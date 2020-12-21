openbase logo
graphql-codegen-persisted-query-ids

by valu-digital
0.1.2 (see all)

Generate persisted query ids

Overview

Readme

Generate Persisted Query IDs

A plugin for graphql-code-generator

Install

Install graphql-code-generator and this plugin

npm i -D graphql-code-generator graphql-codegen-persisted-query-ids

Usage

Create codegen.yml

schema: http://app.test/graphql
documents: "./src/**/*.js"
generates:
    persisted-query-ids/client.json:
        - graphql-codegen-persisted-query-ids:
              output: client
              algorithm: sha256

    persisted-query-ids/server.json:
        - graphql-codegen-persisted-query-ids:
              output: server
              algorithm: sha256

Run the generator

mkdir persisted-query-ids
./node_modules/.bin/gql-gen --overwrite

This will generate two json files. The server.json is a query id mapping to the actual queries which should be consumed by the server.

Example

{
    "093eb2253f63de7afc7c4637bf19273a09591c2139bc068de320ae78e39755d9": "query Thing { field }"
}

The client.json file is an operation name mapping to the query id to be consumed by the GraphQL clients.

{
    "Thing": "093eb2253f63de7afc7c4637bf19273a09591c2139bc068de320ae78e39755d9"
}

Integrating with WPGraphQL

Use the wp-graphql-lock plugin

cd wp-content/plugins
git clone https://github.com/valu-digital/wp-graphql-lock

In your theme's functions.php add

add_filter( 'graphql_lock_load_query', function( string $query, string $query_id ) {
    $queries = json_decode( file_get_contents( __DIR__ . '/../persisted-query-ids/server.json' ), true );
    return $queries[ $query_id ] ?? null;
}, 10, 2 );

Integrating with Apollo Client

Add custom generateHash to apollo-link-persisted-queries

import { createPersistedQueryLink } from "@apollo/client/link/persisted-queries";
// import {createPersistedQueryLink } from "apollo-link-persisted-queries"; // For Apollo Client v2
import { usePregeneratedHashes } from "graphql-codegen-persisted-query-ids/lib/apollo";

const hashes = require("../persisted-query-ids/client.json");

const persistedLink = createPersistedQueryLink({
    useGETForHashedQueries: true, // Optional but allows better caching
    generateHash: usePregeneratedHashes(hashes),
});

// And pass it to ApolloClient

const client = new ApolloClient({
    link: persistedLink.concat(createHttpLink({ uri: "/graphql" })),
    cache: new InMemoryCache(),
});

