gca

graphql-codegen-apollo-next-ssr

by Fabio Benedetti
1.7.1

Autogenerate apollo code for nextjs ssr

6.8K

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

graphql-codegen-apollo-next-ssr

Generate apollo code for nextjs ssr

Motivations

Nextjs recently introduced getServerSideProps which doesn't allow to use the HOC pattern adopted by the official apollo graphql plugin (based on getInitialProps). At the same time the SSR method offered by apollo client (getDataFromTree ) enforces the react app to render multiple times in order to collect and fetch all the relevant queries. By declaring a top level query we can save rendering time and provide a simpler pattern which works with getServerSideProps . This plugin generates a typesafe version of getServerSideProps for each server query, and the corresponding HOC to wrap the react component returning the cache result. The limitation/advantage of this solution is that all the queries embedded into inner react components are ignored, unless covered by the top level cache.

Configuration

  • excludePatterns (default: null): regexp to exclude operation names
  • excludePatternsOptions (default: ''): regexp flags to exclude operation names
  • reactApolloVersion (default: 2): apollo client version
  • apolloCacheImportFrom (default: apollo-cache-inmemory): apollo-cache-inmemory dependency
  • apolloImportFrom (default: apollo-client v2 or @apollo/client v3): apollo client dependency
  • apolloCacheImportFrom (default: apollo-cache-inmemory v2 or @apollo/client v3): apollo cache client dependency
  • apolloStateKey (default: apolloState): Key used for storing Apollo state
  • withHooks (default: false): Customized the output by enabling/disabling the generated React Hooks.
  • withHOC (default: true): Customized the output by enabling/disabling the HOC.
  • customImports (default: ''): full custom import declaration
  • contextType (default: 'any'): Contex type passed to getApolloClient
  • contextTypeRequired (default: false): If the context should be required when called from getServerSideProps
  • pre (default: ''): custom code before each function
  • post (default: ''): custom code after each function
  • apolloClientInstanceImport(default: ''): Add apolloClient instance imports
  • replaceQuery (default: false): Replace "query" keyword inside the generated operations
  • replacePage (default: false): Replace "page" keyword inside the generated operations
  • reactImport (default: import type React from 'react';): custom react import

Example config

overwrite: true
schema:
    - 'https://myschema/graphql'
documents:
    - 'src/**/*.graphql'
generates:
    src/@types/codegen/graphql.tsx:
        plugins:
            - 'typescript'
            - 'typescript-operations'
            - 'typescript-react-apollo'
    src/@types/codegen/page.tsx:
        config:
            documentMode: external
            importDocumentNodeExternallyFrom: ./graphql
        preset: import-types
        presetConfig:
            typesPath: ./graphql
        plugins:
            - ./build/src/index.js
hooks:
    afterAllFileWrite:
        - prettier --write

