Autogenerated helper functions for generating a GraphQL AST

This project generates helpers functions from the graphql/language AST flow descriptions. It is intended to help with building a valid GraphQL AST.

Getting Started

yarn add graphql-ast-types

import * as t from 'graphql-ast-types' ;

The implementation here mimics that of babel-types . Thanks Babel team.

Usage

The following is an example of how to build a simple query with AST types.

import * as t from 'graphql-ast-types' ; import { print } from 'graphql/language' ; const ast = t.document([ t.operationDefinition( 'query' , t.selectionSet([ t.field(t.name( 'foo' )), t.field(t.name( 'bar' )) ]) ) ]); print(ast);

In addition, method calls are validated for correctness and accompanied by is and assert helpers.

t.isName(t.name( 'Hello' )); t.isName({ kind : 'Name' }); t.assert({ kind : 'Name' }); t.isName({ kind : 'IntValue' }); t.assert({ kind : 'IntValue' });

The full API can be found here.