This is a plugin for graphql-compose, which generates GraphQLTypes from REST response or any JSON. It takes fields from object, determines their types and construct GraphQLObjectType with same shape.

Installation

npm install graphql graphql-compose graphql-compose-json --save

Modules graphql , graphql-compose , are located in peerDependencies , so they should be installed explicitly in your app. They have global objects and should not have ability to be installed as submodule.

Example

You have a sample response object restApiResponse which you can pass to graphql-compose-json along with desired type name as your first argument and it will automatically generate a composed GraphQL type PersonTC .

import { composeWithJson, composeInputWithJson } from 'graphql-compose-json' ; const restApiResponse = { name : 'Anakin Skywalker' , birth_year : '41.9BBY' , gender : 'male' , mass : 77 , homeworld : 'https://swapi.co/api/planets/1/' , films : [ 'https://swapi.co/api/films/5/' , 'https://swapi.co/api/films/4/' , 'https://swapi.co/api/films/6/' , ], species : [ 'https://swapi.co/api/species/1/' ], starships : [ 'https://swapi.co/api/starships/59/' , 'https://swapi.co/api/starships/65/' , 'https://swapi.co/api/starships/39/' , ], }; export const PersonTC = composeWithJson( 'Person' , restApiResponse); export const PersonGraphQLType = PersonTC.getType(); export const PersonITC = composeInputWithJson( 'PersonInput' , restApiResponse); export const PersonGraphQLInput = PersonITC.getType();

Customization

You can write custom field configs directly to a field of your API response object via function (see mass and starships_count field):

import { composeWithJson } from 'graphql-compose-json' ; const restApiResponse = { name : 'Anakin Skywalker' , birth_year : '41.9BBY' , starships : [ 'https://swapi.co/api/starships/59/' , 'https://swapi.co/api/starships/65/' , 'https://swapi.co/api/starships/39/' , ], mass : () => 'Int!' , starships_count : () => ({ type : 'Int' , resolve : source => source.starships.length, }), }; export const CustomPersonTC = composeWithJson( 'CustomPerson' , restApiResponse); export const CustomPersonGraphQLType = CustomPersonTC.getType();

Will be produced following GraphQL Type from upper shape:

const CustomPersonGraphQLType = new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'CustomPerson' , fields : () => { name : { type : GraphQLString, }, birth_year : { type : GraphQLString, }, starships : { type : new GraphQLList(GraphQLString), }, mass : { type : GraphQLInt, }, starships_count : { type : GraphQLInt, resolve : source => source.starships.length, }, }, });

Schema building

Now when you have your type built, you may specify the schema and data fetching method:

import { GraphQLSchema, GraphQLObjectType, GraphQLNonNull, GraphQLInt } from 'graphql' ; import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; import { PersonTC } from './person' ; const schema = new GraphQLSchema({ query : new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'Query' , fields : { person : { type : PersonTC.getType(), args : { id : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt), } }, resolve : ( _, args ) => fetch( `https://swapi.co/api/people/ ${args.id} /` ).then( r => r.json()), }, }, }), });

Or do the same via graphql-compose :

import { SchemaComposer } from 'graphql-compose' ; const schemaComposer = new SchemaComposer(); const PersonTC = composeWithJson( 'CustomPerson' , restApiResponse, { schemaComposer }); schemaComposer.Query.addFields({ person : { type : PersonTC, args : { id : `Int!` , }, resolve : ( _, args ) => fetch( `https://swapi.co/api/people/ ${args.id} /` ).then( r => r.json()), }, } const schema = schemaComposer.buildSchema();

Building schema asynchronously

To build the schema at the runtime, you should rewrite the Schema.js and insert there an async function which will return a promise:

export const buildAsyncSchema = async (): Promise <GraphQLSchema> => { const url = `https://swapi.co/api/people/1` ; const data = await fetch(url); const jsonData = await data.json(); const PeopleTC = composeWithJson( 'People' , jsonData); schemaComposer.Query.addFields({ person : { type : PeopleTC, args : { id : 'Int!' , }, resolve : ( _, args ) => { return fetch( `https://swapi.co/api/people/ ${args.id} /` ).then( r => r.json()); }, }, }); const schema = schemaComposer.buildSchema(); return schema; };

So, you can just import this function and tell to the express-graphql that we are passing a promise:

import express from 'express' ; import graphqlHTTP from 'express-graphql' ; import { buildAsyncSchema } from './Schema' ; const PORT = 4000 ; const app = express(); const promiseSchema = buildAsyncSchema(); app.use( '/graphql' , graphqlHTTP( async req => ({ schema : await promiseSchema, graphiql : true , context : req, })) );

Further customization with graphql-compose

Moreover, graphql-compose allows you to pass pre-defined resolvers of other types to the response object and customize them:

const restApiResponse = { name : 'Anakin Skywalker' , starships : () => StarshipTC.getResolver( 'findByUrlList' ) .wrapResolve( next => rp => { const starshipsUrls = rp.source.starships; rp.args.urls = starshipsUrls; return next(rp); }) .removeArg( 'urls' ), }; } const PersonTC = composeWithJson( 'Person' , restApiResponse);

In case you need to separate custom field definition from your response object there are graphql-compose methods made for this purpose.

If you want to specify new fields of your type, simply use the addFields method of graphql-compose :

PersonTC.addFields({ vehicles_count : { type : 'Int!' , resolve : ( source ) => source.vehicles.length, }, });

When you want to create a relation with another type simply use addRelation method of graphql-compose :

PersonTC.addRelation( 'filmObjects' , { resolver : () => FilmTC.getResolver( 'findByUrlList' ), prepareArgs : { urls : source => source.films, }, });

graphql-compose provides a vast variety of methods for fields and resolvers (aka field configs in vanilla GraphQL ) management of GraphQL types. To learn more visit graphql-compose repo.

