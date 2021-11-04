GraphQL Codegen Plugin for building mock data based on the schema.
yarn add -D graphql-codegen-typescript-mock-data
string, defaultValue:
null)
Defines the file path containing all GraphQL types. This file can also be generated through graphql-codgen
boolean, defaultValue:
false)
Adds
__typename property to mock data
boolean, defaultValue:
false)
When enabled, prevents circular relationships from triggering infinite recursion. After the first resolution of a specific type in a particular call stack, subsequent resolutions will return an empty object cast to the correct type.
string, defaultValue:
a for constants &
an for vowels)
The prefix to add to the mock function name. Cannot be empty since it will clash with the associated
typescript definition from
@graphql-codegen/typescript
string, defaultValue:
pascal-case#pascalCase)
Changes the case of the enums. Accepts
upper-case#upperCase,
pascal-case#pascalCase or
keep
string, defaultValue:
pascal-case#pascalCase)
Changes the case of the enums. Accepts
upper-case#upperCase,
pascal-case#pascalCase or
keep
{ [Scalar: string]: ScalarDefinition }, defaultValue:
undefined)
Allows you to define mappings for your custom scalars. Allows you to map any GraphQL Scalar to a casual embedded generator (string or function key) with optional arguments
Examples With arguments
plugins:
- typescript-mock-data:
scalars:
Date: # gets translated to casual.date('YYYY-MM-DD')
generator: date
arguments: 'YYYY-MM-DD'
With multiple arguments
plugins:
- typescript-mock-data:
scalars:
PaginatedAmount: # gets translated to casual.integer(-100, 100)
generator: integer
arguments:
- -100
- 100
Shorthand if you don't have arguments
plugins:
- typescript-mock-data:
scalars:
Date: date # gets translated to casual.date()
Custom value generator
plugins:
- add: "import { arrayBufferGenerator } from '../generators';"
- typescript-mock-data:
scalars:
ArrayBuffer: arrayBufferGenerator()
string, defaultValue: '')
Useful if you have globally exported types under a certain namespace. e.g If the types file is something like this
declare namespace Api {
type User {
...
}
}
Setting the
typesPrefix to
Api. will create the following mock data
export const aUser = (overrides?: Partial<Api.User>): Api.User => {
string, defaultValue: '')
Similar to
typesPrefix, but for enum types
declare namespace Api {
enum Status {
...
}
}
Setting the
enumsPrefix to
Api. will create the following mock data
export const aUser = (overrides?: Partial<User>): User => {
status: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty('status') ? overrides.status! : Api.Status.Online,
}
boolean, defaultValue:
true)
When disabled, underscores will be retained for type names when the case is changed. It has no effect if
typenames is set to
keep.
codegen.yml
overwrite: true
schema: schema.graphql
generates:
src/generated-types.ts:
plugins:
- 'typescript'
src/mocks/generated-mocks.ts:
plugins:
- typescript-mock-data:
typesFile: '../generated-types.ts'
enumValues: upper-case#upperCase
typenames: keep
scalars:
AWSTimestamp: unix_time # gets translated to casual.unix_time
eslint-disable rule
codegen.yml
overwrite: true
schema: schema.graphql
generates:
src/generated-types.ts:
plugins:
- 'typescript'
src/mocks/generated-mocks.ts:
plugins:
- add:
content: '/* eslint-disable @typescript-eslint/no-use-before-define,@typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars,no-prototype-builtins */'
- typescript-mock-data:
typesFile: '../generated-types.ts'
enumValues: upper-case#upperCase
typenames: keep
scalars:
AWSTimestamp: unix_time # gets translated to casual.unix_time
Given the following schema:
scalar AWSTimestamp
type Avatar {
id: ID!
url: String!
}
type User {
id: ID!
login: String!
avatar: Avatar
status: Status!
updatedAt: AWSTimestamp
}
type Query {
user: User!
}
input UpdateUserInput {
id: ID!
login: String
avatar: Avatar
}
enum Status {
ONLINE
OFFLINE
}
type Mutation {
updateUser(user: UpdateUserInput): User
}
The code generated will look like:
export const anAvatar = (overrides?: Partial<Avatar>): Avatar => {
return {
id: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty('id') ? overrides.id! : '0550ff93-dd31-49b4-8c38-ff1cb68bdc38',
url: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty('url') ? overrides.url! : 'aliquid',
};
};
export const anUpdateUserInput = (overrides?: Partial<UpdateUserInput>): UpdateUserInput => {
return {
id: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty('id') ? overrides.id! : '1d6a9360-c92b-4660-8e5f-04155047bddc',
login: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty('login') ? overrides.login! : 'qui',
avatar: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty('avatar') ? overrides.avatar! : anAvatar(),
};
};
export const aUser = (overrides?: Partial<User>): User => {
return {
id: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty('id') ? overrides.id! : 'a5756f00-41a6-422a-8a7d-d13ee6a63750',
login: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty('login') ? overrides.login! : 'libero',
avatar: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty('avatar') ? overrides.avatar! : anAvatar(),
status: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty('status') ? overrides.status! : Status.Online,
updatedAt: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty('updatedAt') ? overrides.updatedAt! : 1458071232,
};
};
Those helper functions can be used in our unit tests:
const user = aUser({ login: 'johndoe' });
// will create a user object with `login` property overridden to `johndoe`
If some properties use generated dates, the result could different depending on the timezone of your machine.
To force a timezone, you can set environment variable
TZ:
TZ=UTC graphql-codegen
This will force the timezone to
UTC, whatever the timezone of your machine or CI
Feel free to open issues and pull requests. We always welcome support from the community.
To run this project locally:
git clone
yarn
yarn build to build the package
yarn test to make sure everything works
MIT