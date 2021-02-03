Add authentication to your GraphQL API with schema directives.
@isAuthenticated
@hasRole
@hasScope
npm install --save graphql-auth-directives
Then import the schema directives you'd like to use and attach them during your GraphQL schema construction. For example using neo4j-graphql.js'
makeAugmentedSchema:
import { IsAuthenticatedDirective, HasRoleDirective, HasScopeDirective } from "graphql-auth-directives";
const augmentedSchema = makeAugmentedSchema({
typeDefs,
schemaDirectives: {
isAuthenticated: IsAuthenticatedDirective,
hasRole: HasRoleDirective,
hasScope: HasScopeDirective
}
});
The
@hasRole,
@hasScope, and
@isAuthenticated directives will now be available for use in your GraphQL schema:
type Query {
userById(userId: ID!): User @hasScope(scopes: ["User:Read"])
itemById(itemId: ID!): Item @hasScope(scopes: ["Item:Read"])
}
Be sure to inject the request headers into the GraphQL resolver context. For example, with Apollo Server:
const server = new ApolloServer({
schema,
context: ({ req }) => {
return req;
}
});
In the case that the token was decoded with no errors the
context.user will store the payload from the token
me: (parent, args, context) => {
console.log(context.user.id);
}
A JWT must then be included in each GraphQL request in the Authorization header. For example, with Apollo Client:
import { createHttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http';
import { setContext } from 'apollo-link-context';
import { InMemoryCache } from 'apollo-cache-inmemory';
import { ApolloClient } from 'apollo-client';
const httpLink = createHttpLink({
uri: <YOUR_GRAPHQL_API_URI>
});
const authLink = setContext((_, { headers }) => {
const token = localStorage.getItem('id_token'); // here we are storing the JWT in localStorage
return {
headers: {
...headers,
authorization: token ? `Bearer ${token}` : "",
}
}
});
const client = new ApolloClient({
link: authLink.concat(httpLink),
cache: new InMemoryCache()
});
Configuration is done via environment variables.
(required)
There are two variables to control how tokens are processed.
If you would like the server to verify the tokens used in a request, you must provide the secret used to encode the token in the
JWT_SECRET variable. Otherwise you will need to set
JWT_NO_VERIFY to true.
export JWT_NO_VERIFY=true //Server does not have the secret, but will need to decode tokens
or
export JWT_SECRET=><YOUR_JWT_SECRET_KEY_HERE> //Server has the secret and will verify authenticity
(optional)
By default
@hasRole will validate the
roles,
role,
Roles, or
Role claim (whichever is found first). You can override this by setting
AUTH_DIRECTIVES_ROLE_KEY environment variable. For example, if your role claim is stored in the JWT like this
"https://grandstack.io/roles": [
"admin"
]
Set:
export AUTH_DIRECTIVES_ROLE_KEY=https://grandstack.io/roles
npx babel-node test/helpers/test-setup.js
npx ava test/*.js
Scopes: user:CRUD
key: qwertyuiopasdfghjklzxcvbnm123456
eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJpc3MiOiJHUkFORHN0YWNrIiwiaWF0IjoxNTQ5MTQ1Mjk0LCJleHAiOjE2OTE3ODEzMDcsImF1ZCI6ImdyYW5kc3RhY2suaW8iLCJzdWIiOiJib2JAbG9ibGF3LmNvbSIsIlJvbGUiOiJBRE1JTiIsIlNjb3BlIjpbIlVzZXI6UmVhZCIsIlVzZXI6Q3JlYXRlIiwiVXNlcjpVcGRhdGUiLCJVc2VyOkRlbGV0ZSJdfQ.WJffOec05r8KuzW76asax1iCzv5q4rwRv9kvFyw7c_E