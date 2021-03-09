This project offers JavaScript clients and examples for the GraphHopper Directions API.
Try the live examples here.
Also see how we integrated the Routing and the Geocoding API to build a fully featured maps application called GraphHopper Maps
You can use the hosted js client by adding it to your HTML like this:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/graphhopper-js-api-client/dist/graphhopper-client.js"></script>
You can then use it like this:
<script>
window.onload = function() {
var ghRouting = new GraphHopper.Routing({
key: "[Sign-up for free and get your own key: https://www.graphhopper.com/products/]",
vehicle: "car",
elevation: false
});
ghRouting.addPoint(new GHInput(47.400905, 8.534317));
ghRouting.addPoint(new GHInput(47.394108, 8.538265));
ghRouting.doRequest()
.then(function(json) {
// Add your own result handling here
console.log(json);
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.error(err.message);
});
};
</script>
Install the lib with npm:
npm install graphhopper-js-api-client --save
You can either require the whole client enabling you to use every GraphHopper API, but you can also only require the pieces you need.
require('graphhopper-js-api-client');
// If you only need e.g. Routing, you can only require the needed parts
//var GraphHopperRouting = require('graphhopper-js-api-client/src/GraphHopperRouting');
//var GHInput = require('graphhopper-js-api-client/src/GHInput');
window.onload = function() {
var defaultKey = "[Sign-up for free and get your own key: https://www.graphhopper.com/products/]";
var profile = "car";
var host;
var ghRouting = new GraphHopper.Routing({key: defaultKey, host: host, vehicle: profile, elevation: false});
// If you only need e.g. Routing, you can only require the needed parts
//var ghRouting = new GraphHopperRouting({key: defaultKey, host: host, vehicle: profile, elevation: false});
// Setup your own Points
ghRouting.addPoint(new GHInput(47.400905, 8.534317));
ghRouting.addPoint(new GHInput(47.394108, 8.538265));
ghRouting.doRequest()
.then(function(json){
// Add your own result handling here
console.log(json);
})
.catch(function(err){
console.error(err.message);
});
};
In order to run the tests, you have to register for a key on GraphHopper.
Either set your key as environment variable using
export GHKEY=YOUR_KEY or set your key in
spec/helpers/config.js.
You can run all tests via
npm test.
If you only want to run a single spec file, you can use the
--spec option, e.g.,
npm test --spec spec/GraphHopperRoutingSpec.js.
The API depends on superagent and bluebird which are packaged into the graphhopper-client.js.
The demo uses a couple of dependencies, but they are not required for requests to the API.
You can either use our bundled version, including all APIs or you can use only the pieces you need.
You need the routing client.
There is also a different client developed from the community here.
You need the optimization client.
You need the isochrone client
You need the matrix client.
You need the geocoding client.
You need the map matching client and the togeojson.js
Releasing a new version to NPM is easy.
Set the version you like to publish in the
package.json. It's important to understand, that every version can only be published once and cannot be overwritten.
Tag the commit you like to publish for example like this:
git log # get the commit hash of the commit you want to tag
git tag <tag> <commit-hash>
git push origin --tags
Travis will then build and publish the commit to NPM.
Code stands under Apache License 2.0