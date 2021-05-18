This package implements the PubSubEngine Interface from the graphql-subscriptions package. It allows you to connect your subscriptions manager to a AMQP PubSub mechanism.
This package is influenced by graphql-redis-subscriptions and graphql-rabbitmq-subscriptions.
import { AMQPPubSub } from 'graphql-amqp-subscriptions';
import amqp from 'amqplib';
amqp.connect('amqp://guest:guest@localhost:5672?heartbeat=30')
.then(conn => {
const pubsub = new AMQPPubSub({
connection: conn
/* exchange: {
name: 'exchange',
type: 'topic',
options: {
durable: false,
autoDelete: true
}
},
queue: {
name: 'queue'
options: {
exclusive: true,
durable: true,
autoDelete: true
},
unbindOnDispose: false;
deleteOnDispose: false;
} */
});
// Use the pubsub instance from here on
})
.catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
agreements.eu.berlin.headstore and subscribe to
agreements.eu.#) more info
This package uses Debug. To show the logs run your app with the environment variable DEBUG="AMQPPubSub"
You'll need to have a local AMPQ instance such as RabbitMQ running to run tests.
If you have Docker, you can run:
docker run --hostname my-rabbit -p 5672:5672 rabbitmq:3
Then
npm test