graphql-codegen-plugin-typescript-swr

A GraphQL code generator plug-in that automatically generates utility functions for SWR.
excludeQueries
type:
string | string[] default:
""
Exclude queries that are matched by micromatch (case-sensitive).
useSWRInfinite
type:
string | string[] default:
""
Add
useSWRInfinite() wrapper for the queries that are matched by micromatch (case-sensitive).
autogenSWRKey
type:
boolean default:
false
Generate key to use
useSWR() automatically.
But, the cache may not work unless you separate the variables object into an external file and use it, or use a primitive type for the value of each field.
generates:
path/to/graphql.ts:
schema: 'schemas/github.graphql'
documents: 'src/services/github/**/*.graphql'
plugins:
- typescript
- typescript-operations
# Put `plugin-typescript-swr` below `typescript-graphql-request`
- typescript-graphql-request
- plugin-typescript-swr
config:
rawRequest: false
excludeQueries:
- foo*
- bar
useSWRInfinite:
- hoge
- bar{1,3}
autogenSWRKey: true
For the given input:
query continents {
continents {
name
countries {
...CountryFields
}
}
}
fragment CountryFields on Country {
name
currency
}
It generates SDK you can import and wrap your GraphQLClient instance, and get fully-typed SDK based on your operations:
import { GraphQLClient } from 'graphql-request'
import { getSdkWithHooks } from './sdk'
function Continents() {
const client = new GraphQLClient('https://countries.trevorblades.com/')
const sdk = getSdkWithHooks(client)
const { data, error } = sdk.useContinents('Continents')
if (error) return <div>failed to load</div>
if (!data) return <div>loading...</div>
return (
<ul>
{data.continents.map((continent) => (
<li>{continent.name}</li>
))}
</ul>
)
}
config:
useSWRInfinite:
- MyQuery
const { data, size, setSize } = sdk.useMyQueryInfinite(
'id_for_caching',
(pageIndex, previousPageData) => {
if (previousPageData && !previousPageData.search.pageInfo.hasNextPage)
return null
return [
'after',
previousPageData ? previousPageData.search.pageInfo.endCursor : null,
]
},
variables, // GraphQL Query Variables
config // Configuration of useSWRInfinite
)
import { GraphQLClient } from 'graphql-request'
import { getSdkWithHooks } from './sdk'
import { getJwt } from './jwt'
const getAuthorizedSdk = () => {
const headers: Record<string, string> = { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }
const jwt = getJwt()
if (jwt) {
headers.Authorization = `Bearer ${jwt}`
}
return getSdkWithHooks(
new GraphQLClient(`${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_API_URL}`, {
headers,
})
)
}
export default getAuthorizedSdk
// pages/posts/[slug].tsx
import { GetStaticProps, NextPage } from 'next'
import ErrorPage from 'next/error'
import { useRouter } from 'next/router'
import Article from '../components/Article'
import sdk from '../sdk'
import { GetArticleQuery } from '../graphql'
type StaticParams = { slug: string }
type StaticProps = StaticParams & {
initialData: {
articleBySlug: NonNullable<GetArticleQuery['articleBySlug']>
}
}
type ArticlePageProps = StaticProps & { preview?: boolean }
export const getStaticProps: GetStaticProps<StaticProps, StaticParams> = async ({
params,
preview = false,
previewData
}) => {
if (!params) {
throw new Error('Parameter is invalid!')
}
const { articleBySlug: article } = await sdk().GetArticle({
slug: params.slug,
})
if (!article) {
throw new Error('Article is not found!')
}
const props: ArticlePageProps = {
slug: params.slug,
preview,
initialData: {
articleBySlug: article
}
}
return {
props: preview
? {
...props,
...previewData,
}
: props,
}
})
export const ArticlePage: NextPage<ArticlePageProps> = ({ slug, initialData, preview }) => {
const router = useRouter()
const { data: { article }, mutate: mutateArticle } = sdk().useGetArticle(
`GetArticle/${slug}`, { slug }, { initialData }
)
if (!router.isFallback && !article) {
return <ErrorPage statusCode={404} />
}
// because of typescript problem
if (!article) {
throw new Error('Article is not found!')
}
return (
<Layout preview={preview}>
<>
<Head>
<title>{article.title}</title>
</Head>
<Article article={article} />
</>
</Layout>
)
}