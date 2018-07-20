openbase logo
gw

graphiql-workspace

by ΘLΞG
1.1.5

A graphical interactive in-browser GraphQL IDE enhanced with tabbed navigation, HTTP headers, arbitrary endpoints, etc.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

24

GitHub Stars

216

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

14

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

GraphiQL Workspace

npm version

A graphical interactive in-browser GraphQL IDE (GraphiQL), enhanced with following features:

  • Tabbed navigation
  • HTTP header editor
  • Arbitrary endpoint support
  • Workspace save/load (as JSON file)
  • Local storage support
  • Request proxy
  • Saved queries
  • Query history

You can use it in your own projects like this:

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {GraphiQLWorkspace, AppConfig} from 'graphiql-workspace';

import 'graphiql-workspace/graphiql-workspace.css'
import 'graphiql/graphiql.css'

const config = new AppConfig("graphiql", bootstrapOptions);
ReactDOM.render(<GraphiQLWorkspace config={config} />, document.getElementById('graphiql-workspace'));

You still will need to add bootstrap CSS in you final application. For instance, you can use bootstrap-loader in webpack config. For an example application, that uses graphiql-workspace, check out graphql-toolbox

Here is how it look like in your browser:

graphiql-workspace

Getting started

After you cloned the project, do the npm install and then use ./scripts/build.sh or ./scripts/quickBuild.sh to build the project.

In order to see it in action, you can use an example html page ./example/index.html.

Standalone Usage

Here is an example HTML:

<!doctype html>

<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">

    <title>GraphiQL Workspace Example</title>

    <link rel="stylesheet" media="screen" href="//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/latest/css/bootstrap.min.css">
    <link rel="stylesheet" media="screen" href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/graphiql/0.11.6/graphiql.min.css">
    <link rel="stylesheet" media="screen" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/graphiql-workspace@1.1.3/graphiql-workspace.min.css">

    <script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react@15.4.2/react.min.js"></script>
    <script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react-dom@15.4.2/dist/react-dom.min.js"></script>
    <script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/graphiql-workspace@1.1.3/graphiql-workspace.min.js"></script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <div id="workspace" class="graphiql-workspace"></div>

    <script>
      var config = new graphiqlWorkspace.AppConfig("graphiql", {});

      ReactDOM.render(
        React.createElement(graphiqlWorkspace.GraphiQLWorkspace, {config: config}),
        document.getElementById('workspace'));
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

Community

  • graphiql-workspace-app — an instance of create-react-app that wraps graphiql-workspace. Can be easily launched at graphiql.yourcompany.com as a lightweight Docker container (< 20MB). Hosted on GitLab.

