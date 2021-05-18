This package implements the PubSubEngine Interface from the graphql-subscriptions package. It allows you to connect your subscriptions manager to a AMQP PubSub mechanism.

This package is influenced by graphql-redis-subscriptions and graphql-rabbitmq-subscriptions.

Basic usage

import { AMQPPubSub } from 'graphql-amqp-subscriptions' ; import amqp from 'amqplib' ; amqp.connect( 'amqp://guest:guest@localhost:5672?heartbeat=30' ) .then( conn => { const pubsub = new AMQPPubSub({ connection : conn }); }) .catch( err => { console .error(err); });

Benefits

Reusing existing amqplib Connection

Reusing channels (one for subscriptions, one for publishing)

Performance/Ressource-usage benefits on AMQP (RabbitMQ) because of the aforementioned reasons more info

Using Topic Exchange (e.g. you publish to agreements.eu.berlin.headstore and subscribe to agreements.eu.# ) more info

Debug

This package uses Debug. To show the logs run your app with the environment variable DEBUG="AMQPPubSub"

Tests

You'll need to have a local AMPQ instance such as RabbitMQ running to run tests.

If you have Docker, you can run:

docker run --hostname my-rabbit -p 5672:5672 rabbitmq:3

Then