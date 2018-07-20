GraphiQL Workspace

A graphical interactive in-browser GraphQL IDE (GraphiQL), enhanced with following features:

Tabbed navigation

HTTP header editor

Arbitrary endpoint support

Workspace save/load (as JSON file)

Local storage support

Request proxy

Saved queries

Query history

You can use it in your own projects like this:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import {GraphiQLWorkspace, AppConfig} from 'graphiql-workspace' ; import 'graphiql-workspace/graphiql-workspace.css' import 'graphiql/graphiql.css' const config = new AppConfig( "graphiql" , bootstrapOptions); ReactDOM.render( < GraphiQLWorkspace config = {config} /> , document.getElementById('graphiql-workspace'));

You still will need to add bootstrap CSS in you final application. For instance, you can use bootstrap-loader in webpack config. For an example application, that uses graphiql-workspace, check out graphql-toolbox

Here is how it look like in your browser:

Getting started

After you cloned the project, do the npm install and then use ./scripts/build.sh or ./scripts/quickBuild.sh to build the project.

In order to see it in action, you can use an example html page ./example/index.html .

Standalone Usage

Here is an example HTML:

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > < title > GraphiQL Workspace Example </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" media = "screen" href = "//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/latest/css/bootstrap.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" media = "screen" href = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/graphiql/0.11.6/graphiql.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" media = "screen" href = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/graphiql-workspace@1.1.3/graphiql-workspace.min.css" > < script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react@15.4.2/react.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react-dom@15.4.2/dist/react-dom.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/graphiql-workspace@1.1.3/graphiql-workspace.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div id = "workspace" class = "graphiql-workspace" > </ div > < script > var config = new graphiqlWorkspace.AppConfig( "graphiql" , {}); ReactDOM.render( React.createElement(graphiqlWorkspace.GraphiQLWorkspace, { config : config}), document .getElementById( 'workspace' )); </ script > </ body > </ html >

