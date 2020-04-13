openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gam

graphql-add-middleware

by Aleksander Barszczewski
0.3.7 (see all)

GraphQL middleware for schema resolvers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

767

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

graphql-add-middleware Build Status

Easily add middleware to GraphQL schema resolvers

Installation

$ npm install --save graphql-add-middleware

Features

  • Add middleware to all schema resolvers
  • Add middleware to resolvers of given type
  • Add middleware to resolver of given field of given type

Usage

type User {
  name: String!
}

type Post {
  title: String!
  author: User
}

type Query {
  posts: [Post!]!
  user: User
}

type Mutation {
  createUser: User!
}

schema {
  query: Query
  mutation: Mutation
}

import { addMiddleware } from 'graphql-add-middleware';

// add middleware to ALL resolvers (also to nested resolver if they are defined in schema like Post.author)
addMiddleware(schema, async function (root, args, context, info, next) {
  // you can modify root, args, context, info
  const result = await next();
  // you can modify result
  return result; // you must return value
});

// add middleware only to given type
addMiddleware(schema, 'Query', async function (root, args, context, info, next) { ... }); // will add middleware to Query.posts and Query.user
addMiddleware(schema, 'Mutation', async function (root, args, context, info, next) { ... }); // will add middleware to Mutation.createUser
addMiddleware(schema, 'Post', async function (root, args, context, info, next) { ... }); // will add middleware to Post.author (Post.*)

// add middleware only to given type/field
addMiddleware(schema, 'Query.posts', async function (root, args, context, info, next) { ... }); // will add middleware to Query.posts
addMiddleware(schema, 'Post.author', async function (root, args, context, info, next) { ... }); // will add middleware to Post.author

License

License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial