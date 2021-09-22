GraphQL Schema to JSON Schema

graphql-2-json-schema package

Transform a GraphQL Schema introspection file to a valid JSON Schema.

Usage

import { graphqlSync, getIntrospectionQuery, IntrospectionQuery } from 'graphql' ; import { fromIntrospectionQuery } from 'graphql-2-json-schema' ; const options = { ignoreInternals: true , nullableArrayItems: true } const introspection = graphqlSync(schema, getIntrospectionQuery()).data as IntrospectionQuery; const jsonSchema = fromIntrospectionQuery(introspection, options);

Example

Input

type Todo { id: String! name: String! completed: Boolean color: Color "A field that requires an argument" colors( filter: [Color!]! ): [Color!]! } type SimpleTodo { id: String! name: String! } union TodoUnion = Todo | SimpleTodo input TodoInputType { name: String! completed: Boolean color: Color=RED } enum Color { "Red color" RED "Green color" GREEN } type Query { "A Query with 1 required argument and 1 optional argument" todo( id: String!, "A default value of false" isCompleted: Boolean=false ): Todo "Returns a list (or null) that can contain null values" todos( "Required argument that is a list that cannot contain null values" ids: [String!]! ): [Todo] } type Mutation { "A Mutation with 1 required argument" create_todo( todo: TodoInputType! ): Todo! "A Mutation with 2 required arguments" update_todo( id: String!, data: TodoInputType! ): Todo! "Returns a list (or null) that can contain null values" update_todos( ids: [String!]! data: TodoInputType! ): [Todo] }

Output