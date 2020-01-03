Birdseye is an interactive tool that dynamically displays GraphQL schemas. It helps teams visualize and understand the nodes and connections within their schema. Birdseye was built using jointJS and makes for a lightweight addition to any web project.
Try the React component on CodeSandbox:
You can add Birdseye to your project as either a Javascript library or as a React package. Get started by reading the docs for each method:
Birdseye was inspired by GraphQL Voyager and the Apis-guru team. We found that Voyager would add 1.2 MB to our projects, which was too big for us. This motivated us to create Birdseye, which has a bundle size of less than 200 KB. Birdseye is open source and free to use and explore.
We have plans to keep improving Birdseye. Here's what is next:
This is an open source project. To learn how to contribute, please check out our contributing guide.
MIT © Novvum
