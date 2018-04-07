openbase logo
graphql-client

by nordsimon
2.0.1 (see all)

Small http client based on the fetch api. Uses isomorphic-fetch for wider support

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Simple GraphQL Client

Small http client based on the fetch api. Uses isomorphic-fetch for wider support

If query fails, errors are thrown with messages and query highlight for easy debug

Install

npm install graphql-client -S

How To

Initialize the client

var client = require('graphql-client')({
  url: 'http://your-host/graphql',
  headers: {
    Authorization: 'Bearer ' + token
  }
})

Use the promise API

WARNING: Make sure the Promise API is polyfilled for older browsers, you can use es6-promise

var variables = {
  query: "Search Query",
  limit: 100,
  from: 200
}

client.query(`
query search ($query: String, $from: Int, $limit: Int) {
  search(query: $query, from: $from, limit: $limit) {
    took,
    totalHits,
    hits {
      name
    }
  }
}`, variables, function(req, res) {
  if(res.status === 401) {
    throw new Error('Not authorized')
  }
})
.then(function(body) {
  console.log(body)
})
.catch(function(err) {
  console.log(err.message)
})

