A collection of custom graphql directives created with Moment, Lodash and Numeral-js.

Checkout graphql-custom-directive for creating your own graphql custom directives.

Install

npm install --save graphql-custom-directives

Usage

import { GraphQLDateDirective, GraphQLNumberDirective, GraphQLCurrencyDirective, GraphQLLowerCaseDirective, GraphQLUpperCaseDirective, GraphQLCamelCaseDirective, GraphQLStartCaseDirective, GraphQLCapitalizeDirective, GraphQLKebabCaseDirective, GraphQLTrimDirective, GraphQLDefaultToDirective, GraphQLToLowerDirective, GraphQLToUpperDirective, GraphQLTemplateDirective, GraphQLPhoneDirective, applySchemaCustomDirectives, } from 'graphql-custom-directives' ; const query = new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'Query' , fields : { input : { type : GraphQLString, args : { value : { type : GraphQLString } }, resolve : ( source, {value} ) => value } } }); const schema = new GraphQLSchema({ directives : [ GraphQLDateDirective, GraphQLNumberDirective, GraphQLCurrencyDirective, GraphQLLowerCaseDirective, GraphQLUpperCaseDirective, GraphQLCamelCaseDirective, GraphQLStartCaseDirective, GraphQLCapitalizeDirective, GraphQLKebabCaseDirective, GraphQLTrimDirective, GraphQLDefaultToDirective, GraphQLToLowerDirective, GraphQLToUpperDirective, GraphQLPhoneDirective, GraphQLTemplateDirective ], query }); applySchemaCustomDirectives(schema); graphql(schema, `{ input(value: "test") @upperCase }` ) .then( ( { result, errors } ) => { console .log(result); });

Using with apollo

is also possible

import { makeExecutableSchema } from 'graphql-tools' ; import { GraphQLDateDirective, GraphQLNumberDirective, GraphQLCurrencyDirective, GraphQLLowerCaseDirective, GraphQLUpperCaseDirective, GraphQLCamelCaseDirective, GraphQLStartCaseDirective, GraphQLCapitalizeDirective, GraphQLKebabCaseDirective, GraphQLTrimDirective, GraphQLDefaultToDirective, GraphQLToLowerDirective, GraphQLToUpperDirective, GraphQLTemplateDirective, GraphQLPhoneDirective applySchemaCustomDirectives } from 'graphql-custom-directives' ; let directives = [ GraphQLDateDirective, GraphQLNumberDirective, GraphQLCurrencyDirective, GraphQLLowerCaseDirective, GraphQLUpperCaseDirective, GraphQLCamelCaseDirective, GraphQLStartCaseDirective, GraphQLCapitalizeDirective, GraphQLKebabCaseDirective, GraphQLTrimDirective, GraphQLDefaultToDirective, GraphQLToLowerDirective, GraphQLToUpperDirective, GraphQLTemplateDirective, GraphQLPhoneDirective ] let schema = makeExecutableSchema(...); schema._directives.push.apply(schema._directives, directives); applySchemaCustomDirectives(schema);

Adding date directive to graphql query for formatting the result using Moment.

Using default date format:

query { input(value: "2016-01-01T00:00:00" ) @date }

Using specific moment format:

query { input(value: "2016-01-01T00:00:00" ) @date( as : "YYYY" ) }

Using days ago format

query { input(value: "${(new Date).toISOString()}" ) @date( as : "days ago" ) }

Number formatting directives

Adding number directive to graphql query for formatting the result using Numeral-js.

Using default format:

query { input(value: "1500.404" ) @number }

Using specific numeral format:

query { input(value: "-1500.404" ) @number( as : "(0,0.00)" ) }

Using default currency format:

query { input(value: "1500" ) @currency }

String formatting directives

Adding string directive to graphql query for formatting the result using Lodash.

Using lowerCase directive:

query { input(value: "FOO BAR" ) @lowerCase }

Using upperCase directive:

query { input(value: "foo bar" ) @upperCase }

Using camelCase directive:

query { input(value: "foo bar" ) @camelCase }

Using startCase directive:

query { input(value: "foo bar" ) @startCase }

Using capitalize directive:

query { input(value: "foo bar" ) @capitalize }

Using kebabCase directive:

query { input(value: "foo bar" ) @kebabCase }

Using trim directive:

query { input(value: " foo bar " ) @trim }

Using default directive:

query { input @ default (to: "N/A" ) }

Using toLower directive:

query { input(value: "FOO BAR" ) @toLower }

Using toUpper directive:

query { input(value: "foo bar" ) @toUpper }

Using template directive:

query { input(value: "foo bar" ) @template( as : "${input} ${toUpper(input)}" ) }

Using template together with trim and toUpper directives:

query { input(value: " foo bar " ) @trim @template( as : "${input} ${input}" ) @toUpper }

Phone formatting directives

Adding phone directive to graphql query for formatting the result using libphonenumber-js.

Using default international format:

query { input(value: "+12133734253" ) @phone }

Using specific format:

query { input(value: "+12133734253" ) @phone( as : "national" ) } query { input(value: "+12133734253" ) @phone( as : "RFC3966" ) }

License