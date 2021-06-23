This module expose AWS Cloud API via GraphQL.

Live demo of AWS SDK API via GraphiQL

Live demo via GraphQL Playground (improved GraphiQL)

Generated Schema Introspection in SDL format can be found here (more than 10k types, ~2MB).

AWS SDK GraphQL

Supported all AWS SDK versions via official aws-sdk js client. Internally it generates Types and FieldConfigs from AWS SDK configs. You may put this generated types to any GraphQL Schema.

import { GraphQLSchema, GraphQLObjectType } from 'graphql' ; import awsSDK from 'aws-sdk' ; import { AwsApiParser } from 'graphql-compose-aws' ; const awsApiParser = new AwsApiParser({ awsSDK, }); const schema = new GraphQLSchema({ query : new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'Query' , fields : { aws : awsApiParser.getFieldConfig(), s3 : awsApiParser.getService( 's3' ).getFieldConfig(), ec2 : awsApiParser.getService( 'ec2' ).getFieldConfig(), }, }), }); export default schema;

Full code examples

Installation

yarn add graphql graphql-compose aws-sdk graphql-compose-aws // or npm install graphql graphql-compose aws-sdk graphql-compose-aws --save

Modules graphql , graphql-compose , aws-sdk are in peerDependencies , so should be installed explicitly in your app.

Screenshots

Get List of EC2 instances from eu-west-1 region

Several AWS API calls in one query with different services and regions

License

MIT