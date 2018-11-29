A node.js client for graphite.
npm install graphite
You first have to define the Graphite client:
var graphite = require('graphite');
var client = graphite.createClient('plaintext://graphite.example.org:2003/');
You can send metrics without a timestamp. The current Unix epoch will then be used in place:
var metrics = {foo: 23};
client.write(metrics, function(err) {
// if err is null, your data was sent to graphite!
});
If you wish to set your own timestamp, you must use
Date.now() (millisecond precision) as parameter and not
Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) (second precision), otherwise your metrics will probably get ignored by Graphite:
var metrics = {foo: 23};
var timestamp = Date.now();
client.write(metrics, timestamp, function(err) {
// if err is null, your data was sent to graphite!
});
In Graphite 1.1.1 (21.12.17), tagging becomes available. You can send tagged metrics as follows:
var metrics = {foo: 23};
var tags = {'name': 'foo.bar', 'some.fancy.tag': 'somefancyvalue'};
client.writeTagged(metrics, tags, function(err) {
// if err is null, your data was sent to graphite!
});
Licensed under the MIT license.