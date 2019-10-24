graphql-css is a blazing fast CSS-in-GQL™ library that converts GraphQL queries into styles for your components.
Comes with a bunch of utilities so it's easy to integrate with your favourite way of building components.
npm install graphql-css
# or
yarn add graphql-css
graphql-css requires
graphql to be installed as a peer dependency. It's compatible with React hooks so you can use it with React's latest version.
import useGqlCSS from "graphql-css";
import styles from "your-style-guide";
const App = () => {
const { styled } = useGqlCSS(styles);
const H2 = styled.h2`
{
typography {
h2
}
marginLeft: spacing {
xl
}
color: colors {
green
}
}
`;
return <H2>This is a styled text</H2>;
};
By default,
graphql-css exports a hook-like function called
useGqlCSS.
It also exports a couple of other utilities:
GqlCSS: a component that provides the same declarative API
gql: the default export from
graphql-tag so you don't have to install it if only using graphql-css
The main export is the
useGqlCSS function that should be used in most cases. It provides these utilities:
styled: a styled-component inspired function to create components from gqlCSS queries
getStyles: a function to extract styles to an object
GqlCSS: a component that encapsulates the
styled functionality
useGqlCSS needs to be initialised with the styles from the styleguide in a JSON format (check examples folder for a detailed example).
Here's how you can use it to create a new component with
styled:
import useGqlCSS from "graphql-css";
...
const { styled } = useGqlCSS(styles);
const Text = styled.p`
{
typography {
fontSize: scale {
l
}
}
}
`;
...
<Text>This is a styled text</Text>
alternatively, you can also return the styles as an object with
getStyles so you can use it with other CSS-in-JS libraries:
import useGqlCSS, { gql } from "graphql-css";
import styled from "@emotion/styled";
...
const query = gql`
{
color: colors {
green
}
}
`;
const { getStyles } = useGqlCSS(styles);
const StyledComponent = styled.div(getStyles(query));
If you want to keep the declarative API you can also use the
GqlCSS, which is an exact match to the main
GqlCSS component exported by this library. The only difference is that the
useGqlCSS version already has the styles initialised.
import useGqlCSS, { gql } from "graphql-css";
...
const { GqlCSS } = useGqlCSS(styles);
const query = gql`
{
typography {
h2
}
}
`;
...
<GqlCSS query={query} component="h2">This is a styled text</GqlCSS>
Please check the
GqlCSS section below for a detailed reference.
<GqlCSS> component allows for a more declarative API and accepts these props:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Definition
|styles
|object
|The styleguide object with all the rules
|query
|gql
|The gql query to get the styles
|component
|string || node
|"div"
|HTML element or React component to be displayed
All the remaining props are passed to the generated component. Here are some examples:
...
<GqlCSS styles={styles} query={query}>This is a styled text</GqlCSS>
<GqlCSS styles={styles} query={queryH1} component="h1">This is a styled H1 heading</GqlCSS>
...
The styles object is a valid JSON object that is used to define the styleguide of your project. Usually it includes definitions for colors, spacing, typography, etc.
const base = 4;
const styles = {
typography: {
scale: {
s: base * 3,
base: base * 4,
m: base * 6,
l: base * 9,
xl: base * 13,
xxl: base * 20,
unit: "px",
},
weight: {
thin: 300,
normal: 400,
bold: 700,
bolder: 900,
},
},
spacing: {
s: base,
base: base * 2,
m: base * 4,
l: base * 6,
xl: base * 8,
xxl: base * 10,
unit: "px",
},
colors: {
blue: "blue",
green: "green",
red: "red",
},
};
This is completely up to you and one of the big advantages of using
graphql-css as you can adapt it to your needs. As long as the styles and the queries match their structure, there shouldn't be much problem.
You can also specify the unit of each property by definining the
unit key.
scale: {
s: base * 3,
base: base * 4,
m: base * 6,
l: base * 9,
xl: base * 13,
xxl: base * 20,
unit: "em"
},
The GraphQL query follows the structure of the styles object with a few particular details. When building the query you need to alias the values you're getting from the style guide to the correspondent CSS property. Here's a quick example:
{
typography {
fontSize: scale {
xl
}
fontWeight: weight {
bold
}
}
}
This also means that you can reuse the same query by using different alias:
{
marginLeft: spacing {
l
}
paddingTop: spacing {
xl
}
}
Because This is just GraphQL™, you can also create fragments that can then be included in other queries:
const h1Styles = gql`
fragment H1 on Styles {
base {
typography {
fontSize: scale {
xl
}
fontWeight: weight {
bold
}
}
}
}
`;
const otherH1Styles = gql`
${h1Styles}
{
...H1
base {
color: colors {
blue
}
}
}
`;
This is a powerful pattern that avoids lots of repetitions and allows for a bigger separation of concerns.
You can also override the pre-defined unit directly in your query by using the argument
unit:
{
marginLeft: spacing(unit: "em") {
l
}
paddingTop: spacing {
xl
}
}
This will return
{ marginLeft: "24em", paddingTop: "32px" }.
One of the big advantages of CSS-in-GQL™ is that you can use the power of variables to build custom queries. In
graphql-css that means that we can easily define variants (think themes) for specific components.
Let's start with this style definition file:
const styles = {
theme: {
light: {
button: {
// button light styles
},
},
dark: {
button: {
// button dark styles
},
},
},
};
We now have two options to handle theming, first using the
styled function from
useGqlCSS:
import useGqlCSS, { gql } from "graphql-css";
...
const { styled } = useGqlCSS(styles);
const Button = styled.button`
{
theme(variant: ${props => props.variant}) {
button
}
}
`;
...
<Button variant="dark">Some text</Button>
Alternatively, we can use GraphQL variables instead by using
getStyles:
import useGqlCSS, { gql } from "graphql-css";
import styled from "@emotion/styled";
...
const { getStyles } = useGqlCSS(styles);
const query = gql`
{
theme(variant: $variant) {
button
}
}
`;
const LightButton = styled.button(getStyles(query, { variant: "light" }));
...
<LightButton>Some text</LightButton>
You can use
yarn run dev to run it locally, but we recommend using the CodeSandbox playground for development.
Please follow our contributing guidelines.