GraphQL + BookshelfJS

This is an early version of the BookshelfType I wrote to help me link up my Bookshelf models (built on top of Postgres) to my GraphQL schema.

Install

npm install --save graphql-bookshelf

...

var BookshelfType = require('graphql-bookshelf');

Example use...

Use BookshelfType inside of GraphQLObjectType ...

export default new GraphQLObjectType(BookshelfType({ name : 'Classroom' , description : 'Need I say more?' , fields : ( model ) => ({

Simply wrap with model.attr() ...

id: model.attr({ type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt), description : 'The id of the classroom.' , }),

Or wrap with model.belongsTo()...

subject: model.belongsTo({ type : SubjectType, description : 'The subject of the classroom.' , }),

Use model.hasMany()...

students: model.hasMany({ type : new GraphQLList(StudentType), description : 'Students in the classroom.' , }),

Need to do more on your associated collection?

homeworks: model.hasMany({ type : new GraphQLList(HomeworkType), description : 'Homework submitted to the classroom (latest to oldest).' , resolve : ( qb ) => { qb.orderBy( 'created_at' , 'DESC' ); } }),

Or just leave it alone...

size: { type : GraphQLInt, description : 'How many students there are in the class.' , resolve : ( model ) => { return model.studentCount(); }, } }), }));

Are you using graphql-relay-js? Define some connection associations.

At the top:

import { connectionDefinitions, connectionArgs } from "graphql-relay" ;

And in your schema...

homeworks: model.hasMany({ type : connectionDefinitions({ nodeType : HomeworkType}).connectionType, args : connectionArgs, description : 'Homework submitted to the classroom.' }),

Goals & Philosophy

This library is intended to keep it simple. Automatic generation of schema can leave use-cases out, while using bookshelf in every resolve calls for large amounts of repetitive boilerplate.

Another thing this library could help with is optimization. Turing graphql queries into database calls can be expensive, but using a layer in between can help make those optimizations that would get ugly and repetitive in every resolve.

See this example in action via the tests...

Contributing