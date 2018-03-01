Plugin for
graphql-cli to bundle schemas using
graphql-import and generate bindings using
graphql-static-binding.
The
graphql-cli-prepare plugin is shipped with
graphql-cli.
graphql prepare
Bundle schemas and generate bindings
Options:
--dotenv Path to .env file [string]
-p, --project Project name [string]
--output, -o Output folder [string]
--save, -s Save settings to config file [boolean] [default: "false"]
--bundle Process schema imports [boolean] [default: "false"]
--bindings Generate bindings [boolean] [default: "false"]
--generator, -g Generator used to generate bindings [string]
--verbose Show verbose output messages [boolean] [default: "false"]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
-v, --version Show version number [boolean]
Schema bundling is the processing of
import statements in a GraphQL schema. For more information, see
graphql-import.
The first time you use schema bundling on a project, you need to provide the output folder where the processed schema will be stored:
$ graphql prepare -p app -o src/generated --bundle --save
√ Bundled schema for project app written to src/generated/app.graphql
This will also save the configuration in your
.graphqlconfig file (see below).
Binding generation is a code generation process. A binding file will be generated for use with
graphql-yoga. This binding provides type safe delegation of GraphQL queries and mutations in your resolvers. See
graphcool-binding for more information.
The first time you use binding generation in your project, you need to provide an output folder for your generated binding files, and the generator you want to use:
$ graphql prepare -p database -o src/generated -g graphcool-ts --bindings --save
√ Bindings for project database written to src/generated/database.ts
This will also save the configuration in your
.graphqlconfig file (see below).
graphql prepare
After you have set up bundling and binding generation for all projects, you can simply run
graphql prepare without any parameters to process all projects:
$ graphql prepare
√ Bundled schema for project app written to src/generated/app.graphql
√ Bindings for project database written to src/generated/database.ts
Out of the box, the following generators are provided by
graphql-static-binding:
|Generator
|Purpose
|prisma-ts
|Typescript bindings for Prisma endpoints
|prisma-js
|Javascript bindings for Prisma endpoints
|binding-ts
|Typescript bindings for any GraphQL endpoint
|binding-js
|Javascript bindings for any GraphQL endpoint
You can also use your own generator. To do so, you can pass a file path to the
--generator parameter:
$ graphql prepare -p database --bindings -g ./myGenerator.js
More instructions for creating your own generator are coming soon in
graphql-static-binding.
graphql-config extensions
To store the project configuration for bundling and bindings,
graphql-cli-prepare uses two extension keys in the
graphql-config configuration file. These keys can be set manually, or using the
--save parameter.
# ./.graphqlconfig.yml
projects:
app:
schemaPath: src/schema.graphql
extensions:
endpoints:
default: 'http://localhost:4000'
+ prepare-bundle: src/generated/app.graphql
database:
schemaPath: src/generated/prisma.graphql
extensions:
prisma: prisma.yml
+ prepare-binding:
+ output: src/generated/prisma.ts
+ generator: prisma-ts