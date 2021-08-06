This is a plugin for graphql-compose family, which adds to the ObjectTypeComposer pagination resolver.

Installation

npm install graphql graphql-compose graphql-compose-pagination --save

Modules graphql and graphql-compose are in peerDependencies , so should be installed explicitly in your app. They should not installed as sub-modules, cause internally checks the classes instances.

Example

import { preparePaginationResolver } from 'graphql-compose-pagination' ; import { UserTC, findManyResolver, countResolver } from './user' ; const paginationResolver = preparePaginationResolver(UserTC, { findManyResolver, countResolver, name : 'pagination' , perPage : 20 , });

Implementation of findManyResolver and countResolver can be found in this file.

Used in plugins

graphql-compose-mongoose – converts mongoose models to graphql types

