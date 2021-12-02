GraphQL execution and error handling middleware written from scratch for Koa.
To install
graphql-api-koa and the
graphql peer dependency with npm, run:
npm install graphql-api-koa graphql
See the
execute middleware examples to get started.
Creates Koa middleware to handle errors. Use this before other middleware to catch all errors for a correctly formatted GraphQL response.
Special Koa middleware error properties can be used to determine how the error appears in the response payload
errors array and the response HTTP status code.
Special GraphQL resolver error properties can be used to determine how the error appears in the response payload
errors array.
Additional custom Koa middleware can be used to customize the response.
Returns: Function — Koa middleware.
Ways to
import.
import { errorHandler } from 'graphql-api-koa';
import errorHandler from 'graphql-api-koa/public/errorHandler.mjs';
Creates Koa middleware to execute GraphQL. Use after the
errorHandler and body parser middleware.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
options
|ExecuteOptions
|Options.
Returns: Function — Koa middleware.
Ways to
import.
import { execute } from 'graphql-api-koa';
import execute from 'graphql-api-koa/public/execute.mjs';
A basic GraphQL API.
import Koa from 'koa';
import bodyParser from 'koa-bodyparser';
import { errorHandler, execute } from 'graphql-api-koa';
import schema from './schema.mjs';
const app = new Koa()
.use(errorHandler())
.use(
bodyParser({
extendTypes: {
json: 'application/graphql+json',
},
})
)
.use(execute({ schema }));
A GraphQL resolver error may have these special properties for the
errorHandler Koa middleware to use to determine how the error appears in the response payload
errors array.
Type: object
|Property
|Type
|Description
message
|string
|Error message. If the error
expose property isn’t
true, the message is replaced with
Internal Server Error in the response payload
errors array.
extensions
|object\<string, *>?
|A map of custom error data that is exposed to the client in the response payload
errors array, regardless of the error
expose or
status properties.
expose
|boolean?
|Should the original error
message be exposed to the client.
An error thrown in a GraphQL resolver, exposed to the client.
Query:
{
user(handle: "jaydenseric") {
name
email
}
}
Error thrown in the
User.email resolver:
const error = new Error('Unauthorized access to user data.');
error.expose = true;
Response has a 200 HTTP status code, with this payload:
{
"errors": [
{
"message": "Unauthorized access to user data.",
"locations": [{ "line": 4, "column": 5 }],
"path": ["user", "email"]
}
],
"data": {
"user": {
"name": "Jayden Seric",
"email": null
}
}
}
A Koa middleware error may have these special properties for the
errorHandler Koa middleware to use to determine how the error appears in the response payload
errors array and the response HTTP status code.
Type: object
|Property
|Type
|Description
message
|string
|Error message. If the error
status property >= 500 or the error
expose property isn’t
true, the message is replaced with
Internal Server Error in the response payload
errors array.
extensions
|object\<string, *>?
|A map of custom error data that is exposed to the client in the response payload
errors array, regardless of the error
expose or
status properties.
status
|number?
|Determines the response HTTP status code.
expose
|boolean?
|Should the original error
message be exposed to the client.
http-errors, used by this package and Koa.
A client error thrown in Koa middleware.
Error constructed manually:
const error = new Error('Rate limit exceeded.');
error.extensions = {
code: 'RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED',
};
error.status = 429;
Error constructed using
http-errors:
import createHttpError from 'http-errors';
const error = createHttpError(429, 'Rate limit exceeded.', {
extensions: {
code: 'RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED',
},
});
Response has a 429 HTTP status code, with this payload:
{
"errors": [
{
"message": "Rate limit exceeded.",
"extensions": {
"code": "RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED"
}
}
]
}
A server error thrown in Koa middleware, not exposed to the client.
Error:
const error = new Error('Database connection failed.');
Response has a 500 HTTP status code, with this payload:
{
"errors": [
{
"message": "Internal Server Error"
}
]
}
A server error thrown in Koa middleware, exposed to the client.
Error:
const error = new Error('Service unavailable due to maintenance.');
error.status = 503;
error.expose = true;
Response has a 503 HTTP status code, with this payload:
{
"errors": [
{
"message": "Service unavailable due to maintenance."
}
]
}
execute Koa middleware options.
Type: object
|Property
|Type
|Description
schema
|GraphQLSchema
|GraphQL schema.
validationRules
|Array\?
|Validation rules for GraphQL.js
validate, in addition to the default GraphQL.js
specifiedRules.
rootValue
|*?
|Value passed to the first resolver.
contextValue
|*?
|Execution context (usually an object) passed to resolvers.
fieldResolver
|Function?
|Custom default field resolver.
execute
|Function?
|Replacement for GraphQL.js
execute.
override
|ExecuteOptionsOverride?
|Override any
ExecuteOptions (except
override) per request.
execute middleware options that sets the schema once but populates the user in the GraphQL context from the Koa context each request.
import schema from './schema.mjs';
const executeOptions = {
schema,
override: (ctx) => ({
contextValue: {
user: ctx.state.user,
},
}),
};
Overrides any
ExecuteOptions (except
override) per request.
Type: Function
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
context
|object
|Koa context.
Returns: object —
execute middleware options subset.
An
execute middleware options override that populates the user in the GraphQL context from the Koa request context.
const executeOptionsOverride = (ctx) => ({
contextValue: {
user: ctx.state.user,
},
});