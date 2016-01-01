openbase logo
gcd

graphql-custom-directives

by Liron Goldenberg
0.2.14 (see all)

A collection of custom graphql directives

Readme

graphql-custom-directives

Build Status Coverage Status npm version Dependency Status Known Vulnerabilities License

A collection of custom graphql directives created with Moment, Lodash and Numeral-js.

Checkout graphql-custom-directive for creating your own graphql custom directives.

Install

npm install --save graphql-custom-directives

Usage

import {
  GraphQLDateDirective,
  GraphQLNumberDirective,
  GraphQLCurrencyDirective,
  GraphQLLowerCaseDirective,
  GraphQLUpperCaseDirective,
  GraphQLCamelCaseDirective,
  GraphQLStartCaseDirective,
  GraphQLCapitalizeDirective,
  GraphQLKebabCaseDirective,
  GraphQLTrimDirective,
  GraphQLDefaultToDirective,
  GraphQLToLowerDirective,
  GraphQLToUpperDirective,
  GraphQLTemplateDirective,
  GraphQLPhoneDirective,
  applySchemaCustomDirectives,
} from 'graphql-custom-directives';

const query = new GraphQLObjectType({
   name: 'Query',
   fields: {
     input: {
       type: GraphQLString,
       args: {
         value: {
           type: GraphQLString
         }
       },
       resolve: (source, {value}) => value
     }
   }
});

const schema = new GraphQLSchema({
  directives: [
    GraphQLDateDirective,
    GraphQLNumberDirective,
    GraphQLCurrencyDirective,
    GraphQLLowerCaseDirective,
    GraphQLUpperCaseDirective,
    GraphQLCamelCaseDirective,
    GraphQLStartCaseDirective,
    GraphQLCapitalizeDirective,
    GraphQLKebabCaseDirective,
    GraphQLTrimDirective,
    GraphQLDefaultToDirective,
    GraphQLToLowerDirective,
    GraphQLToUpperDirective,
    GraphQLPhoneDirective,
    GraphQLTemplateDirective
  ],
  query
});

applySchemaCustomDirectives(schema);

graphql(schema, `{ input(value: "test") @upperCase }`)
  .then(({ result, errors }) => {
     console.log(result); // will print { input: "TEST }
  });

Using with apollo

is also possible

import { makeExecutableSchema } from 'graphql-tools';
import {
  GraphQLDateDirective,
  GraphQLNumberDirective,
  GraphQLCurrencyDirective,
  GraphQLLowerCaseDirective,
  GraphQLUpperCaseDirective,
  GraphQLCamelCaseDirective,
  GraphQLStartCaseDirective,
  GraphQLCapitalizeDirective,
  GraphQLKebabCaseDirective,
  GraphQLTrimDirective,
  GraphQLDefaultToDirective,
  GraphQLToLowerDirective,
  GraphQLToUpperDirective,
  GraphQLTemplateDirective,
  GraphQLPhoneDirective
  applySchemaCustomDirectives
} from 'graphql-custom-directives';

let directives = [
    GraphQLDateDirective,
    GraphQLNumberDirective,
    GraphQLCurrencyDirective,
    GraphQLLowerCaseDirective,
    GraphQLUpperCaseDirective,
    GraphQLCamelCaseDirective,
    GraphQLStartCaseDirective,
    GraphQLCapitalizeDirective,
    GraphQLKebabCaseDirective,
    GraphQLTrimDirective,
    GraphQLDefaultToDirective,
    GraphQLToLowerDirective,
    GraphQLToUpperDirective,
    GraphQLTemplateDirective,
    GraphQLPhoneDirective
  ]

let schema = makeExecutableSchema(...);

schema._directives.push.apply(schema._directives, directives);
applySchemaCustomDirectives(schema);

Date formatting directives

Adding date directive to graphql query for formatting the result using Moment.

  • Using default date format:
  query {
    input(value: "2016-01-01T00:00:00") @date
  }
  // => { input: "01 Jan 2016 00:00" }
  • Using specific moment format:
  query {
    input(value: "2016-01-01T00:00:00") @date(as:"YYYY")
  }
// => { input: "2016" }
  • Using days ago format
  query {
    input(value: "${(new Date).toISOString()}") @date(as:"days ago")
  }
  // => { input: "0 days ago" }

Number formatting directives

Adding number directive to graphql query for formatting the result using Numeral-js.

  • Using default format:
  query {
    input(value: "1500.404") @number
  }
  // => { input: "1,500" }
  • Using specific numeral format:
  query {
    input(value: "-1500.404") @number(as:"(0,0.00)")
  }
  // => { input: "(1,500.40)" }
  • Using default currency format:
  query {
    input(value: "1500") @currency
  }
  // => { input: "$1,500)" }

String formatting directives

Adding string directive to graphql query for formatting the result using Lodash.

  • Using lowerCase directive:
  query {
    input(value: "FOO BAR") @lowerCase
  }
  // => { input: "foo bar" }
  • Using upperCase directive:
  query {
    input(value: "foo bar") @upperCase
  }
  // => { input: "FOO BAR" }
  • Using camelCase directive:
  query {
    input(value: "foo bar") @camelCase
  }
  // => { input: "fooBar" }
  • Using startCase directive:
  query {
    input(value: "foo bar") @startCase
  }
  // => { input: "Foo Bar" }
  • Using capitalize directive:
  query {
    input(value: "foo bar") @capitalize
  }
  // => { input: "Foo var" }
  • Using kebabCase directive:
  query {
    input(value: "foo bar") @kebabCase
  }
  // => { input: "foo-bar" }
  • Using trim directive:
  query {
    input(value: "  foo bar  ") @trim
  }
  // => { input: "foo bar" }
  • Using default directive:
  query {
    input @default(to:"N/A")
  }
  // => { input: "N/A" }
  • Using toLower directive:
  query {
    input(value: "FOO BAR") @toLower
  }
  // => { input: "foo bar" }
  • Using toUpper directive:
  query {
    input(value: "foo bar") @toUpper
  }
  // => { input: "FOO BAR" }
  • Using template directive:
  query {
    input(value: "foo bar") @template(as:"${input} ${toUpper(input)}")
  }
  // => { input: "foo bar FOO BAR" }
  • Using template together with trim and toUpper directives:
  query {
    input(value: "  foo bar   ") @trim @template(as:"${input} ${input}") @toUpper
  }
  // => { input: "FOO BAR FOO BAR" }

Phone formatting directives

Adding phone directive to graphql query for formatting the result using libphonenumber-js.

  • Using default international format:
  query {
    input(value: "+12133734253") @phone
  }
  // => { input: "+1 213 373 4253" }
  • Using specific format:
  query {
    input(value: "+12133734253") @phone(as: "national")
  }
// => { input: "(213) 373-4253" }
  query {
    input(value: "+12133734253") @phone(as: "RFC3966")
  }
// => { input: "tel:+12133734253" } // URI format

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 Lirown

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.

