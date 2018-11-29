graphite

A node.js client for graphite.

Install

npm install graphite

Usage

You first have to define the Graphite client:

var graphite = require ( 'graphite' ); var client = graphite.createClient( 'plaintext://graphite.example.org:2003/' );

You can send metrics without a timestamp. The current Unix epoch will then be used in place:

var metrics = { foo : 23 }; client.write(metrics, function ( err ) { });

If you wish to set your own timestamp, you must use Date.now() (millisecond precision) as parameter and not Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) (second precision), otherwise your metrics will probably get ignored by Graphite:

var metrics = { foo : 23 }; var timestamp = Date .now(); client.write(metrics, timestamp, function ( err ) { });

In Graphite 1.1.1 (21.12.17), tagging becomes available. You can send tagged metrics as follows:

var metrics = { foo : 23 }; var tags = { 'name' : 'foo.bar' , 'some.fancy.tag' : 'somefancyvalue' }; client.writeTagged(metrics, tags, function ( err ) { });

Todo

More docs

License

Licensed under the MIT license.