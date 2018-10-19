Generates GraphQL fragments for each type in the project schema.
npm i -g graphql-cli graphql-cli-generate-fragments
graphql generate-fragments
Generate Fragments for Graphql Schemas
Options:
--dotenv Path to .env file [string]
-p, --project Project name [string]
--output, -o Output folder [string]
--save, -s Save settings to config file [boolean] [default: "false"]
--generator, -g Generate to 'js' or 'graphq' [string]
--verbose Show verbose output messages [boolean] [default: "false"]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
-v, --version Show version number [boolean]
Creates graphql fragments containing the fields for each type in the supplied schema.
For more information on fragments and their use: (https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/features/fragments.html)
The first time you use fragment generation in your project, you need to provide an output folder for your fragments, and the generator you want to use:
$ graphql generate-fragments -p database -o src/generated -g graphql --save
✔ Fragments for project database written to src/generated/database.fragments.js
This will also save the configuration in your
.graphqlconfig file (see below).
graphql generate-fragments
After you have set up fragment generation for all projects, you can simply run
graphql generate-fragments without any parameters to process all projects:
$ graphql generate-fragments
✔ Fragments for project app written to src/generated/app.fragments.graphql
✔ Fragments for project database written to src/generated/database.fragments.js
There are three types of fragments outputted by
graphql-cli-generate-fragments.
Given the schema:
type User implements Node {
id: ID!
email: String!
password: String!
posts: [Post!]
}
type Post {
id: ID!
createdAt: DateTime!
updatedAt: DateTime!
isPublished: Boolean!
title: String!
text: String!
author: User!
}
The following fragments are generated:
fragment User on User {
id
email
password
posts {
...PostNoNesting
}
}
fragment Post on Post {
id
createdAt
updatedAt
isPublished
title
text
author {
...UserNoNesting
}
}
fragment UserNoNesting on User {
id
email
password
}
fragment PostNoNesting on Post {
id
createdAt
updatedAt
isPublished
title
text
}
Notice that we generate
_NoNesting fragments, which do not include relations. Post and User would be recursive otherwise. If there is a recursive fragment you will receive a
"Cannot spread fragment within itself" error.
When there is no recursive nesting of fragments it can be useful to include all related types queries.
_DeepNesting fragments are generated for this use.
Given the following schema:
type User implements Node {
id: ID!
email: String!
password: String!
details: UserDetails!
}
type UserDetails {
firstName: String!
lastName: String!
address: Address!
}
type Address {
line1: String!
line2: String
county: String
postcode: String!
}
The following is also generated:
fragment UserDeepNesting on User {
id
email
password
details {
...UserDetails
}
}
fragment UserDetailsDeepNesting on UserDetails {
firstName
lastName
address {
...Address
}
}
fragment AddressDeepNesting on Address {
line1
line2
county
postcode
}
By using
graphql-tag/loader with Webpack you can import fragments into
.graphql files:
#import "../generated/app.fragments.graphql"
query CurrentUser {
currentUser {
...User
}
}
or into javascript
import { User } from "../generated/app.fragments.graphql"
const query = gql`
query CurrentUser {
currentUser {
...User
}
}
${User}
If you are unable to use Webpack - fragments can be generated to javascript models (see below)
import { User } from "../generated/app.fragments.js"
const query = gql`
query CurrentUser {
currentUser {
...User
}
}
${User}
The following generators are provided:
|Generator
|Purpose
|graphql
|Generates fragments for all types in schema
|js
|Wraps the graphql and exports them for import in javascript
graphql-config extensions
To store the project configuration for fragment generation,
graphql-cli-generate-fragments uses two extension keys in the
graphql-config configuration file. These keys can be set manually, or using the
--save parameter.
# ./.graphqlconfig.yml
projects:
app:
schemaPath: src/schema.graphql
extensions:
endpoints:
default: 'http://localhost:4000'
+ generate-fragments:
+ output: src/generated/app.fragments.js
+ generator: js
database:
schemaPath: src/generated/prisma.graphql
extensions:
prisma: database/prisma.yml
+ generate-fragments:
+ output: src/generated/database.fragments.graphql
+ generator: graphql
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details