This is a plugin for graphql-compose, which wraps GraphQL types with Relay specific things, like
Node type and interface,
globalId,
clientMutationId.
Live demo: https://graphql-compose.herokuapp.com/
npm install graphql graphql-compose graphql-compose-relay --save
Modules
graphql and
graphql-compose are in
peerDependencies, so should be installed explicitly in your app. They have global objects and should not have ability to be installed as submodule.
ObjectTypeComposer is a graphql-compose utility, that wraps GraphQL types and provide bunch of useful methods for type manipulation.
import composeWithRelay from 'graphql-compose-relay';
import { ObjectTypeComposer } from 'graphql-compose';
import { RootQueryType, UserType } from './my-graphq-object-types';
const queryTC = new ObjectTypeComposer(RootQueryType);
const userTC = new ObjectTypeComposer(UserType);
// If passed RootQuery, then will be added only `node` field to this type.
// Via RootQuery.node you may find objects by globally unique ID among all types.
composeWithRelay(queryTC);
// Other types, like User, will be wrapped with middlewares that:
// - add relay's id field. Field will be added or wrapped to return Relay's globally unique ID.
// - for mutations will be added clientMutationId to input and output objects types
// - this type will be added to NodeInterface for resolving via RootQuery.node
composeWithRelay(userTC);
That's all!
All mutations resolvers' arguments will be placed into
input field, and added
clientMutationId. If
input fields already exists in resolver, then
clientMutationId will be added to it, rest argument stays untouched. Accepted value via
args.input.clientMutationId will be transfer to
payload.clientMutationId, as Relay required it.
To all wrapped Types with Relay, will be added
id field or wrapped, if it exist already. This field will return globally unique ID among all types in the following format
base64(TypeName + ':' + recordId).
For
RootQuery will be added
node field, that will resolve by globalId only that types, which you wrap with
composeWithRelay.
All this annoying operations is too fatigue to do by hands. So this middleware done all Relay magic implicitly for you.
Method
composeWithRelay accept
ObjectTypeComposer as input argument. So
ObjectTypeComposer should meet following requirements:
recordIdFn (function that from object of this type, returns you id for the globalId construction)
findById resolver (that will be used by
RootQuery.node)
If something is missing
composeWithRelay throws error.