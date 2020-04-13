Easily add middleware to GraphQL schema resolvers

Installation

$ npm install --save graphql-add-middleware

Features

Add middleware to all schema resolvers

Add middleware to resolvers of given type

Add middleware to resolver of given field of given type

Usage

type User { name: String! } type Post { title: String! author: User } type Query { posts: [Post!]! user: User } type Mutation { createUser: User! } schema { query: Query mutation: Mutation }

import { addMiddleware } from 'graphql-add-middleware' ; addMiddleware(schema, async function ( root, args, context, info, next ) { const result = await next(); return result; }); addMiddleware(schema, 'Query' , async function ( root, args, context, info, next ) { ... }); addMiddleware(schema, 'Mutation' , async function ( root, args, context, info, next ) { ... }); addMiddleware(schema, 'Post' , async function ( root, args, context, info, next ) { ... }); addMiddleware(schema, 'Query.posts' , async function ( root, args, context, info, next ) { ... }); addMiddleware(schema, 'Post.author' , async function ( root, args, context, info, next ) { ... });

License

