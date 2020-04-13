Easily add middleware to GraphQL schema resolvers
$ npm install --save graphql-add-middleware
type User {
name: String!
}
type Post {
title: String!
author: User
}
type Query {
posts: [Post!]!
user: User
}
type Mutation {
createUser: User!
}
schema {
query: Query
mutation: Mutation
}
import { addMiddleware } from 'graphql-add-middleware';
// add middleware to ALL resolvers (also to nested resolver if they are defined in schema like Post.author)
addMiddleware(schema, async function (root, args, context, info, next) {
// you can modify root, args, context, info
const result = await next();
// you can modify result
return result; // you must return value
});
// add middleware only to given type
addMiddleware(schema, 'Query', async function (root, args, context, info, next) { ... }); // will add middleware to Query.posts and Query.user
addMiddleware(schema, 'Mutation', async function (root, args, context, info, next) { ... }); // will add middleware to Mutation.createUser
addMiddleware(schema, 'Post', async function (root, args, context, info, next) { ... }); // will add middleware to Post.author (Post.*)
// add middleware only to given type/field
addMiddleware(schema, 'Query.posts', async function (root, args, context, info, next) { ... }); // will add middleware to Query.posts
addMiddleware(schema, 'Post.author', async function (root, args, context, info, next) { ... }); // will add middleware to Post.author