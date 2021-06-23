This module expose AWS Cloud API via GraphQL.
Generated Schema Introspection in SDL format can be found here (more than 10k types, ~2MB).
Supported all AWS SDK versions via official aws-sdk js client. Internally it generates Types and FieldConfigs from AWS SDK configs. You may put this generated types to any GraphQL Schema.
import { GraphQLSchema, GraphQLObjectType } from 'graphql';
import awsSDK from 'aws-sdk';
import { AwsApiParser } from 'graphql-compose-aws';
const awsApiParser = new AwsApiParser({
awsSDK,
});
const schema = new GraphQLSchema({
query: new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'Query',
fields: {
// Full API
aws: awsApiParser.getFieldConfig(),
// Partial API with desired services
s3: awsApiParser.getService('s3').getFieldConfig(),
ec2: awsApiParser.getService('ec2').getFieldConfig(),
},
}),
});
export default schema;
Full code examples
yarn add graphql graphql-compose aws-sdk graphql-compose-aws
// or
npm install graphql graphql-compose aws-sdk graphql-compose-aws --save
Modules
graphql,
graphql-compose,
aws-sdk are in
peerDependencies, so should be installed explicitly in your app.
eu-west-1 region