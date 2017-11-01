openbase logo
gag

graphql-auto-generating-cms

by Sarkis
2.4.0 (see all)

Use your existing graphQL schema to generate CMS in a couple steps. DEMO: http://cms-demo.web4fly.com/

Popularity

Downloads/wk

58

GitHub Stars

377

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

License NPM Build Status

alt tag GraphQL CMS will build a fully-functional CMS by just using your printed GraphQL schema without any changes in your existed code or architecture.

Documentation

Example which you can run with one command on your local machine

Online DEMO (db will be overwritten every 24h)

GraphQL API for DEMO

Auto generating CMS based on your GraphQL schema [medium.com]

GraphQL CMS v2 is ready to use [medium.com]

Install

npm i -S graphql-auto-generating-cms

import GraphqlCMS from 'graphql-auto-generating-cms';
import 'graphql-auto-generating-cms/lib/styles.css';
...

And to head of your template add:

<link href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/semantic-ui/2.1.8/semantic.css" rel="stylesheet">

