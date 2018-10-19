Generates GraphQL fragments for each type in the project schema.

Installation

npm i -g graphql-cli graphql-cli-generate-fragments

Usage

graphql generate-fragments Generate Fragments for Graphql Schemas Options: --dotenv Path to .env file [ string ] -p, --project Project name [ string ] --output, -o Output folder [ string ] --save, -s Save settings to config file [ boolean ] [ default : "false" ] "false" ] --generator, -g Generate to 'js' or 'graphq' [ string ] --verbose Show verbose output messages [ boolean ] [ default : "false" ] -h, --help Show help [ boolean ] -v, --version Show version number [ boolean ]

Graphql Fragments Generation

Creates graphql fragments containing the fields for each type in the supplied schema.

For more information on fragments and their use: (https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/features/fragments.html)

The first time you use fragment generation in your project, you need to provide an output folder for your fragments, and the generator you want to use:

graphql generate-fragments -p database -o src/generated -g graphql --save ✔ Fragments for project database written to src/generated/database.fragments.js

This will also save the configuration in your .graphqlconfig file (see below).

Automating graphql generate-fragments

After you have set up fragment generation for all projects, you can simply run graphql generate-fragments without any parameters to process all projects:

graphql generate-fragments ✔ Fragments for project app written to src/generated/app.fragments.graphql ✔ Fragments for project database written to src/generated/database.fragments.js

Fragments Usage and Examples

Generated Fragments

There are three types of fragments outputted by graphql-cli-generate-fragments .

Given the schema:

type User implements Node { id: ID! email: String! password: String! posts: [Post!] } type Post { id: ID! createdAt: DateTime! updatedAt: DateTime! isPublished: Boolean! title: String! text: String! author: User! }

The following fragments are generated:

fragment User on User { id email password posts { ...PostNoNesting } } fragment Post on Post { id createdAt updatedAt isPublished title text author { ...UserNoNesting } } fragment UserNoNesting on User { id email password } fragment PostNoNesting on Post { id createdAt updatedAt isPublished title text }

Notice that we generate _NoNesting fragments, which do not include relations. Post and User would be recursive otherwise. If there is a recursive fragment you will receive a "Cannot spread fragment within itself" error.

Deeply Nested Fragments

When there is no recursive nesting of fragments it can be useful to include all related types queries. _DeepNesting fragments are generated for this use.

Given the following schema:

type User implements Node { id: ID! email: String! password: String! details: UserDetails! } type UserDetails { firstName: String! lastName: String! address: Address! } type Address { line1: String! line2: String county: String postcode: String! }

The following is also generated:

fragment UserDeepNesting on User { id email password details { ...UserDetails } } fragment UserDetailsDeepNesting on UserDetails { firstName lastName address { ...Address } } fragment AddressDeepNesting on Address { line1 line2 county postcode }

Use with Apollo Graphql Tag Loader

By using graphql-tag/loader with Webpack you can import fragments into .graphql files:

#import "../generated/app.fragments.graphql" query CurrentUser { currentUser { ...User } }

or into javascript

import { User } from "../generated/app.fragments.graphql" const query = gql ` query CurrentUser { currentUser { ...User } } ${User}

Use with JS

If you are unable to use Webpack - fragments can be generated to javascript models (see below)

import { User } from "../generated/app.fragments.js" const query = gql ` query CurrentUser { currentUser { ...User } } ${User}

Available generators

The following generators are provided:

Generator Purpose graphql Generates fragments for all types in schema js Wraps the graphql and exports them for import in javascript

graphql-config extensions

To store the project configuration for fragment generation, graphql-cli-generate-fragments uses two extension keys in the graphql-config configuration file. These keys can be set manually, or using the --save parameter.

# ./.graphqlconfig.yml projects: app: schemaPath: src/schema.graphql extensions: endpoints: default: 'http://localhost:4000' + generate-fragments: + output: src/generated/app.fragments.js + generator: js database: schemaPath: src/generated/prisma.graphql extensions: prisma: database/prisma.yml + generate-fragments: + output: src/generated/database.fragments.graphql + generator: graphql

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Acknowledgments