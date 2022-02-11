Graphology

graphology is a robust & multipurpose Graph object for JavaScript and TypeScript.

It aims at supporting various kinds of graphs with the same unified interface.

A graphology graph can therefore be directed, undirected or mixed, allow self-loops or not, and can be simple or support parallel edges.

Along with this Graph object, one will also find a comprehensive standard library full of graph theory algorithms and common utilities such as graph generators, layouts, traversals etc.

Finally, graphology graphs are able to emit a wide variety of events, which makes them ideal to build interactive renderers for the browser. It is for instance used by sigma.js as its data backend.

Installation

To install graphology using npm, run the following command:

npm install graphology

The source repository can be found on this github repository, where you will be able to find standalone builds in the releases for older JavaScript configurations.

Note that graphology also exports type declaration that are installed along using peer dependencies so it can be used with TypeScript out of the box.

If your version of npm is a bit old, you may need to install graphology-types yourself if the peer dependency resolution is not made for you already:

npm install graphology-types

How to cite

graphology is published on Zenodo as

You can cite it thusly:

Guillaume Plique. (2021). Graphology, a robust and multipurpose Graph object for JavaScript. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.5681257

Changelog

A complete changelog can be found here.