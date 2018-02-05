openbase logo
gat

graphql-ast-types

by Imran Sulemanji
1.0.2 (see all)

Functional helpers for working with a GraphQL AST

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

244

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

graphql-ast-types

Autogenerated helper functions for generating a GraphQL AST

This project generates helpers functions from the graphql/language AST flow descriptions. It is intended to help with building a valid GraphQL AST.

Getting Started

yarn add graphql-ast-types

import * as t from 'graphql-ast-types';

The implementation here mimics that of babel-types. Thanks Babel team.

Usage

The following is an example of how to build a simple query with AST types.

import * as t from 'graphql-ast-types';
import { print } from 'graphql/language';

const ast = t.document([
  t.operationDefinition(
    'query',
    t.selectionSet([
      t.field(t.name('foo')),
      t.field(t.name('bar'))
    ])
  )
]);

print(ast);

/*
query {
  foo
  bar
}
*/

In addition, method calls are validated for correctness and accompanied by is and assert helpers.

t.isName(t.name('Hello')); // true

t.isName({ kind: 'Name' }); // true
t.assert({ kind: 'Name' }); // no error

t.isName({ kind: 'IntValue' }); // false
t.assert({ kind: 'IntValue' }); // error

The full API can be found here.

