graphql-compose-aws

by graphql-compose
5.2.1 (see all)

AWS Cloud API via GraphQL

113

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

graphql-compose-aws

npm trends Travis Commitizen friendly semantic-release Greenkeeper badge

This module expose AWS Cloud API via GraphQL.

Generated Schema Introspection in SDL format can be found here (more than 10k types, ~2MB).

AWS SDK GraphQL

Supported all AWS SDK versions via official aws-sdk js client. Internally it generates Types and FieldConfigs from AWS SDK configs. You may put this generated types to any GraphQL Schema.

import { GraphQLSchema, GraphQLObjectType } from 'graphql';
import awsSDK from 'aws-sdk';
import { AwsApiParser } from 'graphql-compose-aws';

const awsApiParser = new AwsApiParser({
  awsSDK,
});

const schema = new GraphQLSchema({
  query: new GraphQLObjectType({
    name: 'Query',
    fields: {
      // Full API
      aws: awsApiParser.getFieldConfig(),

      // Partial API with desired services
      s3: awsApiParser.getService('s3').getFieldConfig(),
      ec2: awsApiParser.getService('ec2').getFieldConfig(),
    },
  }),
});

export default schema;

Full code examples

Installation

yarn add graphql graphql-compose aws-sdk graphql-compose-aws
// or
npm install graphql graphql-compose aws-sdk graphql-compose-aws --save

Modules graphql, graphql-compose, aws-sdk are in peerDependencies, so should be installed explicitly in your app.

Screenshots

Get List of EC2 instances from eu-west-1 region

screen shot 2017-12-03 at 18 19 28

Several AWS API calls in one query with different services and regions

screen shot 2017-12-03 at 18 07 50

License

MIT

