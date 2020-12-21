Generate Persisted Query IDs

A plugin for graphql-code-generator

Install

Install graphql-code-generator and this plugin

npm i -D graphql-code-generator graphql-codegen-persisted-query-ids

Usage

Create codegen.yml

schema: http://app.test/graphql documents: "./src/**/*.js" generates: persisted-query-ids/client.json: - graphql-codegen-persisted-query-ids: output: client algorithm: sha256 persisted-query-ids/server.json: - graphql-codegen-persisted-query-ids: output: server algorithm: sha256

Run the generator

mkdir persisted-query-ids ./node_modules/.bin/gql-gen --overwrite

This will generate two json files. The server.json is a query id mapping to the actual queries which should be consumed by the server.

Example

{ "093eb2253f63de7afc7c4637bf19273a09591c2139bc068de320ae78e39755d9" : "query Thing { field }" }

The client.json file is an operation name mapping to the query id to be consumed by the GraphQL clients.

{ "Thing" : "093eb2253f63de7afc7c4637bf19273a09591c2139bc068de320ae78e39755d9" }

Integrating with WPGraphQL

Use the wp-graphql-lock plugin

cd wp-content/plugins git clone https://github.com/valu-digital/wp-graphql-lock

In your theme's functions.php add

add_filter( 'graphql_lock_load_query' , function ( string $query, string $query_id ) { $queries = json_decode( file_get_contents( __DIR__ . '/../persisted-query-ids/server.json' ), true ); return $queries[ $query_id ] ?? null ; }, 10 , 2 );

Integrating with Apollo Client

Add custom generateHash to apollo-link-persisted-queries