



View any GraphQL schema as a dynamic and interactive graph.

Try it out now: http://birdseye.novvum.io/



Description

Birdseye is an interactive tool that dynamically displays GraphQL schemas. It helps teams visualize and understand the nodes and connections within their schema. Birdseye was built using jointJS and makes for a lightweight addition to any web project.

Try the React component on CodeSandbox:





Features

Graphical view of any GraphQL schema Ability to click on a field or type to view its connections Dynamic zooming to focus on small portions of the schema at a time Add to any web project Customizable styling and theming

Getting Started

You can add Birdseye to your project as either a Javascript library or as a React package. Get started by reading the docs for each method:

Background

Birdseye was inspired by GraphQL Voyager and the Apis-guru team. We found that Voyager would add 1.2 MB to our projects, which was too big for us. This motivated us to create Birdseye, which has a bundle size of less than 200 KB. Birdseye is open source and free to use and explore.

Roadmap

We have plans to keep improving Birdseye. Here's what is next:

Add Union and Interface type support Improve performance for larger schemas Option to toggle zoom navigation style Smoother UI transitions and interactions

Contributing

This is an open source project. To learn how to contribute, please check out our contributing guide.

License

MIT © Novvum

