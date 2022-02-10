graphql-compose – provides a type registry with a bunch of methods for programmatic schema construction. It allows not only to extend types but also remove fields, interfaces, args. If you want to write your graphql schema generator –
graphql-compose is a good instrument for you.
Resolvers – the named graphql fieldConfigs, which can be used for finding, updating, removing records
Resolvers
OutputType to
InputType
projection parser from AST
GraphQL schema language for defining simple types
Date,
Json
graphql-compose-[plugin] – are declarative generators/plugins built on top of
graphql-compose, which take some ORMs, schema definitions and create GraphQL Models from them or modify existing GraphQL Types.
graphql-compose
Relay specific things, like
Node type and interface,
globalId,
clientMutationId.
connection Resolver from
findMany and
count Resolvers.
Please follow Quick Start Guide for the complete example.
Here is just a demo of ambiguity ways of types definitions:
import { schemaComposer} from 'graphql-compose';
// You may use SDL format for type definition
const CityTC = schemaComposer.createObjectTC(`
type City {
code: String!
name: String!
population: Number
countryCode: String
tz: String
}
`);
// Define type via Config object
const CountryTC = schemaComposer.createObjectTC({
name: 'Country',
fields: {
title: 'String',
geo: `type LonLat { lon: Float, lat: Float }`,
hoisting: {
type: () => AnotherTC,
description: `
You may wrap type in thunk for solving
hoisting problems when two types cross reference
each other.
`,
}
}
});
// Or via declarative methods define some additional fields
CityTC.addFields({
country: CountryTC, // some another Type
ucName: { // standard GraphQL like field definition
type: GraphQLString,
resolve: (source) => source.name.toUpperCase(),
},
currentLocalTime: { // extended GraphQL Compose field definition
type: 'Date',
resolve: (source) => moment().tz(source.tz).format(),
projection: { tz: true }, // load `tz` from database, when requested only `localTime` field
},
counter: 'Int', // shortening for only type definition for field
complex: `type ComplexType {
subField1: String
subField2: Float
subField3: Boolean
subField4: ID
subField5: JSON
subField6: Date
}`,
list0: {
type: '[String]',
description: 'Array of strings',
},
list1: '[String]',
list2: ['String'],
list3: [new GraphQLOutputType(...)],
list4: [`type Complex2Type { f1: Float, f2: Int }`],
});
// Add resolver method
CityTC.addResolver({
kind: 'query',
name: 'findMany',
args: {
filter: `input CityFilterInput {
code: String!
}`,
limit: {
type: 'Int',
defaultValue: 20,
},
skip: 'Int',
// ... other args if needed
},
type: [CityTC], // array of cities
resolve: async ({ args, context }) => {
return context.someCityDB
.findMany(args.filter)
.limit(args.limit)
.skip(args.skip);
},
});
// Remove `tz` field from schema
CityTC.removeField('tz');
// Add description to field
CityTC.extendField('name', {
description: 'City name',
});
schemaComposer.Query.addFields({
cities: CityTC.getResolver('findMany'),
currentTime: {
type: 'Date',
resolve: () => Date.now(),
},
});
schemaComposer.Mutation.addFields({
createCity: CityTC.getResolver('createOne'),
updateCity: CityTC.getResolver('updateById'),
...adminAccess({
removeCity: CityTC.getResolver('removeById'),
}),
});
function adminAccess(resolvers) {
Object.keys(resolvers).forEach(k => {
resolvers[k] = resolvers[k].wrapResolve(next => rp => {
// rp = resolveParams = { source, args, context, info }
if (!rp.context.isAdmin) {
throw new Error('You should be admin, to have access to this action.');
}
return next(rp);
});
});
return resolvers;
}
// construct schema which can be passed to express-graphql, apollo-server or graphql-yoga
export const schema = schemaComposer.buildSchema();
