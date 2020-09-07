A custom directive for GraphQL with the ability to hook the query execution.
npm install --save graphql-custom-directive
import {
GraphQLString,
GraphQLSchema,
GraphQLObjectType,
graphql
} from 'graphql';
import {
DirectiveLocation
} from 'graphql/type/directives';
import {
GraphQLCustomDirective,
applySchemaCustomDirectives
} from 'graphql-custom-directive';
// Define a directive that upper case the result
const GraphQLCustomDuplicateDirective = new GraphQLCustomDirective({
name: 'toUpperCase',
description:
'change the case of a string to uppercase',
locations: [
DirectiveLocation.FIELD
],
resolve(resolve) {
return resolve()
.then(result => result.toUpperCase());
}
});
const schema = new GraphQLSchema({
directives: [
GraphQLCustomDuplicateDirective
],
query: new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'Query',
fields: {
value: {
type: GraphQLString,
resolve: () => 'test'
}
}
})
});
applySchemaCustomDirectives(schema);
graphql(schema, `{ value @toUpperCase }`)
.then(({ result, errors }) => {
console.log(result);
// will print { value: "TEST" }
});
GraphQLCustomDirective({
// name to be used in placing the directive (e.g @duplicate)
// [*required]
name: String = 'duplicate',
// explain the directive usage
description: String = 'duplicate the string sperating them with space',
// areas in the query you can place the directive
// [*required]
locations: [String] = [ DirectiveLocation.FIELD ],
// object of passed variables from directive to the resolve method
args: Object = { by: { type: GraphQLInt, description: "foo bar" } } ),
// method that hooks the execution and transforms the input to a new output
// arguments:
// 1. resolve - a field promise that will result in the field's value
// (either the raw field or the previous directive output).
// 2. source - a parent object of execution field result.
// 3. args - a object of directive arguments defined in query exectution.
// 4. context - a value to pass as the context to the graphql() function.
// 5. info - a collection of information about the current execution state.
resolve: Function = (resolve, source, args, context, info) =>
{ return resolve.then(input => input); }
})
This show the ability to configure directive on the query side or in the schema side
import {
GraphQLString,
GraphQLNotNull,
GraphQLSchema,
GraphQLObjectType,
graphql
} from 'graphql';
import {
DirectiveLocation
} from 'graphql/type/directives';
import {
GraphQLCustomDirective,
applySchemaCustomDirectives
} from 'graphql-custom-directive';
// Define a directive that duplicates the input
const GraphQLCustomDuplicateDirective = new GraphQLCustomDirective({
name: 'duplicate',
description:
'duplicate the string sperating them with space',
locations: [
DirectiveLocation.FIELD
],
args: {
by: {
type: new GraphQLNotNull(GraphQLInt),
description: 'the times to duplicate the string'
}
},
resolve(resolve, source, { by }, context, info) {
return resolve().then(result => {
let times = [];
for (let i = 0; i < by; i++) {
times.push(result);
}
return times.join(' ');
});
}
});
// Use directive in a query
const schema = new GraphQLSchema({
directives: [
GraphQLCustomDuplicateDirective
],
query: new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'Query',
fields: {
input: {
type: GraphQLString,
args: {
value: {
type: GraphQLString
}
},
resolve: (source, {value}) => value
}
}
})
});
applySchemaCustomDirectives(schema);
graphql(schema, `{ input(value: "test") @duplicate(by:2) }`)
.then(({ result, errors }) => {
console.log(result);
// will print { input: "test test" }
});
// Or use the directive in a schema
const schema2 = new GraphQLSchema({
directives: [
GraphQLCustomDuplicateDirective
],
query: new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'Query',
fields: {
input: {
type: GraphQLString,
args: {
value: {
type: GraphQLString
}
},
directives: {
duplicate: { // directive name
by: 2 // directive args
}
},
resolve: (source, {value}) => value
}
}
})
});
applySchemaCustomDirectives(schema2);
graphql(schema2, `{ input(value: "test") }`)
.then(({ result, errors }) => {
console.log(result);
// will print { input: "test test" }
});
