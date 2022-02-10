graphql-compose – provides a type registry with a bunch of methods for programmatic schema construction. It allows not only to extend types but also remove fields, interfaces, args. If you want to write your graphql schema generator – graphql-compose is a good instrument for you.

graphql-compose-[plugin] – are declarative generators/plugins built on top of graphql-compose , which take some ORMs, schema definitions and create GraphQL Models from them or modify existing GraphQL Types.

Type generators built on top graphql-compose

graphql-compose-json - generates GraphQL type from JSON (a good helper for wrapping REST APIs)

graphql-compose-mongoose - generates GraphQL types from mongoose (MongoDB models) with Resolvers.

graphql-compose-elasticsearch - generates GraphQL types from elastic mappings; ElasticSearch REST API proxy via GraphQL.

graphql-compose-aws - expose AWS Cloud API via GraphQL

Utility plugins:

graphql-compose-relay - reassemble GraphQL types with Relay specific things, like Node type and interface, globalId , clientMutationId .

specific things, like type and interface, , . graphql-compose-connection - generates connection Resolver from findMany and count Resolvers.

Resolver from and Resolvers. graphql-compose-dataloader - adds DataLoader to graphql-composer resolvers.

Documentation

graphql-compose.github.io

Live Demos

graphql-compose.herokuapp.com - Live demo of GraphQL Server (9 models, 14 files, ~750 LOC)

nodkz.github.io/relay-northwind - Live demo of Relay client working with the server above (8 crazy pages, 47 files, ~3000 LOC)

Examples

Please follow Quick Start Guide for the complete example.

Here is just a demo of ambiguity ways of types definitions:

import { schemaComposer} from 'graphql-compose' ; const CityTC = schemaComposer.createObjectTC( ` type City { code: String! name: String! population: Number countryCode: String tz: String } ` ); const CountryTC = schemaComposer.createObjectTC({ name : 'Country' , fields : { title : 'String' , geo : `type LonLat { lon: Float, lat: Float }` , hoisting : { type : () => AnotherTC, description : ` You may wrap type in thunk for solving hoisting problems when two types cross reference each other. ` , } } }); CityTC.addFields({ country : CountryTC, ucName : { type : GraphQLString, resolve : ( source ) => source.name.toUpperCase(), }, currentLocalTime : { type : 'Date' , resolve : ( source ) => moment().tz(source.tz).format(), projection : { tz : true }, }, counter : 'Int' , complex : `type ComplexType { subField1: String subField2: Float subField3: Boolean subField4: ID subField5: JSON subField6: Date }` , list0 : { type : '[String]' , description : 'Array of strings' , }, list1 : '[String]' , list2 : [ 'String' ], list3 : [ new GraphQLOutputType(...)], list4 : [ `type Complex2Type { f1: Float, f2: Int }` ], }); CityTC.addResolver({ kind : 'query' , name : 'findMany' , args : { filter : `input CityFilterInput { code: String! }` , limit : { type : 'Int' , defaultValue : 20 , }, skip : 'Int' , }, type : [CityTC], resolve : async ({ args, context }) => { return context.someCityDB .findMany(args.filter) .limit(args.limit) .skip(args.skip); }, }); CityTC.removeField( 'tz' ); CityTC.extendField( 'name' , { description : 'City name' , }); schemaComposer.Query.addFields({ cities : CityTC.getResolver( 'findMany' ), currentTime : { type : 'Date' , resolve : () => Date .now(), }, }); schemaComposer.Mutation.addFields({ createCity : CityTC.getResolver( 'createOne' ), updateCity : CityTC.getResolver( 'updateById' ), ...adminAccess({ removeCity : CityTC.getResolver( 'removeById' ), }), }); function adminAccess ( resolvers ) { Object .keys(resolvers).forEach( k => { resolvers[k] = resolvers[k].wrapResolve( next => rp => { if (!rp.context.isAdmin) { throw new Error ( 'You should be admin, to have access to this action.' ); } return next(rp); }); }); return resolvers; } export const schema = schemaComposer.buildSchema();

License

MIT