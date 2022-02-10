Generate apollo code for nextjs ssr

Motivations

Nextjs recently introduced getServerSideProps which doesn't allow to use the HOC pattern adopted by the official apollo graphql plugin (based on getInitialProps ). At the same time the SSR method offered by apollo client ( getDataFromTree ) enforces the react app to render multiple times in order to collect and fetch all the relevant queries. By declaring a top level query we can save rendering time and provide a simpler pattern which works with getServerSideProps . This plugin generates a typesafe version of getServerSideProps for each server query, and the corresponding HOC to wrap the react component returning the cache result. The limitation/advantage of this solution is that all the queries embedded into inner react components are ignored, unless covered by the top level cache.

Configuration

excludePatterns (default: null): regexp to exclude operation names

(default: 2): apollo client version apolloCacheImportFrom (default: apollo-cache-inmemory): apollo-cache-inmemory dependency

Example config