graphite-udp

by Fernando Miçalli
1.2.0

Graphite UDP client for Node.js

Readme

Graphite UDP

Graphite UDP client for Node.js

  • UDP for maximum performance
  • Uses the plaintext Graphite protocol
  • Group values for a configurable interval and send 1 request
  • No other module dependencies

Install

npm install graphite-udp

Usage

var graphite = require('graphite-udp')
var metric = graphite.createClient([options])
// or var metric = new graphite.Client([options])
metric.add(name, value)
metric.put(name, value)

options is an object with the following defaults:

{
  host: '127.0.0.1', // graphite server host or ip
  port: 2003, // graphite server udp port
  type: 'udp4', // udp type (udp4 or udp6)
  maxPacketSize: 4096, // split into smaller UDP packets (read Note 3 below)
  prefix: '', // a prefix to prepend to the name of all metrics
  suffix: '', // a suffix to append to the name of all metrics
  verbose: false, // log messages to console
  interval: 5000, // group metrics for 5s and send only 1 request
  callback: null // callback(error, metrics) called when metrics are sent
}

Note 1: UDP is connection-less protocol. Many errors (connection errors) won't emit or throw (except DNS lookups) so make sure your host, port and type are correct.

Note 2: Make sure your Carbon is listening for UDP connections on carbon.conf

ENABLE_UDP_LISTENER = True # default for version 0.9.10 of Graphite is False

Note 3: If you are getting packets dropped tweak with maxPacketSize option and read UDP max packet size and "A Note about UDP datagram size" at Node.js dgram module doc

Example

var os = require('os')
var graphite = require('graphite-udp')
var metric = graphite.createClient({
  prefix: 'productname',
  suffix: os.hostname(),
  interval: 60000,
  verbose: true,
  callback: function(error, metrics) {
    console.log('Metrics sent\n'+ metrics)
  }
})

metric.add('my.test.metric1', 10) // add 10
metric.add('my.test.metric1', 20) // add 20 (previous 10 + 20 = 30)
metric.put('my.test.metric2', 1) // put 1
metric.put('my.test.metric2', 5) // put 5 (overwrite 1 with 5)

After 1m (interval) will generate:

productname.my.test.metric1.machinename 30 1447193969
productname.my.test.metric2.machinename 5 1447193969

API

metric.add

During the interval time option, if 2 or more metrics with the same name are sent, metrics will be added (summed)

metric.add('my.test.metric', 20)
metric.add('my.test.metric', 10)

What will actually be sent to the server after interval is

my.test.metric 30

metric.put

During the interval time option, if 2 or more metrics with the same name are sent, the last one will be used

metric.put('my.test.metric', 20)
metric.put('my.test.metric', 10)

What will actually be sent to the server after interval is

my.test.metric 10

metric.close

Close the underlying UDP client socket

metric.close()

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

