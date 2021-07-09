This is a plugin for graphql-compose family, which adds to the ObjectTypeComposer connection resolver.

Live demo: https://graphql-compose.herokuapp.com/

This package completely follows to Relay Cursor Connections Specification (https://relay.dev/graphql/connections.htm).

Besides standard connection arguments first , last , before and after , also added significant arguments:

filter arg - for filtering records

arg - for filtering records sort arg - for sorting records. Build in mechanism allows sort by any unique indexes (not only by id). Also supported compound sorting (by several fields).

Installation

npm install graphql graphql-compose graphql-compose-connection --save

Modules graphql and graphql-compose are in peerDependencies , so should be installed explicitly in your app. They should not installed as submodules, cause internally checks the classes instances.

Example

Implementation details of findManyResolver and countResolver can be found in this file.

import { prepareConnectionResolver } from 'graphql-compose-connection' ; import { UserTC, findManyResolver, countResolver } from './user' ; prepareConnectionResolver(userTC, { findManyResolver, countResolver, sort : { _ID_ASC : { value : { _id : 1 }, cursorFields : [ '_id' ], beforeCursorQuery : ( rawQuery, cursorData, resolveParams ) => { if (!rawQuery._id) rawQuery._id = {}; rawQuery._id.$lt = cursorData._id; }, afterCursorQuery : ( rawQuery, cursorData, resolveParams ) => { if (!rawQuery._id) rawQuery._id = {}; rawQuery._id.$gt = cursorData._id; }, }, _ID_DESC : { value : { _id : -1 }, cursorFields : [ '_id' ], beforeCursorQuery : ( rawQuery, cursorData, resolveParams ) => { if (!rawQuery._id) rawQuery._id = {}; rawQuery._id.$gt = cursorData._id; }, afterCursorQuery : ( rawQuery, cursorData, resolveParams ) => { if (!rawQuery._id) rawQuery._id = {}; rawQuery._id.$lt = cursorData._id; }, }, AGE_ID_ASC : { value : { age : 1 , _id : -1 }, cursorFields : [ 'age' , '_id' ], beforeCursorQuery : ( rawQuery, cursorData, resolveParams ) => { if (!rawQuery.age) rawQuery.age = {}; if (!rawQuery._id) rawQuery._id = {}; rawQuery.age.$lt = cursorData.age; rawQuery._id.$gt = cursorData._id; }, afterCursorQuery : ( rawQuery, cursorData, resolveParams ) => { if (!rawQuery.age) rawQuery.age = {}; if (!rawQuery._id) rawQuery._id = {}; rawQuery.age.$gt = cursorData.age; rawQuery._id.$lt = cursorData._id; }, } }, });

Used in plugins

graphql-compose-mongoose - converts mongoose models to graphql types

License

MIT