graphql-compose-relay

by graphql-compose
5.0.3 (see all)

Plugin for `graphql-compose` which wraps graphql types with Relay specific logic.

Readme

graphql-compose-relay

This is a plugin for graphql-compose, which wraps GraphQL types with Relay specific things, like Node type and interface, globalId, clientMutationId.

Live demo: https://graphql-compose.herokuapp.com/

CHANGELOG

Installation

npm install graphql graphql-compose graphql-compose-relay --save

Modules graphql and graphql-compose are in peerDependencies, so should be installed explicitly in your app. They have global objects and should not have ability to be installed as submodule.

Example

ObjectTypeComposer is a graphql-compose utility, that wraps GraphQL types and provide bunch of useful methods for type manipulation.

import composeWithRelay from 'graphql-compose-relay';
import { ObjectTypeComposer } from 'graphql-compose';
import { RootQueryType, UserType } from './my-graphq-object-types';

const queryTC = new ObjectTypeComposer(RootQueryType);
const userTC = new ObjectTypeComposer(UserType);

// If passed RootQuery, then will be added only `node` field to this type.
// Via RootQuery.node you may find objects by globally unique ID among all types.
composeWithRelay(queryTC);

// Other types, like User, will be wrapped with middlewares that:
// - add relay's id field. Field will be added or wrapped to return Relay's globally unique ID.
// - for mutations will be added clientMutationId to input and output objects types
// - this type will be added to NodeInterface for resolving via RootQuery.node
composeWithRelay(userTC);

That's all!

All mutations resolvers' arguments will be placed into input field, and added clientMutationId. If input fields already exists in resolver, then clientMutationId will be added to it, rest argument stays untouched. Accepted value via args.input.clientMutationId will be transfer to payload.clientMutationId, as Relay required it.

To all wrapped Types with Relay, will be added id field or wrapped, if it exist already. This field will return globally unique ID among all types in the following format base64(TypeName + ':' + recordId).

For RootQuery will be added node field, that will resolve by globalId only that types, which you wrap with composeWithRelay.

All this annoying operations is too fatigue to do by hands. So this middleware done all Relay magic implicitly for you.

Requirements

Method composeWithRelay accept ObjectTypeComposer as input argument. So ObjectTypeComposer should meet following requirements:

  • has defined recordIdFn (function that from object of this type, returns you id for the globalId construction)
  • should have findById resolver (that will be used by RootQuery.node)

If something is missing composeWithRelay throws error.

Compatible plugins

License

MIT

