A small library to handle graphql and apollo errors in a better way

This library is fully tested with 100% coverage

Initiative

Error handling requires few core features to be useful:

Ability to customize error in well defined structure cross app

Ability to hook the error bubbling (In order to log or store the errors somewhere)

Ability to send the error to the client while sending all the relevant information yet keeping all the sensitive information only on the server

Looking around I found only 2 libraries dealing with errors in graphql and apollo - graphql-errors , apollo-errors.

Both libraries are great start, but they are not powerful enough for my opinion, therefore I decided to write my own error handler. Talking with some friends, I understand I'm not alone with this need, so I created this library as open source.

Usage

(Look in the spec files to understand more)

Configure apollo error formatting

import express from 'express' ; import bodyParser from 'body-parser' ; import { formatErrorGenerator } from 'graphql-apollo-errors' ; import schema from './schema' ; var logger = require ( 'minilog' )( 'errors-logger' ); const formatErrorOptions = { logger, publicDataPath : 'public' , showLocations : true , showPath : true , hideSensitiveData : false , hooks : { onOriginalError : ( originalError ) => {logger.info(originalError.message)}, onProcessedError : ( processedError ) => {logger.info(processedError.message)}, onFinalError : ( finalError ) => {logger.info(finalError.message)}, }, nonBoomTransformer : ( nonBoomError ) => {error instanceof GraphQLError ? SevenBoom.badRequest(error.message) : SevenBoom.badImplementation(error)} }; const formatError = formatErrorGenerator(formatErrorOptions); const app = express(); app.use( '/graphql' , bodyParser.json(), graphqlExpress({ formatError, schema }) ); app.listen( 8080 )

Init SevenBoom object The defalut args for SevenBoom are

const defaultArgsDef = [ { name : 'errorCode' , order : 1 }, { name : 'timeThrown' , order : 2 , default : null }, { name : 'guid' , order : 3 , default : null } ];

If you want you can change it using the initSevenBoom function:

import { initSevenBoom } from 'graphql-apollo-errors' ; const customArgsDefs = [ { name : 'errorCode' , order : 1 } ]; initSevenBoom(customArgsDefs);

Use SevenBoom to create your custom error and throw it.

import { SevenBoom } from 'graphql-apollo-errors' ; const getUserByIdResolver = ( root, { userId }, context ) => { UserService.getUserById(userId) .then( ( user ) => { if (user) return user; const errorMessage = `User with id: ${userId} not found` ; const errorData = { userId }; const errorName = 'USER_NOT_FOUND' ; const err = SevenBoom.notFound(errorMessage, errorData, errorName); throw (err); } }

Enjoy your shiny error on the client

{ "data" : {}, "errors" : [ { statusCode : 404 , error : 'Not Found' , message : 'User with id: 123 not found.' , code : 'USER_NOT_FOUND' , timeThrown : "2017-01-16T21:25:58.536Z" , guid : 'b6c44655-0aae-486a-8d28-533db6c6c343' , data : { userId : '123' } } ] }

Upgrade from v1..

There is a lot of changes from v1. (In the implementation, which leads to API changes)

onStoredError hook is no longer exist (actually the onOriginalError result is the same as the onStoredError before)

You should not use the throwError any more (it was deleted), you can use the native throw now.

How does it work

In general this library contain 2 parts:

SevenBoom - A small library i wrote to create customize errors format error function - which knows to fetch the real error, hide sensitive server data, add some hooks points and configuration, and pass it to the client.

License

MIT - Do what ever you want

Contribute

I'm open to hear any feedback - new ideas, bugs, needs. Feel free to open issues / PR

Support on PayPal

Hey dude! Help me out for a couple of 🍻!