Simple GraphQL Client

Small http client based on the fetch api. Uses isomorphic-fetch for wider support

If query fails, errors are thrown with messages and query highlight for easy debug

Install

npm install graphql-client -S

How To

Initialize the client

var client = require ( 'graphql-client' )({ url : 'http://your-host/graphql' , headers : { Authorization : 'Bearer ' + token } })

Use the promise API

WARNING: Make sure the Promise API is polyfilled for older browsers, you can use es6-promise