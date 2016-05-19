Graphite UDP

Graphite UDP client for Node.js

UDP for maximum performance

Uses the plaintext Graphite protocol

Group values for a configurable interval and send 1 request

No other module dependencies

Install

npm install graphite-udp

Usage

var graphite = require ( 'graphite-udp' ) var metric = graphite.createClient([options]) metric.add(name, value) metric.put(name, value)

options is an object with the following defaults:

{ host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 2003 , type : 'udp4' , maxPacketSize : 4096 , prefix : '' , suffix : '' , verbose : false , interval : 5000 , callback : null }

Note 1: UDP is connection-less protocol. Many errors (connection errors) won't emit or throw (except DNS lookups) so make sure your host , port and type are correct.

Note 2: Make sure your Carbon is listening for UDP connections on carbon.conf

ENABLE_UDP_LISTENER = True # default for version 0.9.10 of Graphite is False

Note 3: If you are getting packets dropped tweak with maxPacketSize option and read UDP max packet size and "A Note about UDP datagram size" at Node.js dgram module doc

Example

var os = require ( 'os' ) var graphite = require ( 'graphite-udp' ) var metric = graphite.createClient({ prefix : 'productname' , suffix : os.hostname(), interval : 60000 , verbose : true , callback : function ( error, metrics ) { console .log( 'Metrics sent

' + metrics) } }) metric.add( 'my.test.metric1' , 10 ) metric.add( 'my.test.metric1' , 20 ) metric.put( 'my.test.metric2' , 1 ) metric.put( 'my.test.metric2' , 5 )

After 1m ( interval ) will generate:

productname .my .test .metric1 .machinename 30 1447193969 productname .my .test .metric2 .machinename 5 1447193969

API

During the interval time option, if 2 or more metrics with the same name are sent, metrics will be added (summed)

metric.add( 'my.test.metric' , 20 ) metric.add( 'my.test.metric' , 10 )

What will actually be sent to the server after interval is

my .test .metric 30

During the interval time option, if 2 or more metrics with the same name are sent, the last one will be used

metric.put( 'my.test.metric' , 20 ) metric.put( 'my.test.metric' , 10 )

What will actually be sent to the server after interval is

my .test .metric 10

Close the underlying UDP client socket

metric.close()

License

Licensed under the MIT license.