graphql-cli-prepare

by graphql-cli
1.4.19 (see all)

Plugin for graphql-cli to bundle schemas and generate bindings

Documentation
Categories

Readme

graphql-cli-prepare npm

Plugin for graphql-cli to bundle schemas using graphql-import and generate bindings using graphql-static-binding.

Installation

The graphql-cli-prepare plugin is shipped with graphql-cli.

Usage

graphql prepare

Bundle schemas and generate bindings

Options:
  --dotenv         Path to .env file                                    [string]
  -p, --project    Project name                                         [string]
  --output, -o     Output folder                                        [string]
  --save, -s       Save settings to config file     [boolean] [default: "false"]
  --bundle         Process schema imports           [boolean] [default: "false"]
  --bindings       Generate bindings                [boolean] [default: "false"]
  --generator, -g  Generator used to generate bindings                  [string]
  --verbose        Show verbose output messages     [boolean] [default: "false"]
  -h, --help       Show help                                           [boolean]
  -v, --version    Show version number                                 [boolean]

Schema bundling

Schema bundling is the processing of import statements in a GraphQL schema. For more information, see graphql-import.
The first time you use schema bundling on a project, you need to provide the output folder where the processed schema will be stored:

$ graphql prepare -p app -o src/generated --bundle --save
√ Bundled schema for project app written to src/generated/app.graphql

This will also save the configuration in your .graphqlconfig file (see below).

Binding generation

Binding generation is a code generation process. A binding file will be generated for use with graphql-yoga. This binding provides type safe delegation of GraphQL queries and mutations in your resolvers. See graphcool-binding for more information.
The first time you use binding generation in your project, you need to provide an output folder for your generated binding files, and the generator you want to use:

$ graphql prepare -p database -o src/generated -g graphcool-ts --bindings --save
√ Bindings for project database written to src/generated/database.ts

This will also save the configuration in your .graphqlconfig file (see below).

Automating graphql prepare

After you have set up bundling and binding generation for all projects, you can simply run graphql prepare without any parameters to process all projects:

$ graphql prepare
√ Bundled schema for project app written to src/generated/app.graphql
√ Bindings for project database written to src/generated/database.ts

Advanced topics

Available generators

Out of the box, the following generators are provided by graphql-static-binding:

GeneratorPurpose
prisma-tsTypescript bindings for Prisma endpoints
prisma-jsJavascript bindings for Prisma endpoints
binding-tsTypescript bindings for any GraphQL endpoint
binding-jsJavascript bindings for any GraphQL endpoint

Using your own generator

You can also use your own generator. To do so, you can pass a file path to the --generator parameter:

$ graphql prepare -p database --bindings -g ./myGenerator.js

More instructions for creating your own generator are coming soon in graphql-static-binding.

graphql-config extensions

To store the project configuration for bundling and bindings, graphql-cli-prepare uses two extension keys in the graphql-config configuration file. These keys can be set manually, or using the --save parameter.

# ./.graphqlconfig.yml
projects:
  app:
    schemaPath: src/schema.graphql
    extensions:
      endpoints:
        default: 'http://localhost:4000'
+       prepare-bundle: src/generated/app.graphql
  database:
    schemaPath: src/generated/prisma.graphql
    extensions:
      prisma: prisma.yml
+     prepare-binding:
+       output: src/generated/prisma.ts
+       generator: prisma-ts

