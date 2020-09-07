A custom directive for GraphQL with the ability to hook the query execution.

Install

npm install --save graphql-custom-directive

Usage

import { GraphQLString, GraphQLSchema, GraphQLObjectType, graphql } from 'graphql' ; import { DirectiveLocation } from 'graphql/type/directives' ; import { GraphQLCustomDirective, applySchemaCustomDirectives } from 'graphql-custom-directive' ; const GraphQLCustomDuplicateDirective = new GraphQLCustomDirective({ name : 'toUpperCase' , description : 'change the case of a string to uppercase' , locations : [ DirectiveLocation.FIELD ], resolve(resolve) { return resolve() .then( result => result.toUpperCase()); } }); const schema = new GraphQLSchema({ directives : [ GraphQLCustomDuplicateDirective ], query : new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'Query' , fields : { value : { type : GraphQLString, resolve : () => 'test' } } }) }); applySchemaCustomDirectives(schema); graphql(schema, `{ value @toUpperCase }` ) .then( ( { result, errors } ) => { console .log(result); });

Options

GraphQLCustomDirective({ name : String = 'duplicate' , description : String = 'duplicate the string sperating them with space' , locations : [ String ] = [ DirectiveLocation.FIELD ], args : Object = { by : { type : GraphQLInt, description : "foo bar" } } ), resolve : Function = ( resolve, source, args, context, info ) => { return resolve.then( input => input); } })

Examples

This show the ability to configure directive on the query side or in the schema side

import { GraphQLString, GraphQLNotNull, GraphQLSchema, GraphQLObjectType, graphql } from 'graphql' ; import { DirectiveLocation } from 'graphql/type/directives' ; import { GraphQLCustomDirective, applySchemaCustomDirectives } from 'graphql-custom-directive' ; const GraphQLCustomDuplicateDirective = new GraphQLCustomDirective({ name : 'duplicate' , description : 'duplicate the string sperating them with space' , locations : [ DirectiveLocation.FIELD ], args : { by : { type : new GraphQLNotNull(GraphQLInt), description : 'the times to duplicate the string' } }, resolve(resolve, source, { by }, context, info) { return resolve().then( result => { let times = []; for ( let i = 0 ; i < by; i++) { times.push(result); } return times.join( ' ' ); }); } }); const schema = new GraphQLSchema({ directives : [ GraphQLCustomDuplicateDirective ], query : new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'Query' , fields : { input : { type : GraphQLString, args : { value : { type : GraphQLString } }, resolve : ( source, {value} ) => value } } }) }); applySchemaCustomDirectives(schema); graphql(schema, `{ input(value: "test") @duplicate(by:2) }` ) .then( ( { result, errors } ) => { console .log(result); }); const schema2 = new GraphQLSchema({ directives : [ GraphQLCustomDuplicateDirective ], query : new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'Query' , fields : { input : { type : GraphQLString, args : { value : { type : GraphQLString } }, directives : { duplicate : { by : 2 } }, resolve : ( source, {value} ) => value } } }) }); applySchemaCustomDirectives(schema2); graphql(schema2, `{ input(value: "test") }` ) .then( ( { result, errors } ) => { console .log(result); });

License