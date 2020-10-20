A GraphiQL addon that generates ready-to-run code for your queries and mutations.
It provides a wide range of default snippets, but is also extendable with custom snippets.
# yarn
yarn add graphiql-code-exporter
# npm
npm i --save graphiql-code-exporter
< your favorite language/framework/library >
import React, { Component, Fragment } from 'react'
import GraphiQL from 'graphiql'
import CodeExporter from 'graphiql-code-exporter'
import 'graphiql-code-exporter/CodeExporter.css';
// Optional if you want to use a custom theme
import 'codemirror/theme/neo.css';
const serverUrl = /* your server url here */
export default class GraphiQLWithCodeExporter extends Component {
state = {
codeExporterIsVisible: false,
query: ''
}
toggleCodeExporter = () => this.setState({
codeExporterIsVisible: !this.state.codeExporterIsVisible
})
updateQuery = query => this.setState({
query
})
render() {
const { query, codeExporterIsVisible } = this.state
const codeExporter = codeExporterIsVisible ? (
<CodeExporter
hideCodeExporter={this.toggleCodeExporter}
snippets={snippets}
serverUrl={serverUrl}
context={{
appId: /* APP_ID */
}}
headers={{
Authorization: 'Bearer ' + /* AUTH_TOKEN */
}}
query={query}
// Optional if you want to use a custom theme
codeMirrorTheme="neo"
/>
) : null
return (
<Fragment>
<GraphiQL
onEditQuery={this.updateQuery}
query={query}>
<GraphiQL.Button
onClick={this.toggleCodeExporter}
label="Code Exporter"
title="Toggle Code Exporter"
/>
</GraphiQL>
{codeExporter}
</Fragment>
)
}
}
|Property
|Type
|Description
|hideCodeExporter
|Function
|A callback function that is called when clicking the close (x) button in the upper right corner of the panel.
|serverUrl
|URI
|The server url for your GraphQL endpoint.
|query
|string
|A string containing the GraphQL query that is synced with the GraphiQL query editor.
|snippets
|Snippet[]
|A list of snippet objects that one can choose from to generate code snippets.
|headers
|Object?
|An optional object containing app specific HTTP headers
|context
|Object?
|An optional object containing any additional keys required to render app specific snippets
|codeMirrorTheme
|string?
|The name of the CodeMirror theme you'd like to use e.g.
neo. Make sure to also import the theme's css in your code (e.g.
import 'codemirror/theme/neo.css')
What we call snippet here, is actually an object with 4 required keys.
|Key
|Type
|Description
|name
|string
|A name that is used to identify the snippet.
|language
|string
|A language string that is used to group the snippets by language.
|codeMirrorMode
|string
|A valid CodeMirror mode used for syntax highlighting. Make sure to also require the mode (e.g.
import 'codemirror/mode/jsx/jsx'
|options
|Option[]
|Options are rendered as checkboxes and can be used to customize snippets. They must have an unique id, a label and an initial value of either true or false.
|generate
|Function
|A function that returns the generated code as a single string. It receives below listed data as an object.
|generateCodesandboxFiles
|Function
|A function that returns a set of codesandbox files, e.g.
{'index.js': {content: 'console.log("hello world")'}}. It receives below listed data as an object.
|Key
|Type
|Description
|serverUrl
|string
|The passed GraphQL server url
|operations
|Operation[]
|A list of GraphQL operations where each operation has the operation keys.
|options
|Object
|A map of option-boolean pairs providing whether an option is selected or not
|headers
|Object?
|The
headers object that is passed to the CodeExporter component
|context
|Object?
|The
context object that is passed to the CodeExporter component
|Key
|Type
|Description
|name
|string
|The selected GraphQL operation name
|type
|"query" | "mutation"
|The selected operation's type
|query
|string
|A formatted string containing the GraphQL operation
|variableName
|string
|The operation name but in UPPER_CASE as that's the common way to declare GraphQL operations in JavaScript
|operation
|Object
|The plain GraphQL parser result for this operation
|variables
|Object
|A map of all used variables for this specific operation
The following example implements a subset of the built-in Fetch API snippet.
The output will look similar to the demo above.
const fetchSnippet = {
language: 'JavaScript',
prismLanguage: 'javascript',
name: 'Fetch API',
options: [
{
id: 'server',
label: 'server-side usage',
initial: false,
},
],
generate: ({serverUrl, operations, options}) => {
// we only render the first operation here
const {query} = operations[0];
const serverImport = options.server
? 'import { fetch } from "node-fetch"'
: '';
return `
${serverImport}
const res = await fetch("${serverUrl}", {
method: 'POST',
body: JSON.stringify({ query: \`${query}\` }),
})
const { errors, data } = await res.json()
// Do something with the response
console.log(data, errors)
`;
},
};
If we want to use both custom and all the built-in snippets, we can import them from npm.
import snippets from 'graphiql-code-exporter/lib/snippets'
const customSnippet = /* custom snippet */
const extendedSnippets = [
...snippets,
customSnippet
]
This is also useful if you want to filter or modify single snippets.
