This module expose Elastic Search REST API via GraphQL.
Supported all elastic versions that support official elasticsearch-js client. Internally it parses its source code annotations and generates all available methods with params and descriptions to GraphQL Field Config Map. You may put this config map to any GraphQL Schema.
import { GraphQLSchema, GraphQLObjectType } from 'graphql';
import elasticsearch from 'elasticsearch';
import { elasticApiFieldConfig } from 'graphql-compose-elasticsearch';
const schema = new GraphQLSchema({
query: new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'Query',
fields: {
elastic50: elasticApiFieldConfig(
// you may provide existed Elastic Client instance
new elasticsearch.Client({
host: 'http://localhost:9200',
apiVersion: '5.0',
})
),
// or may provide just config
elastic24: elasticApiFieldConfig({
host: 'http://user:pass@localhost:9200',
apiVersion: '2.4',
}),
elastic17: elasticApiFieldConfig({
host: 'http://user:pass@localhost:9200',
apiVersion: '1.7',
}),
},
}),
});
Full code example
Live demo of Introspection of Elasticsearch API via Graphiql
In other side this module is a plugin for graphql-compose, which derives GraphQLType from your elastic mapping generates tons of types, provides all available methods in QueryDSL, Aggregations, Sorting with field autocompletion according to types in your mapping (like Dev Tools Console in Kibana).
Generated ObjectTypeComposer model has several awesome resolvers:
search - greatly simplified elastic
search method. According to GraphQL adaptation and its projection bunch of params setup automatically due your graphql query (eg
_source,
explain,
version,
trackScores), other rare fine tuning params moved to
opts input field.
searchConnection - elastic
search method that implements Relay Cursor Connection spec for infinite lists. Internally it uses cheap search_after API. One downside, Elastic does not support backward scrolling, so
before argument will not work.
searchPagination - elastic
search method that has
page and
perPage arguments
findById - get elastic record by id
updateById - update elastic record by id
import { GraphQLSchema, GraphQLObjectType } from 'graphql';
import elasticsearch from 'elasticsearch';
import { composeWithElastic } from 'graphql-compose-elasticsearch';
const mapping = {
properties: {
name: {
type: 'text',
fields: {
keyword: {
type: 'keyword',
},
},
},
gender: {
type: 'keyword',
},
skills: {
type: 'text',
},
languages: {
type: 'keyword',
},
location: {
properties: {
name: {
type: 'text',
},
point: {
type: 'geo_point',
},
},
},
createdAt: {
type: 'date',
},
},
};
const UserTC = composeWithElastic({
graphqlTypeName: 'UserES',
elasticIndex: 'user',
elasticType: 'user',
elasticMapping: mapping,
elasticClient: new elasticsearch.Client({
host: 'http://localhost:9200',
apiVersion: '5.0',
log: 'trace',
}),
// elastic mapping does not contain information about is fields are arrays or not
// so provide this information explicitly for obtaining correct types in GraphQL
pluralFields: ['skills', 'languages'],
});
const Schema = new GraphQLSchema({
query: new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'Query',
fields: {
user: UserTC.getResolver('search').getFieldConfig(),
userPagination: UserTC.getResolver('searchPagination').getFieldConfig(),
userConnection: UserTC.getResolver('searchConnection').getFieldConfig(),
},
}),
});
Full code example
yarn add graphql graphql-compose elasticsearch graphql-compose-elasticsearch
// or
npm install graphql graphql-compose elasticsearch graphql-compose-elasticsearch --save
Modules
graphql,
graphql-compose,
elasticsearch are in
peerDependencies, so should be installed explicitly in your app.
If you need create something special, you may create a custom Resolver. For example, if you need to add a new tag for existing record, do it in the following manner (see full test-case):
ActivitiesEsTC.addResolver({
name: 'addTag',
kind: 'mutation',
type: 'JSON',
args: {
id: 'String!',
tag: 'String!',
},
resolve: ({ args }) => {
return elasticClient.update({
index: elasticIndex,
type: elasticType,
id: args.id,
body: {
script: {
inline: 'ctx._source.tags.add(params.tag)',
params: { tag: args.tag },
},
},
});
},
});