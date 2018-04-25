Graphosaurus

A three-dimensional static graph viewer.

(click the image to try it out)

Twenty second tutorial

< html > < head > < style > #graph { width : 500px ; height : 500px ; border : 1px solid grey; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div id = "graph" > </ div > < script src = "graphosaurus.min.js" > </ script > < script > </ script > </ body > </ html >

If you open this up in your web browser, you'll see something that looks like this:

Look at that amazing square! Now let's create a graph, a couple nodes, and an edge between the nodes:

var graph = G.graph() var redNode = G.node([ 0 , 0 , 0 ], { color : "red" }); graph.addNode(redNode); var greenNode = G.node([ 1 , 1 , 1 ], { color : "green" }).addTo(graph); var edge = G.edge([redNode, greenNode], { color : "blue" }); graph.addEdge(edge); graph.renderIn( "graph" );

After inserting this JavaScript in the <script> block, you should see this:

While this is a very basic example, I hope I've demonstrated how simple it is to create graphs with Graphosaurus.

Build

Run git clone https://github.com/frewsxcv/graphosaurus.git to clone this repository Install node, npm, and grunt-cli Run npm install to install all the build requirements Run grunt to build Graphosaurus. The resulting compiled JavaScript will be in dist/ and the docs will be in doc/

Mascot

John Conway's illustration of our glorious leader, the gryposaurus graphosaurus.

Copyright

All files in this repository are licensed under version two of the Mozilla Public License.