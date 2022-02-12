GraphJin Instant GraphQL API

GraphJin gives you an instant secure and fast GraphQL API without code. GraphQL is automagically compiled into an efficient SQL query. Use either as a library or a standalone service. Build your backend APIs 100X faster.

1. Quick install

Mac (Homebrew)

brew install dosco/graphjin/graphjin

Ubuntu (Snap)

sudo snap install --classic graphjin

Debian and Redhat (releases)

Download the .deb or .rpm from the releases page and install with dpkg - i and rpm - i respectively.

Go Install

go install github.com/dosco/graphjin @latest

2. Create a new app

graphjin new <app_name> cd <app_name> docker-compose run api db setup docker-compose up

Secure out of the box

When you use a query in development it's auto-saved in an allow list and only queries from this allow list can be run in production. In production these allowed queries are converted into prepared statments in the database to protect against sql injection, etc. This makes GraphJin very secure and also very fast since no compiling happens in production all queries go directly to the database. GraphJin is built in Go a language designed by Google to be secure and memory safe.

Built for production

Instantly deploy new versions

graphjin deploy --host=https://your-server.com --secret= "your-secret-key" graphjin deploy rollback --host=https://your-server.com --secret= "your-secret-key"

Secrets Management

graphjin secrets

Database Management

graphjin db

Use in your own code

You can use GraphJin as a library within your own code. The serv package exposes the entirely GraphJin standlone service as a library while the core package exposes just the GraphJin compiler. The Go docs are filled with examples on how to use GraphJin within your own apps as a sort of alternative to using ORM packages. GraphJin allows you to use GraphQL and the full power of GraphJin to access your data instead of a limiting ORM.

go get github.com/dosco/graphjin/core

package main import ( "context" "database/sql" "fmt" "log" "github.com/dosco/graphjin/core" _ "github.com/jackc/pgx/v4/stdlib" ) func main () { db, err := sql.Open( "pgx" , "postgres://postgres:@localhost:5432/example_db" ) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } sg, err := core.NewGraphJin( nil , db) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } query := ` query { posts { id title } }` ctx := context.Background() ctx = context.WithValue(ctx, core.UserIDKey, 1 ) res, err := sg.GraphQL(ctx, query, nil , nil ) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } fmt.Println( string (res.Data)) }

Use the standalone service as a library

import ( "github.com/dosco/graphjin/serv" ) gj, err := serv.NewGraphJinService(conf, opt...) if err != nil { return err } if err := gj.Start(); err != nil { return err }

Support the Project

GraphJin is an open source project made possible by the support of awesome backers. It has collectively saved teams 1000's of hours dev. time and allowing them to focus on their product and be 100x more productive. If your team uses it please consider becoming a sponsor.

About GraphJin

After working on several products through my career I found that we spend way too much time on building API backends. Most APIs also need constant updating, and this costs time and money.

It's always the same thing, figure out what the UI needs then build an endpoint for it. Most API code involves struggling with an ORM to query a database and mangle the data into a shape that the UI expects to see.

I didn't want to write this code anymore, I wanted the computer to do it. Enter GraphQL, to me it sounded great, but it still required me to write all the same database query code.

Having worked with compilers before I saw this as a compiler problem. Why not build a compiler that converts GraphQL to highly efficient SQL.

This compiler is what sits at the heart of GraphJin, with layers of useful functionality around it like authentication, remote joins, rails integration, database migrations, and everything else needed for you to build production-ready apps with it.

Better APIs Faster!

Lets take for example a simple blog app. You'll probably need the following APIs user management, posts, comments, votes. Each of these areas need apis for listing, creating, updating, deleting. Off the top of my head thats like 12 APIs if not more. This is just for managing things for rendering the blog posts, home page, profile page you probably need many more view apis that fetch a whole bunch of things at the same time. This is a lot and we're still talking something simple like a basic blogging app. All these APIs have to be coded up by someone and then the code maintained, updated, made secure, fast, etc. We are talking weeks to months of work if not more. Also remember your mobile and web developers have to wait around till this is all done.

With GraphJin your web and mobile developers can start building instantly. All they have to do is just build the GraphQL queries they need and GraphJin fetches the data. Nothing to maintain no backend API code, its secure, lighting fast and has tons of useful features like subscriptions, rate limiting, etc built-in. With GraphJin your building APIs in minutes not days.

Features

Works with Postgres, MySQL8 and Yugabyte DB

Complex nested queries and mutations

Realtime updates with subscriptions

Add custom business logic in Javascript

Build infinite scroll, feeds, nested comments, etc

Add data validations on insert or update

Auto learns database tables and relationships

Role and Attribute-based access control

Cursor-based efficient pagination

Full-text search and aggregations

Automatic persisted queries

JWT tokens supported (Auth0, JWKS, Firebase, etc)

Join database queries with remote REST APIs

Also works with existing Ruby-On-Rails apps

Rails authentication supported (Redis, Memcache, Cookie)

A simple config file

High performance Go codebase

Tiny docker image and low memory requirements

Fuzz tested for security

Database migrations tool

Database seeding tool

OpenCensus Support: Zipkin, Prometheus, X-Ray, Stackdriver

API Rate Limiting

Highly scalable and fast

Instant Hot-deploy and rollbacks

Add Custom resolvers

Documentation

Quick Start

Documentation

Build APIs in 5 minutes with GraphJin

GraphQL vs REST

GraphQL Examples

Reach out

We're happy to help you leverage GraphJin reach out if you have questions

twitter/dosco

discord/graphjin (Chat)

Production use

The popular 42papers.com site for discovering trending papers in AI and Computer Science uses GraphJin for it's entire backend.

License

Apache Public License 2.0

Copyright (c) 2019-present Vikram Rangnekar