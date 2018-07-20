A graphical interactive in-browser GraphQL IDE (GraphiQL), enhanced with following features:
You can use it in your own projects like this:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {GraphiQLWorkspace, AppConfig} from 'graphiql-workspace';
import 'graphiql-workspace/graphiql-workspace.css'
import 'graphiql/graphiql.css'
const config = new AppConfig("graphiql", bootstrapOptions);
ReactDOM.render(<GraphiQLWorkspace config={config} />, document.getElementById('graphiql-workspace'));
You still will need to add bootstrap CSS in you final application. For instance, you can use
bootstrap-loader in webpack config. For an example application, that uses graphiql-workspace, check out graphql-toolbox
Here is how it look like in your browser:
After you cloned the project, do the
npm install and then use
./scripts/build.sh or
./scripts/quickBuild.sh to build the project.
In order to see it in action, you can use an example html page
./example/index.html.
Here is an example HTML:
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<title>GraphiQL Workspace Example</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" media="screen" href="//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/latest/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" media="screen" href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/graphiql/0.11.6/graphiql.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" media="screen" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/graphiql-workspace@1.1.3/graphiql-workspace.min.css">
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react@15.4.2/react.min.js"></script>
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react-dom@15.4.2/dist/react-dom.min.js"></script>
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/graphiql-workspace@1.1.3/graphiql-workspace.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="workspace" class="graphiql-workspace"></div>
<script>
var config = new graphiqlWorkspace.AppConfig("graphiql", {});
ReactDOM.render(
React.createElement(graphiqlWorkspace.GraphiQLWorkspace, {config: config}),
document.getElementById('workspace'));
</script>
</body>
</html>
graphiql-workspace-app — an instance of
create-react-app that wraps
graphiql-workspace. Can be easily launched at
graphiql.yourcompany.com as a lightweight Docker container (< 20MB). Hosted on GitLab.