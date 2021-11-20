openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gcp

graphql-codegen-plugin-typescript-swr

by crouton
0.8.1 (see all)

A GraphQL code generator plug-in that automatically generates utility functions for SWR.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

graphql-codegen-plugin-typescript-swr

A GraphQL code generator plug-in that automatically generates utility functions for SWR.

Table of Contents

API Reference

excludeQueries

type: string | string[] default: ""

Exclude queries that are matched by micromatch (case-sensitive).

useSWRInfinite

type: string | string[] default: ""

Add useSWRInfinite() wrapper for the queries that are matched by micromatch (case-sensitive).

autogenSWRKey

type: boolean default: false

Generate key to use useSWR() automatically.
But, ​the cache may not work unless you separate the variables object into an external file and use it, or use a primitive type for the value of each field.

Config Example

generates:
  path/to/graphql.ts:
    schema: 'schemas/github.graphql'
    documents: 'src/services/github/**/*.graphql'
    plugins:
      - typescript
      - typescript-operations
      # Put `plugin-typescript-swr` below `typescript-graphql-request`
      - typescript-graphql-request
      - plugin-typescript-swr
config:
  rawRequest: false
  excludeQueries:
    - foo*
    - bar
  useSWRInfinite:
    - hoge
    - bar{1,3}
  autogenSWRKey: true

Usage Examples

For the given input:

query continents {
  continents {
    name
    countries {
      ...CountryFields
    }
  }
}

fragment CountryFields on Country {
  name
  currency
}

It generates SDK you can import and wrap your GraphQLClient instance, and get fully-typed SDK based on your operations:

import { GraphQLClient } from 'graphql-request'
import { getSdkWithHooks } from './sdk'

function Continents() {
  const client = new GraphQLClient('https://countries.trevorblades.com/')
  const sdk = getSdkWithHooks(client)

  const { data, error } = sdk.useContinents('Continents')

  if (error) return <div>failed to load</div>
  if (!data) return <div>loading...</div>

  return (
    <ul>
      {data.continents.map((continent) => (
        <li>{continent.name}</li>
      ))}
    </ul>
  )
}

Pagination

codegen.yaml 

config:
  useSWRInfinite:
    - MyQuery

Functional Component 

const { data, size, setSize } = sdk.useMyQueryInfinite(
  'id_for_caching',
  (pageIndex, previousPageData) => {
    if (previousPageData && !previousPageData.search.pageInfo.hasNextPage)
      return null
    return [
      'after',
      previousPageData ? previousPageData.search.pageInfo.endCursor : null,
    ]
  },
  variables, // GraphQL Query Variables
  config // Configuration of useSWRInfinite
)

Authorization

import { GraphQLClient } from 'graphql-request'
import { getSdkWithHooks } from './sdk'
import { getJwt } from './jwt'

const getAuthorizedSdk = () => {
  const headers: Record<string, string> = { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }
  const jwt = getJwt()
  if (jwt) {
    headers.Authorization = `Bearer ${jwt}`
  }
  return getSdkWithHooks(
    new GraphQLClient(`${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_API_URL}`, {
      headers,
    })
  )
}

export default getAuthorizedSdk

Next.js

// pages/posts/[slug].tsx
import { GetStaticProps, NextPage } from 'next'
import ErrorPage from 'next/error'
import { useRouter } from 'next/router'
import Article from '../components/Article'
import sdk from '../sdk'
import { GetArticleQuery } from '../graphql'

type StaticParams = { slug: string }
type StaticProps = StaticParams & {
  initialData: {
    articleBySlug: NonNullable<GetArticleQuery['articleBySlug']>
  }
}
type ArticlePageProps = StaticProps & { preview?: boolean }

export const getStaticProps: GetStaticProps<StaticProps, StaticParams> = async ({
  params,
  preview = false,
  previewData
}) => {
  if (!params) {
    throw new Error('Parameter is invalid!')
  }

  const { articleBySlug: article } = await sdk().GetArticle({
    slug: params.slug,
  })

  if (!article) {
    throw new Error('Article is not found!')
  }

  const props: ArticlePageProps = {
    slug: params.slug,
    preview,
    initialData: {
      articleBySlug: article
    }
  }

  return {
    props: preview
      ? {
          ...props,
          ...previewData,
        }
      : props,
  }
})

export const ArticlePage: NextPage<ArticlePageProps> = ({ slug, initialData, preview }) => {
  const router = useRouter()
  const { data: { article }, mutate: mutateArticle } = sdk().useGetArticle(
    `GetArticle/${slug}`, { slug }, { initialData }
  )

  if (!router.isFallback && !article) {
    return <ErrorPage statusCode={404} />
  }

  // because of typescript problem
  if (!article) {
    throw new Error('Article is not found!')
  }

  return (
    <Layout preview={preview}>
      <>
        <Head>
          <title>{article.title}</title>
        </Head>
        <Article article={article} />
      </>
    </Layout>
  )
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial