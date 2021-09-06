This is a util to combine multiple graphql queries or mutations into a single one.

There are situations where you do not know ahead of time what fields will need to be invoked with a mutation, so cannot prepate a single graphql document ahead of time

Some graphql servers, like Hasura will execute each mutation in a single database transaction, which is desirable for changes being made

It just might be easier to deal with state of a single query/mutation compared to making several calls to backend

Install

npm install graphql-combine-query

Usage / examples

combine several queries / mutations together

create query builder with combineQuery(newQueryName) and use .add(document, variables) to add queries to it. argument list & top level selections are concatenated

import combineQuery from 'graphql-combine-query' import gql from 'graphql-tag' const fooQuery = gql ` query FooQuery($foo: String!) { getFoo(foo: $foo) } ` const barQuery = gql ` query BarQuery($bar: String!) { getBar(bar: $bar) } ` const { document , variables } = combineQuery( 'FooBarQuery' ) .add(fooQuery, { foo : 'some value' }) .add(barQuery, { bar : 'another value' }) console .log(variables) print( document )

add multiple instances of the same query / mutation

It's not uncommon to need to add the same mutation several times, eg when updating multiple objects. In this case use addN(document, variables[]) Arguments & top level selections will be renamed/aliased with index appended.

Let's say we want to create foo and update several bars by id: