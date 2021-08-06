This is a plugin for graphql-compose family, which adds to the ObjectTypeComposer
pagination resolver.
Live demo: https://graphql-compose.herokuapp.com/
npm install graphql graphql-compose graphql-compose-pagination --save
Modules
graphql and
graphql-compose are in
peerDependencies, so should be installed explicitly in your app. They should not installed as sub-modules, cause internally checks the classes instances.
import { preparePaginationResolver } from 'graphql-compose-pagination';
import { UserTC, findManyResolver, countResolver } from './user';
const paginationResolver = preparePaginationResolver(UserTC, {
findManyResolver,
countResolver,
name: 'pagination', // Default
perPage: 20, // Default
});
Implementation of
findManyResolver and
countResolver can be found in this file.
