflate only when client requests to use
graphql-deduplicator, e.g.
// Server-side
app.use('/graphql', graphqlExpress((request) => {
return {
formatResponse: (response) => {
if (request.query.deduplicate && response.data && !response.data.__schema) {
return deflate(response);
}
return response;
}
};
}));
// Client-side
const httpLink = new HttpLink({
credentials: 'include',
uri: '/api?deduplicate=1'
});
import { GraphQLExtension, GraphQLResponse } from 'apollo-server-core'
import { deflate } from 'graphql-deduplicator'
// [..]
const createContext = ({ req }): => {
return {
req,
// [..]
}
}
class DeduplicateResponseExtension extends GraphQLExtension {
public willSendResponse(o) {
const { context, graphqlResponse } = o
// Ensures `?deduplicate=1` is used in the request
if (context.req.query.deduplicate && graphqlResponse.data && !graphqlResponse.data.__schema) {
const data = deflate(graphqlResponse.data)
return {
...o,
graphqlResponse: {
...graphqlResponse,
data,
},
}
}
return o
}
}
const apolloServer = new ApolloServer({
// [..]
context: createContext,
extensions: [() => new DeduplicateResponseExtension()],
})