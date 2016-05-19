Graphite UDP client for Node.js
npm install graphite-udp
var graphite = require('graphite-udp')
var metric = graphite.createClient([options])
// or var metric = new graphite.Client([options])
metric.add(name, value)
metric.put(name, value)
options is an object with the following defaults:
{
host: '127.0.0.1', // graphite server host or ip
port: 2003, // graphite server udp port
type: 'udp4', // udp type (udp4 or udp6)
maxPacketSize: 4096, // split into smaller UDP packets (read Note 3 below)
prefix: '', // a prefix to prepend to the name of all metrics
suffix: '', // a suffix to append to the name of all metrics
verbose: false, // log messages to console
interval: 5000, // group metrics for 5s and send only 1 request
callback: null // callback(error, metrics) called when metrics are sent
}
Note 1: UDP is connection-less protocol. Many errors (connection errors)
won't emit or throw (except DNS lookups) so make sure your
host,
port and
type are correct.
Note 2: Make sure your Carbon is listening for UDP connections on carbon.conf
ENABLE_UDP_LISTENER = True # default for version 0.9.10 of Graphite is False
Note 3: If you are getting packets dropped tweak with
maxPacketSize option and read
UDP max packet size and "A Note about UDP datagram size" at
Node.js dgram module doc
var os = require('os')
var graphite = require('graphite-udp')
var metric = graphite.createClient({
prefix: 'productname',
suffix: os.hostname(),
interval: 60000,
verbose: true,
callback: function(error, metrics) {
console.log('Metrics sent\n'+ metrics)
}
})
metric.add('my.test.metric1', 10) // add 10
metric.add('my.test.metric1', 20) // add 20 (previous 10 + 20 = 30)
metric.put('my.test.metric2', 1) // put 1
metric.put('my.test.metric2', 5) // put 5 (overwrite 1 with 5)
After 1m (
interval) will generate:
productname.my.test.metric1.machinename 30 1447193969
productname.my.test.metric2.machinename 5 1447193969
During the
interval time option, if 2 or more metrics with the same name
are sent, metrics will be added (summed)
metric.add('my.test.metric', 20)
metric.add('my.test.metric', 10)
What will actually be sent to the server after
interval is
my.test.metric 30
During the
interval time option, if 2 or more metrics with the same name
are sent, the last one will be used
metric.put('my.test.metric', 20)
metric.put('my.test.metric', 10)
What will actually be sent to the server after
interval is
my.test.metric 10
Close the underlying UDP client socket
metric.close()
Licensed under the MIT license.