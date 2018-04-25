openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gra

graphosaurus

by Corey Farwell
0.6.3 (see all)

3D graph viewer powered by WebGL (three.js)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38

GitHub Stars

356

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Graphosaurus

Build Status npm version

A three-dimensional static graph viewer.

(click the image to try it out)

Demos

Documentation

JSDoc generated API documentation can be found here.

Twenty second tutorial

<html>
  <head>
    <style>
    #graph {
      width: 500px;
      height: 500px;
      border: 1px solid grey;
    }
    </style>
  </head>
  <body>
    <div id="graph"></div>

    <script src="graphosaurus.min.js"></script>
    <script>
      // JavaScript will go here
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

If you open this up in your web browser, you'll see something that looks like this:

Look at that amazing square! Now let's create a graph, a couple nodes, and an edge between the nodes:

var graph = G.graph()

// Create a red node with cartesian coordinates x=0, y=0, z=0
var redNode = G.node([0, 0, 0], {color: "red"});
graph.addNode(redNode);

// You can also use the addTo method to add to the graph
var greenNode = G.node([1, 1, 1], {color: "green"}).addTo(graph);

var edge = G.edge([redNode, greenNode], {color: "blue"});
graph.addEdge(edge);  // or edge.addTo(graph)

// Render the graph in the HTML element with id='graph'
graph.renderIn("graph");

After inserting this JavaScript in the <script> block, you should see this:

While this is a very basic example, I hope I've demonstrated how simple it is to create graphs with Graphosaurus.

Build

  1. Run git clone https://github.com/frewsxcv/graphosaurus.git to clone this repository
  2. Install node, npm, and grunt-cli
  3. Run npm install to install all the build requirements
  4. Run grunt to build Graphosaurus. The resulting compiled JavaScript will be in dist/ and the docs will be in doc/

Mascot

gryposaurus

John Conway's illustration of our glorious leader, the gryposaurus graphosaurus.

Similar projects

All files in this repository are licensed under version two of the Mozilla Public License.

Graphosaurus has some third party dependencies listed in the package.json file in the devDependencies and dependencies sections. Their licenses can be found on their respective project pages.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial