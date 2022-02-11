Fully customizable Mongoose/MongoDB projection generator.
We already have graphql-projection, graphql-mongodb-projection, and graphql-db-projection.
But
graphql-advanced-projection is different from all of them above in the following ways:
.graphql, write config in javascript or
.json.
gqlField: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt), projection: 'mongoField' }. Simply
gqlField: 'mongoField'.
gqlField: (parent) => parent.mongoField can be automatically generated, even complicated ones like
first: (parent) => parent.items.data[0].value.
typeProj: 'type' and
switch (parent.type) in
__resolveType.
$ yarn add graphql-advanced-projection
For a complete working demo, see the
examplesfolder.
mongoose
const UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
_id: String,
mongoA: String,
});
const User = mongoose.model('users', UserSchema);
graphql
type Query {
user(id: ID!): User
}
type User {
userId: ID
field1: String
field2: String
}
graphql-advanced-projection
const { project, resolvers } = gqlProjection({
User: {
proj: {
userId: '_id',
field1: 'mongoA',
field2: null,
},
},
});
module.exports = makeExecutableSchema({
typeDefs,
resolvers: _.merge(resolvers, {
Query: {
async user(parent, args, context, info) {
const proj = project(info);
const result = await User.findById(args.id, proj);
return result.toObject();
},
},
User: {
field2: () => 'Hello World',
},
}),
resolverValidationOptions: { requireResolversForResolveType: false },
});
query {
user(id: $id) {
field1
field2
}
}
proj = {
_id: 0,
mongoA: 1,
}
MIT