Autogenerated helper functions for generating a GraphQL AST
This project generates helpers functions from the graphql/language AST flow descriptions. It is intended to help with building a valid GraphQL AST.
yarn add graphql-ast-types
import * as t from 'graphql-ast-types';
The implementation here mimics that of
babel-types. Thanks Babel team.
The following is an example of how to build a simple query with AST types.
import { print } from 'graphql/language';
const ast = t.document([
t.operationDefinition(
'query',
t.selectionSet([
t.field(t.name('foo')),
t.field(t.name('bar'))
])
)
]);
print(ast);
/*
query {
foo
bar
}
*/
In addition, method calls are validated for correctness and accompanied by
is and
assert helpers.
t.isName(t.name('Hello')); // true
t.isName({ kind: 'Name' }); // true
t.assert({ kind: 'Name' }); // no error
t.isName({ kind: 'IntValue' }); // false
t.assert({ kind: 'IntValue' }); // error
The full API can be found here.