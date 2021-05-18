openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

graphql-amqp-subscriptions

by Surnet
1.2.0 (see all)

A graphql subscriptions implementation using amqp and apollo's graphql-subscriptions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

graphql-amqp-subscriptions

This package implements the PubSubEngine Interface from the graphql-subscriptions package. It allows you to connect your subscriptions manager to a AMQP PubSub mechanism.

This package is influenced by graphql-redis-subscriptions and graphql-rabbitmq-subscriptions.

npm Version npm Downloads CircleCI Known Vulnerabilities

Basic usage

import { AMQPPubSub } from 'graphql-amqp-subscriptions';
import amqp from 'amqplib';

amqp.connect('amqp://guest:guest@localhost:5672?heartbeat=30')
.then(conn => {
  const pubsub = new AMQPPubSub({
    connection: conn
    /* exchange: {
       name: 'exchange',
       type: 'topic',
       options: {
         durable: false,
         autoDelete: true
       }
     },
     queue: {
       name: 'queue'
       options: {
         exclusive: true,
         durable: true,
         autoDelete: true
       },
       unbindOnDispose: false;
       deleteOnDispose: false;
     } */
  });
  // Use the pubsub instance from here on
})
.catch(err => {
  console.error(err);
});

Benefits

  • Reusing existing amqplib Connection
  • Reusing channels (one for subscriptions, one for publishing)
  • Performance/Ressource-usage benefits on AMQP (RabbitMQ) because of the aforementioned reasons more info
  • Using Topic Exchange (e.g. you publish to agreements.eu.berlin.headstore and subscribe to agreements.eu.#) more info

Debug

This package uses Debug. To show the logs run your app with the environment variable DEBUG="AMQPPubSub"

Tests

You'll need to have a local AMPQ instance such as RabbitMQ running to run tests.

If you have Docker, you can run:

docker run --hostname my-rabbit -p 5672:5672 rabbitmq:3

Then

npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial