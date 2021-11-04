Description

GraphQL Codegen Plugin for building mock data based on the schema.

Installation

yarn add -D graphql-codegen-typescript-mock-data

Configuration

typesFile ( string , defaultValue: null )

Defines the file path containing all GraphQL types. This file can also be generated through graphql-codgen

addTypename ( boolean , defaultValue: false )

Adds __typename property to mock data

terminateCircularRelationships ( boolean , defaultValue: false )

When enabled, prevents circular relationships from triggering infinite recursion. After the first resolution of a specific type in a particular call stack, subsequent resolutions will return an empty object cast to the correct type.

prefix ( string , defaultValue: a for constants & an for vowels)

The prefix to add to the mock function name. Cannot be empty since it will clash with the associated typescript definition from @graphql-codegen/typescript

enumValues ( string , defaultValue: pascal-case#pascalCase )

Changes the case of the enums. Accepts upper-case#upperCase , pascal-case#pascalCase or keep

typenames ( string , defaultValue: pascal-case#pascalCase )

Changes the case of the enums. Accepts upper-case#upperCase , pascal-case#pascalCase or keep

scalars ( { [Scalar: string]: ScalarDefinition } , defaultValue: undefined )

Allows you to define mappings for your custom scalars. Allows you to map any GraphQL Scalar to a casual embedded generator (string or function key) with optional arguments

Examples With arguments

plugins : - typescript-mock-data : scalars : Date : # gets translated to casual.date( 'YYYY-MM-DD' ) generator : date arguments : 'YYYY-MM-DD'

With multiple arguments

plugins: - typescript-mock-data: scalars: PaginatedAmount: generator: integer arguments: - -100 - 100

Shorthand if you don't have arguments

plugins: - typescript-mock-data: scalars: Date: date

Custom value generator

plugins: - add: "import { arrayBufferGenerator } from '../generators';" - typescript-mock-data: scalars: ArrayBuffer: arrayBufferGenerator()

typesPrefix ( string , defaultValue: '')

Useful if you have globally exported types under a certain namespace. e.g If the types file is something like this

declare namespace Api { type User { ... } }

Setting the typesPrefix to Api. will create the following mock data

export const aUser = (overrides?: Partial<Api.User>): Api.User => {

enumsPrefix ( string , defaultValue: '')

Similar to typesPrefix , but for enum types

declare namespace Api { enum Status { ... } }

Setting the enumsPrefix to Api. will create the following mock data

export const aUser = (overrides?: Partial<User>): User => { status : overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty( 'status' ) ? overrides.status! : Api.Status.Online, }

transformUnderscore ( boolean , defaultValue: true )

When disabled, underscores will be retained for type names when the case is changed. It has no effect if typenames is set to keep .

Examples of usage

codegen.yml

overwrite: true schema: schema.graphql generates: src/generated-types.ts: plugins: - 'typescript' src/mocks/generated-mocks.ts: plugins: - typescript-mock-data: typesFile: '../generated-types.ts' enumValues: upper-case#upperCase typenames: keep scalars: AWSTimestamp: unix_time

With eslint-disable rule

codegen.yml

overwrite: true schema: schema.graphql generates: src/generated-types.ts: plugins: - 'typescript' src/mocks/generated-mocks.ts: plugins: - add: content: '/* eslint-disable @typescript-eslint/no-use-before-define,@typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars,no-prototype-builtins */' - typescript-mock-data: typesFile: '../generated-types.ts' enumValues: upper-case#upperCase typenames: keep scalars: AWSTimestamp: unix_time

Example of generated code

Given the following schema:

scalar AWSTimestamp type Avatar { id: ID! url: String! } type User { id: ID! login: String! avatar: Avatar status: Status! updatedAt: AWSTimestamp } type Query { user: User! } input UpdateUserInput { id: ID! login: String avatar: Avatar } enum Status { ONLINE OFFLINE } type Mutation { updateUser(user: UpdateUserInput): User }

The code generated will look like:

export const anAvatar = (overrides?: Partial<Avatar>): Avatar => { return { id: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty( 'id' ) ? overrides.id! : '0550ff93-dd31-49b4-8c38-ff1cb68bdc38' , url: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty( 'url' ) ? overrides.url! : 'aliquid' , }; }; export const anUpdateUserInput = (overrides?: Partial<UpdateUserInput>): UpdateUserInput => { return { id: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty( 'id' ) ? overrides.id! : '1d6a9360-c92b-4660-8e5f-04155047bddc' , login: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty( 'login' ) ? overrides.login! : 'qui' , avatar: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty( 'avatar' ) ? overrides.avatar! : anAvatar(), }; }; export const aUser = (overrides?: Partial<User>): User => { return { id: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty( 'id' ) ? overrides.id! : 'a5756f00-41a6-422a-8a7d-d13ee6a63750' , login: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty( 'login' ) ? overrides.login! : 'libero' , avatar: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty( 'avatar' ) ? overrides.avatar! : anAvatar(), status: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty( 'status' ) ? overrides.status! : Status.Online, updatedAt: overrides && overrides.hasOwnProperty( 'updatedAt' ) ? overrides.updatedAt! : 1458071232 , }; };

Usage in tests

Those helper functions can be used in our unit tests:

const user = aUser({ login: 'johndoe' });

Dealing with Timezone

If some properties use generated dates, the result could different depending on the timezone of your machine.

To force a timezone, you can set environment variable TZ :

TZ=UTC graphql-codegen

This will force the timezone to UTC , whatever the timezone of your machine or CI

Contributing

Feel free to open issues and pull requests. We always welcome support from the community.

To run this project locally:

Use Node >= 10

Make sure that you have the latest Yarn version (https://yarnpkg.com/lang/en/docs/install/)

Clone this repo using git clone

Run yarn

Run yarn build to build the package

to build the package Run yarn test to make sure everything works

License

MIT