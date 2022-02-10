Generate apollo code for nextjs ssr
Nextjs recently introduced
getServerSideProps which doesn't allow to use the HOC pattern adopted by the official apollo graphql plugin (based on
getInitialProps). At the same time the SSR method offered by apollo client (
getDataFromTree ) enforces the react app to render multiple times in order to collect and fetch all the relevant queries.
By declaring a top level query we can save rendering time and provide a simpler pattern which works with
getServerSideProps . This plugin generates a typesafe version of
getServerSideProps for each server query, and the corresponding HOC to wrap the react component returning the cache result. The limitation/advantage of this solution is that all the queries embedded into inner react components are ignored, unless covered by the top level cache.
excludePatterns (default: null): regexp to exclude operation names
excludePatternsOptions (default: ''): regexp flags to exclude operation names
reactApolloVersion (default: 2): apollo client version
apolloCacheImportFrom (default: apollo-cache-inmemory): apollo-cache-inmemory dependency
apolloImportFrom (default: apollo-client v2 or @apollo/client v3): apollo client dependency
apolloCacheImportFrom (default: apollo-cache-inmemory v2 or @apollo/client v3): apollo cache client dependency
apolloStateKey (default: apolloState): Key used for storing Apollo state
withHooks (default: false): Customized the output by enabling/disabling the generated React Hooks.
withHOC (default: true): Customized the output by enabling/disabling the HOC.
customImports (default: ''): full custom import declaration
contextType (default: 'any'): Contex type passed to getApolloClient
contextTypeRequired (default: false): If the context should be required when called from getServerSideProps
pre (default: ''): custom code before each function
post (default: ''): custom code after each function
apolloClientInstanceImport(default: ''): Add apolloClient instance imports
replaceQuery (default: false): Replace "query" keyword inside the generated operations
replacePage (default: false): Replace "page" keyword inside the generated operations
reactImport (default: import type React from 'react';): custom react import
overwrite: true
schema:
- 'https://myschema/graphql'
documents:
- 'src/**/*.graphql'
generates:
src/@types/codegen/graphql.tsx:
plugins:
- 'typescript'
- 'typescript-operations'
- 'typescript-react-apollo'
src/@types/codegen/page.tsx:
config:
documentMode: external
importDocumentNodeExternallyFrom: ./graphql
preset: import-types
presetConfig:
typesPath: ./graphql
plugins:
- ./build/src/index.js
hooks:
afterAllFileWrite:
- prettier --write