GraphQLInt.
The GraphQL spec limits its
Int type to 32-bits. Maybe you've seen this error before:
GraphQLError: Argument "num" has invalid value 9007199254740990.
Expected type "Int", found 9007199254740990.
Why? 64-bits would be too large for JavaScript's 53-bit limit. According to Lee Byron, a 52-bit integer spec would have been "too weird" see this issue. The spec therefore has 32-bit integers to ensure portability to languages that can't represent 64-bit integers. However, if you don't care about that, and you just want to use JavaScript's special 53-bit integers, you can use this scalar type instead!
$ npm install graphql-bigint
Use it the same as any other scalar type, either input or output.
const BigInt = require('graphql-bigint')
const SomeType = new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'SomeType',
fields: {
numberField: {
type: BigInt,
// this would throw an error with the GraphQLInt
resolve: () => Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER
}
}
})