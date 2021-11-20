graphql-codegen-plugin-typescript-swr

A GraphQL code generator plug-in that automatically generates utility functions for SWR.

Table of Contents

API Reference

excludeQueries

type: string | string[] default: ""

Exclude queries that are matched by micromatch (case-sensitive).

useSWRInfinite

type: string | string[] default: ""

Add useSWRInfinite() wrapper for the queries that are matched by micromatch (case-sensitive).

autogenSWRKey

type: boolean default: false

Generate key to use useSWR() automatically.

But, ​the cache may not work unless you separate the variables object into an external file and use it, or use a primitive type for the value of each field.

Config Example

generates: path/to/graphql.ts: schema: 'schemas/github.graphql' documents: 'src/services/github/**/*.graphql' plugins: - typescript - typescript-operations - typescript-graphql-request - plugin-typescript-swr config: rawRequest: false excludeQueries: - foo* - bar useSWRInfinite: - hoge - bar{1,3} autogenSWRKey: true

Usage Examples

For the given input:

query continents { continents { name countries { ...CountryFields } } } fragment CountryFields on Country { name currency }

It generates SDK you can import and wrap your GraphQLClient instance, and get fully-typed SDK based on your operations:

import { GraphQLClient } from 'graphql-request' import { getSdkWithHooks } from './sdk' function Continents() { const client = new GraphQLClient('https://countries.trevorblades.com/') const sdk = getSdkWithHooks(client) const { data, error } = sdk.useContinents('Continents') if (error) return <div>failed to load</div> if (!data) return <div>loading...</div> return ( <ul> {data.continents.map((continent) => ( <li>{continent.name}</li> ))} </ul> ) }

Pagination

config: useSWRInfinite: - MyQuery

Functional Component

const { data, size, setSize } = sdk.useMyQueryInfinite( 'id_for_caching', (pageIndex, previousPageData) => { if (previousPageData && !previousPageData.search.pageInfo.hasNextPage) return null return [ 'after', previousPageData ? previousPageData.search.pageInfo.endCursor : null, ] }, variables, // GraphQL Query Variables config // Configuration of useSWRInfinite )

Authorization

import { GraphQLClient } from 'graphql-request' import { getSdkWithHooks } from './sdk' import { getJwt } from './jwt' const getAuthorizedSdk = () => { const headers: Record< string , string > = { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } const jwt = getJwt() if (jwt) { headers.Authorization = `Bearer ${jwt} ` } return getSdkWithHooks( new GraphQLClient( ` ${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_API_URL} ` , { headers, }) ) } export default getAuthorizedSdk