$ npm install -g gest
then send queries with
gest (pronounced guest [/ɡest/]).
$ gest [options] [query | pathToFileWithQuery]
$ gest '{ test }'
or
$ gest test.graphql
# with `test.graphql` containing
{
test
}
or multiple
$ gest test.graphql '{ test }' introspection.graphql
# will run all three queries!
If you run
gest with no arguments, it will open a REPL for you to run queries in:
$ gest
Query: { test }
{
data: {
test: "success!"
}
}
If you specify a
baseURL in your
config,
gest will send an
POST request with your query correctly encoded in the body. Your
baseURL must be a valid URL.
You can specify HTTP headers by using
-H key=value flags.
This is especially convenient if you are using a
Now workflow.
$ gest -H Authorization=e130294e --baseURL https://test-server-2ae34342.now.sh '{ test }'
You can use
gest as a local module in your unit/integration tests
const Gest = require('gest')
const schema = require('../src/schema')
const gest = Gest(schema, {
baseURL: 'test-server.now.sh',
headers: {
Authorization: 'Bearer token',
Accept: 'application/json'
}
})
describe('GraphQL', () => {
test('{ test }', () => {
return gest('{ test }').then(({ data, errors }) => {
expect(errors).toBeUndefined()
expect(data).toEqual('success!')
})
})
})
or use Global
gest with
jest.
// will create global `gest()` function
Gest(schema)
// pass a test name and a query
gest(
'test query',
`
{
test
}
`
)
Note: Global functionality will be turned on by default if
NODE_ENV === test and if
global.test or
global.it exists
--all (-A)
Running
gest --all will run all files matching
*.query,
*.graphql, or
*.gql and
simply print if each query succeeded without errors
--inspect (-I)
For convenience, running
gest --inspect or
gest -I will pretty print your GraphQL schema
--print (-P)
Pretty print your GraphQL queries (without using GraphiQL!)
$ gest [query | pathToQuery] --print
$ gest '{test}' --print
{
test
}
--schema (-S)
You can specify the path to your GraphQL schema with
gest --schema ./path/to/schema.js
--baseURL (-B)
URL to send GraphQL queries to:
gest --baseURL https://test-server.now.sh
--header (-H)
HTTP request headers to send with your queries:
gest --header Accept=application/json.
Headers will be passed into context as
context.headers for every query for local testing.
The
gest CLI will look to resolve your GraphQL schema in the current working directory for
schema.js. If you wish to specify a different schema location, do so as
schema in your
config.
You can configure the
gest runtime by adding a
gest key to your
package.json, or specifying them as flags.
// package.json
{
"name": "your_package",
...
"gest": {
"schema": "./path/to/schema",
"baseURL": "https://your.url.sh"
}
}
gest?
gest --all.
--baseURL
npm install
npm link to link the scripts found in
bin for testing terminal commands
npm test
Running
gest help will show you all the
gest options. If you have any other concerns, post an issue!
The official
gest logo is designed by
@jakedex
MIT