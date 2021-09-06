This is a util to combine multiple graphql queries or mutations into a single one.
npm install graphql-combine-query
create query builder with
combineQuery(newQueryName) and use
.add(document, variables) to add queries to it.
argument list & top level selections are concatenated
import combineQuery from 'graphql-combine-query'
import gql from 'graphql-tag'
const fooQuery = gql`
query FooQuery($foo: String!) {
getFoo(foo: $foo)
}
`
const barQuery = gql`
query BarQuery($bar: String!) {
getBar(bar: $bar)
}
`
const { document, variables } = combineQuery('FooBarQuery')
.add(fooQuery, { foo: 'some value' })
.add(barQuery, { bar: 'another value' })
console.log(variables)
// { foo: 'some value', bar: 'another value' }
print(document)
/*
query FooBarQuery($foo: String!, $bar: String!) {
getFoo(foo: $foo)
getBar(bar: $bar)
}
*/
It's not uncommon to need to add the same mutation several times, eg when updating multiple objects.
In this case use
addN(document, variables[])
Arguments & top level selections will be renamed/aliased with index appended.
Let's say we want to create foo and update several bars by id:
import combineQuery from 'graphql-combine-query'
import gql from 'graphql-tag'
const createFooMutation = gql`
mutation CreateFoo($foo: foo_input!) {
createFoo(foo: $foo) {
id
}
}
`
const updateBarMutation = gql`
mutation UpdateBar($bar_id: Int!, $bar: bar_update_input!) {
updateBar(where: { id: { _eq: $bar_id } }, _set: $bar) {
id
}
}
`
const { document, variables } = (() => combineQuery('CompositeMutation')
.add(createFooMutation, { foo: { name: 'A foo' }})
.addN(updateBarMutation, [
{ bar_id: 1, bar: { name: 'Some bar' }},
{ bar_id: 2, bar: { name: 'Another bar' }}
])
)()
console.log(variables)
/*
{
foo: { name: 'A foo' },
bar_id_0: 1,
bar_0: { name: 'Some bar' },
bar_id_1: 2,
bar_1: { name: 'Another bar' }
}
*/
print(document)
/*
mutation CompositeMutation($foo: foo_input!, $bar_id_0: Int!, $bar_0: bar_update_input!, $bar_id_1: Int!, $bar_1: bar_update_input!) {
createFoo(foo: $foo) {
id
}
updateBar_0: updateBar(where: {id: {_eq: $bar_id_0}}, _set: $bar_0) {
id
}
updateBar_1: updateBar(where: {id: {_eq: $bar_id_1}}, _set: $bar_1) {
id
}
}
*/