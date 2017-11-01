GraphQL CMS will build a fully-functional CMS by just using your printed GraphQL schema without any changes in your existed code or architecture.
Example which you can run with one command on your local machine
Online DEMO (db will be overwritten every 24h)
Auto generating CMS based on your GraphQL schema [medium.com]
GraphQL CMS v2 is ready to use [medium.com]
npm i -S graphql-auto-generating-cms
import GraphqlCMS from 'graphql-auto-generating-cms';
import 'graphql-auto-generating-cms/lib/styles.css';
...
And to head of your template add:
<link href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/semantic-ui/2.1.8/semantic.css" rel="stylesheet">