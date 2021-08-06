openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

graphql-compose-pagination

by graphql-compose
8.3.0 (see all)

Plugin for TypeComposer (graphql-compose), that adds `pagination` resolver.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.1K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

graphql-compose-pagination

travis build codecov coverage npm trend Commitizen friendly

This is a plugin for graphql-compose family, which adds to the ObjectTypeComposer pagination resolver.

Live demo: https://graphql-compose.herokuapp.com/

CHANGELOG

Installation

npm install graphql graphql-compose graphql-compose-pagination --save

Modules graphql and graphql-compose are in peerDependencies, so should be installed explicitly in your app. They should not installed as sub-modules, cause internally checks the classes instances.

Example

import { preparePaginationResolver } from 'graphql-compose-pagination';
import { UserTC, findManyResolver, countResolver } from './user';

const paginationResolver = preparePaginationResolver(UserTC, {
  findManyResolver,
  countResolver,
  name: 'pagination', // Default
  perPage: 20, // Default
});

Implementation of findManyResolver and countResolver can be found in this file.

screen shot 2017-08-07 at 23 31 46

Used in plugins

graphql-compose-mongoose – converts mongoose models to graphql types

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial