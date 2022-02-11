Fully customizable Mongoose/MongoDB projection generator.

Why

We already have graphql-projection, graphql-mongodb-projection, and graphql-db-projection. But graphql-advanced-projection is different from all of them above in the following ways:

Separete graphql schema and mongodb projection config. This helps you decouple schema and mongodb into two parts, each of them may change independently. Write graphql in .graphql , write config in javascript or .json .

This helps you decouple schema and mongodb into two parts, each of them may change independently. Write graphql in , write config in javascript or . Easy customization. No more gqlField: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt), projection: 'mongoField' } . Simply gqlField: 'mongoField' .

No more . Simply . We create resolvers. gqlField: (parent) => parent.mongoField can be automatically generated, even complicated ones like first: (parent) => parent.items.data[0].value .

can be automatically generated, even complicated ones like . Fully supports interfaces, fragments, and inline fragments. Write typeProj: 'type' and switch (parent.type) in __resolveType .

Installation

$ yarn add graphql-advanced-projection

Usage

For a complete working demo, see the examples folder.

Setup mongoose

const UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ _id : String , mongoA : String , }); const User = mongoose.model( 'users' , UserSchema);

Setup graphql

type Query { user(id: ID!): User } type User { userId: ID field1: String field2: String }

Setup graphql-advanced-projection

const { project, resolvers } = gqlProjection({ User : { proj : { userId : '_id' , field1 : 'mongoA' , field2 : null , }, }, });

Combine everything together

module .exports = makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs, resolvers : _.merge(resolvers, { Query : { async user(parent, args, context, info) { const proj = project(info); const result = await User.findById(args.id, proj); return result.toObject(); }, }, User : { field2 : () => 'Hello World' , }, }), resolverValidationOptions : { requireResolversForResolveType : false }, });

Run

query { user(id: $id) { field1 field2 } }

proj = { _id : 0 , mongoA : 1 , }

License

MIT