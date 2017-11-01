GraphQL CMS will build a fully-functional CMS by just using your printed GraphQL schema without any changes in your existed code or architecture.

Documentation

Example which you can run with one command on your local machine

Online DEMO (db will be overwritten every 24h)

GraphQL API for DEMO

Auto generating CMS based on your GraphQL schema [medium.com]

GraphQL CMS v2 is ready to use [medium.com]

Install

npm i -S graphql-auto-generating-cms

import GraphqlCMS from 'graphql-auto-generating-cms' ; import 'graphql-auto-generating-cms/lib/styles.css' ; ...

And to head of your template add: